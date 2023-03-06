Work begins to clear water canals following New Mexico fire

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·3 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It's tradition in New Mexico's rural communities — to gather with neighbors each spring, shovels and rakes in hand, to clean the earthen irrigation canals that will direct snowmelt from the surrounding mountains to crops, gardens and orchards.

Doing the job in the traditional way — by hand — is nearly impossible this year because dozens of the irrigation systems known as acequias are choked with ash, silt and other debris from flooding that followed the largest wildfire in New Mexico's history — a conflagration sparked last year by the federal government during prescribed burn operations.

The flames swept across more than 530 squares miles (1,373 square kilometers) of the Rocky Mountain foothills and burned for months, destroying homes and livelihoods.

While recovery is expected to take generations, work to clear the first acequia through a special effort led by the state Department of Transportation and local contractors began Monday near Cleveland, a mountain village southeast of Taos. There are about dozen more acequias on the list.

Crews are using excavators to dig out debris after firefighters spent a day clearing brush from the banks to provide access. Vacuum trucks are cleaning out culverts.

The equipment operators must have a light touch. Digging too deep could damage soil at the bottom that has become so tightly packed over decades that it keeps water from leaching out.

Engineers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency walked the acequia three times, using GPS to map it and to survey damage that stretches more than two-thirds of a mile (more than a kilometer).

“I'm so excited,” said Barbara Bradshaw, a commissioner on the Acequia de Cañoncito who has spent months making phone calls and sending letters in search of a path to get the repairs done as soon as possible. “We've already lost one crop year.”

Congress has approved billions of dollars in recovery funds for the area, but it will take time for the money to trickle down. New Mexico lawmakers also are considering legislation this year that would provide a funding stream for acequias in case of another natural disaster, given that the groups have limited resources due to their grassroots nature.

More than 30 families depend on the Acequia de Cañoncito, which is fed by a couple of canyons that originate in parts of the mountain range that were severely burned. Ash and silt rushed from the hillsides during last summer's rainy season, clogging a diversion point for the irrigation system and culverts beyond that.

“Parts of the acequia are filled bank to bank and it looks like a path instead of an acequia. And we don’t know what’s under the mud and ash — how many trees are in there, how many rocks are in there," Bradshaw said. “The force of the water was just remarkable."

John Romero, a division director with the state Transportation Department, described the material that needs to be removed as blackish muck. He said the work will take at least a couple of weeks and the list of acequias requesting help could grow given the scope of the damage.

“Everybody involved is very exhausted from it and they continue to do work,” he said of what has been a nearly yearlong ordeal for the communities scattered through the burn scar. “These kinds of events are so taxing on everyone.”

And it likely won't be the end of it, Bradshaw said, wondering what this summer's rains might bring down from the hills.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla price cuts: Flagging demand or tactic to boost sales?

    In explaining why Tesla Inc. keeps cutting prices on its electric vehicles, the auto industry is pretty much divided into two camps. On one side are analysts who see an aggressive move by the leading manufacturer of EVs to gobble up sales and market share from its competitors just as they're beginning to bring more vehicles to market. On the other side are critics who argue that with demand for Tesla's older vehicles beginning to wane, the company feels forced to slash prices to attract buyers.

  • Women leaders sidelined at multilateral organizations, new study shows

    Women have held just 12% of the top jobs at 33 of the biggest multilateral institutions since 1945, and more than a third of those bodies, including all four large development banks, have never been led by a woman, a new study released on Monday shows. Five of the bodies have only had a woman president once in their history, and that includes the current head of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, according to the report prepared by GWL Voices for Change and Inclusion, an advocacy group made up of 62 current and former senior women leaders. The study, to be released during this week's meeting of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, called for proportional representation of women at every level of multilateral organizations, from field offices to headquarters, as well as in secretariats and governing bodies.

  • 23 people charged with domestic terrorism after attack on Atlanta police center 'Cop City'

    The Atlanta Police Department said 35 people were detained, adding the crowd threw bricks, large rocks and Molotov cocktails at police officers.

  • Arizona rancher arraigned in Mexican man's shooting death

    An Arizona rancher accused of killing a Mexican man on his land near the U.S.-Mexico border pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other charges. George Alan Kelly was present during his arraignment in Santa Cruz Superior Court in Nogales on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Judge Thomas Fink set a trial date of Sept. 6, denying a request from Kelly's defense attorney for a two-month continuance.

  • 14-foot-long python found on the side of the road in Long Island, prompting investigation

    Environment officers in New York encountered one of the world's longest snake species curled on the side of the road.

  • Army boss' mission: Persuade schools to welcome recruiters

    Army recruiters struggling to meet enlistment goals say one of their biggest hurdles is getting into high schools, where they can meet students one on one. During three days of back-to-back meetings across Chicago last month, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth spoke with students, school leaders, college heads, recruiters and an array of young people involved in ROTC or junior ROTC programs.

