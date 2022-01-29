So it begins: Snow throughout the Northeast as storm strengthens overnight

SYFY

Robocop only wishes he had a skeleton that could grow back if he ever broke a metal bone. If a cop with a robotic skeleton and the voice of Peter Weller isn’t totally indestructible, our bones have no chance. At least they had no chance in the ‘80s. Now, researchers inspired by the growth of human bone have developed a combination of materials that can grow and morph into different shapes before hardening — and it hardens through a bone development process that uses the same materials we have in