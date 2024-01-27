Work begins on new Burbank airport terminal; here’s what it will look like when it opens

Work has officially begun on the new passenger terminal at the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to mark the occasion of what has been years of preparation and planning to reinvigorate and reimagine one of Southern California’s favorite airports.

The project, known as Elevate BUR, after its airport code, is a $1.2 billion project that will replace the existing passenger terminal with a sleek, modern terminal that meets today’s FAA, ADA and California building requirements.

Construction is located in the northeast side of the existing airport property, across the airfield from the current terminal.

The new 355,000-square-foot facility will have 14 gates, upgraded restrooms, more shopping and dining options, and improved baggage, ticketing and security screening spaces.

This rendering shows the interior of the new terminal of the Hollywood Burbank Airport. (Hollywood Burbank Airport, courtesy of Corgan)

The upgraded terminal will also create greater distance between airport runways and the terminal building. The airport’s current runway length, or lack thereof, is a common topic among airline pilots upon landing.

The construction plans also call for the facility to be environmentally friendly with goals to reduce the airport’s overall emissions.

As part of those environmental goals, the new terminal will have easier connectivity with local transit options, including a future painless connection to an underground train station for the southern leg of the California High-Speed Rail.

Construction is expected to take place through 2026 with an opening slated for that October.

Airport officials say that the entire project is funded without any state, county or local contributions from Burbank, Glendale or Pasadena residents. The bulk of the funding comes from federal grants, as well as traveler fees and the Airport Authority’s available cash.

This rendering shows the exterior of the Hollywood Burbank Airport. The Airport Authority chose ‘The Icon’ concept which draws inspiration from the ‘glitz and glamour of Hollywood.’ (Hollywood Burbank Airport, courtesy of Corgan)

This rendering shows the exterior of the Hollywood Burbank Airport. The Airport Authority chose ‘The Icon’ concept which draws inspiration from the ‘glitz and glamour of Hollywood.’ (Hollywood Burbank Airport, courtesy of Corgan)

This rendering of the new Hollywood Burbank Airport terminal shows passengers walking out to board a plane. (Hollywood Burbank Airport, courtesy of Corgan)

The Airport Authority evaluated a number of different designs for the new terminal, ultimately choosing a modern and dramatic design which officials say hearkens to Los Angeles’ rich filmmaking history.

Frank Miller, Executive Director of Hollywood Burbank Airport, said he was excited to get “one step closer to a more elevated travel experience” for airport travelers and thanked the Airport Authority’s commissioners and Burbank residents for their continued support.

More than 250 members of the community, stakeholders and local officials attended Thursday’s ceremony.

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority says it is committed to moving the project forward “on time and on budget.”

