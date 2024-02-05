Work begins on next phase of Gloucestershire cycle path

Work has started on the next phase of a new £48m county-wide cycling and walking route.

The 26-mile (41.8km) path will enable people to cycle or walk between Stroud and Bishop's Cleeve.

Gloucestershire County Council said the scheme will make it easier to travel around the county and help to achieve its goal of net zero carbon by 2045.

The latest section of the route is being installed on the B4063 Cheltenham Road in Longlevens.

The Stroud to Bishop's Cleeve Sustainable Travel Corridor will also pass through Gloucester and Cheltenham to create "a substantial cycling and walking network through the county".

The next phase of the project will see a cycle path created in Longlevens

But some people living near the route in Longlevens are concerned as the new path will run next to a pavement which crosses residential driveways.

A resident who lives on Old Cheltenham Road said the cycle path is "an accident waiting to happen".

"I'm concerned about the narrowing of the road as buses and lorries try to get past.

"Hopefully they (the council) will leave the road wide enough for the vehicles," he added.

Councillor David Gray thinks the route will encourage more people to leave their cars at home

County council cabinet member for the environment and planning, David Gray, said the route would encourage people to leave their car at home.

"This next stage of the B4063 cycle route in Longlevens is an essential part of the 26-mile walking and cycling corridor we're building across the county, which will help to create a greener Gloucestershire.

"It will actively help to reduce carbon emissions and will provide a safe route to encourage more active travel and make cycling more appealing," added Mr Gray.

Residents can comment on the scheme until 7 March through a survey on the Gloucestershire County Council website.

