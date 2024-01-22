Work begins on border-raised artist Leo Villareal's $5M 'Star Ceiling' in Downtown El Paso

Work is scheduled to begin in the coming days on the ceiling of thousands of LED lights outside the El Paso Museum of Art in Downtown.

The $5 million "Star Ceiling" canopy was designed by renowned light artist Leo Villareal, who was born in Albuquerque but grew up in El Paso and Juárez. He lives in New York but also has a home in the West Texas town of Marfa, his mother's hometown that's become a thriving artists' colony in which he is involved.

Villareal attended the Jan. 18 groundbreaking ceremony for the El Paso project.

The El Paso installation is influenced by Villareal's "fond memories of observing the night sky over the (Chihauhuan) desert, and the vast expanse of (El Paso-Juárez) city lights arrayed across the landscape," the artist said in a statement.

This rendering depicts light artist Leo Villareal's "Star Ceiling" to be installed outside the El Paso Museum of Art in Downtown El Paso.

One of his most acclaimed works is "The Bay Lights," which uses 25,000 LED lights to make a light pattern along the almost 2-mile expanse of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

His latest big-scale project is "Illuminated River," which uses moving sequences of LED lights to highlight nine bridges over 3.2 miles on the Thames River in London.

The El Paso Museum of Art Foundation and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation raised $5.5 million for "Star Ceiling," which will be gifted to the city when it's completed, projected for the fall.

The Paso del Norte Foundation will hold $500,000 of the money raised for the installation's annual operational upkeep and maintenance.

The 120-foot-long ceiling, almost as long as half of a football field, will be composed of 13,500 LED lights activated in non-repeating patterns to create a different star-like viewing experience for every visitor, according to information from the El Paso foundations. The lights will be visible in daylight as well as at night, Villarreal told El Paso Inc. in a 2023 interview.

The light sculpture will be suspended in front of the El Paso Museum of Art, at the foot of the Arts Festival Plaza, and across the street from the Hotel Paso Del Norte.

"My hope is to create a greater sense of connection and community as the people of El Paso gather underneath the canopy of light," Villareal said.

New York light artist Leo Villareal

Edward Hayes Jr., the El Paso Museum of Art director, in a statement, said Villareal's work is "a bold installation capable of setting the tone for awe, wonder, and introspection in El Paso's cultural epicenter."

This is not Villareal's first art installation in El Paso. A large digital mural named "Sky," reflecting the colors of the Southwest sky, is displayed inside the lobby of the U.S. federal courthouse Downtown.

In 2017, the Texas Cultural Trust honored Villareal with a Texas Medal of Arts Award, given annually to people deemed to have encouraged the advancement of arts in Texas. His works are displayed in several Texas cities, including a massive LED sculpture at the entrance of the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