  • Estonian PM Kaja Kallas's party easily wins election with pro-Ukraine stance

    Kaja Kallas, one of Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, has won a landslide victory in Estonia’s general election against rivals campaigning to stop military support to Ukraine.

  • U.S. demands formal talks with Mexico over GMO corn dispute

    CHICAGO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States requested formal trade consultations with Mexico on Monday over U.S. objections to its southern neighbor's plans to limit imports of genetically modified corn and other agricultural biotechnology products. The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced the request for technical talks after months of informal discussions with Mexican officials over their plans to ban GMO corn for human consumption failed to satisfy U.S. trade officials. The consultations are the first formal step toward a U.S. request for a dispute settlement panel under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade (USMCA) that could ultimately lead to retaliatory U.S. tariffs if no resolution is reached.

  • Made in the USA? Proposed rule clarifies grocery meat labels

    Shoppers could soon find it easier to tell if those grocery store steaks or pork chops were really “Made in the USA.” Federal agriculture officials on Monday released new requirements that would allow labels on meat, poultry or eggs to use that phrase -- or “Product of USA” -- only if they come from animals “born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.” U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the proposed rule would better align the labels with consumers’ views.

  • Tesla cuts U.S. Model S and Model X prices between 4% and 9%

    Musk has said repeatedly in recent months that Tesla would focus on bringing prices down to drive demand and that it had seen success in sparking orders with global discounts introduced in January. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the most recent price cuts.

  • Higher standards for "Product of USA" meat proposed by Biden administration

    (Reuters) -Meat, poultry, or eggs labelled as a U.S. product must come from animals raised and slaughtered within the country under a rule proposed by the Biden administration on Monday, in a victory for U.S. ranchers who had lobbied for the change. Existing rules for the label permit its use for meat derived from animals that were born and raised abroad and only processed in the United States, which the nation's farmers and ranchers had argued disadvantaged domestic producers. The administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pledged to review the "Product of USA" and "Made in the USA" label standards for meat early last year as part of a broader strategy to encourage competition in the economy as a whole and in the highly consolidated meat sector.

  • Thousands of pro-Trump bots are attacking DeSantis, Haley

    Over the past 11 months, someone created thousands of fake, automated Twitter accounts — perhaps hundreds of thousands of them — to offer a stream of praise for Donald Trump. When it came to Ron DeSantis, the bots aggressively suggested that the Florida governor couldn't beat Trump, but would be a great running mate. As Republican voters size up their candidates for 2024, whoever created the bot network is seeking to put a thumb on the scale, using online manipulation techniques pioneered by the Kremlin to sway the digital platform conversation about candidates while exploiting Twitter's algorithms to maximize their reach.

  • 2 Capitol riot defendants sought by FBI after disappearing

    The FBI is searching for a Florida woman who was supposed to stand trial Monday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack as well as another riot defendant who has also gone missing, officials said. A federal judge in Washington issued bench warrants for the arrest of Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III last week after the court was notified that they had tampered with or removed the ankle monitors that track their location, said Joe Boland, a supervisory special agent with the FBI's Lakeland, Florida office. Boland said the FBI has recovered one of the defendants' ankle monitors after they removed it, but declined to say whether it was Pollock's or Hutchinson's. As of Monday afternoon, the FBI had not located either of them, he said.

  • Father of Nashville Waffle House shooter gets 18 months

    An Illinois man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle he later used to shoot and kill four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee. A judge last May convicted Jeffrey Reinking of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years. Tazewell County Chief Judge Chris Doscotch, in sentencing the 59-year-old Reinking on Friday, gave him 90 days to prepare a likely appeal before he must report to begin serving his sentence, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.

  • I’m a former NFL player turned performance expert. Here’s how to redefine your career in an era of mass layoffs. All you need is a piece of paper

    Most of our lives are spent working. The disappointment grows if we are not connected to what we do–and when it's not aligned with what we want to represent.

  • Marianne Williamson says she wants to debate Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination and that the DNC is 'rigging' the primary system for him

    "The DNC should not be rigging this system. They don't even pretend anymore," Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said on ABC.

  • Red Sox DH Justin Turner taken to hospital after HBP to face

    The veteran hitter was bleeding from his mouth on the ground as Red Sox trainers looked at him.

  • Dramatic photos show aftermath of historic snowfall, winter storms blanketing California

    Dramatic photos show the snowfall that buried areas in California more accustomed to warmth and sun.

  • ‘Ghost of the mountains’ spotted running along rocky slopes in India, video shows

    The family of elusive creatures was seen running, jumping and reuniting.

  • Rains lift SLO County out of drought conditions. How full are lakes and reservoirs?

    Santa Margarita Lake has been overflowing since early January.