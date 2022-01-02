New year begins with DUI fatality in Acworth, police say

Jan. 2—Two hours into the new year, a drunk driver struck and killed another motorist while driving in Acworth, just north of Allatoona High School, according to Cobb police.

Robert Godhigh, 30, of Dallas, was seriously injured in the wreck, and has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and improper passing, police said Sunday.

Godhigh was driving south on Dallas Acworth Highway south of Autumn View Drive just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police. He tried to pass another southbound car by driving in the northbound lane, police said, and collided head-on with a northbound car driven by 30-year-old Jermain Wilkins, of Cartersville.

Wilkins was pronounced dead on the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner, according to police. Godhigh and his passenger, 22-year-old Berenice Sanchez, of Dallas, were seriously injured and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Police are investigating the wreck, and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.