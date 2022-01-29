So it begins: Snow throughout the Northeast as storm strengthens overnight
People throughout the Northeast captured video as snow began to accumulate on the night of Jan. 28, expecting it to just be the beginning of a powerful nor'easter.
A storm with wind gusts near hurricane force lashed the Northeast on Saturday, dropping heavy snow, causing coastal flooding and threatening widespread power outages. (Jan. 29)
A winter storm is forecast to bring blizzard conditions, including high winds and several feet of snow to Northeast states. Mola Lenghi has more.
Sarah Palin was seen dining in at least two New York City restaurants days after testing positive for COVID-19, Gothamist reported.
The U.S. government is warning Americans to avoid a hospital at a Mexican beach destination, following years of complaints that the facility preyed on Americans by overcharging, bullying them and refusing to release medical records. More than 100,000 U.S. tourists arrive to Los Cabos at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula each month, drawn my its beaches and dramatic desert landscape. It appears they are not only a boon to the hotels and restaurants of twin towns Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, but also St. Luke's Hospital in Cabo San Lucas.
A warmer Earth will only increase weather extremes, even if overall snowfall declines, atmospheric scientists say.
A crash that shut down a major Carolina interstate for hours Friday morning was made a little less serious thanks to what police are calling "the assistance of a Good Samaritan."
Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. A convoy of trucks and cars parked in around Parliament Hill with some parking on the grounds of the National War Memorial before police asked them to move. “Parking on this sacred ground that includes the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was a sign of complete disrespect,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tweeted.
Snow is falling across Craven County Saturday morning, with totals expected to reach less than 1 inch.