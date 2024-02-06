Work begins on drainage improvement project in flood-prone Cocoa neighborhood

Cocoa’s Broadmoor Acres neighborhood was built in the 1950s.

In recent years, some of its streets have had issues with flooding.

“Sometimes they come on my property in order to get by,” Broadmoor Acres resident Leola Dawkins said. “I have no problem with that as long as they don’t knock my mailbox down.”

The City of Cocoa said significant rainfall during Hurricane Irma in 2017 really brought some of their drainage issues to light.

The city went after a FEMA grant and was awarded $4,000,000 to improve drainage along Fiske Boulevard and in the Broadmoor Acres subdivision.

Some of the stormwater from the neighborhood is now being redirected to nearby retention ponds.

Work on the project should be completed by this time next year.

“We’re really excited for it,” Cocoa’s Vice Mayor Lavander Hearn added. “I’m excited for the citizens. That’s who’s going to ultimately benefit.”

In addition to the drainage improvements, the City of Cocoa has acquired some vacant lots in the Broadmoor Subdivision it hopes will be used for affordable housing.

