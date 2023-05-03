"It begins": Wagner Group leader says Ukrainian Armed Forces launch offensive

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group private military company, whose forces are fighting in eastern Ukraine, has claimed that Ukrainian forces launched an offensive. He believes the "active phase" of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is about to begin.

Source: Yevgeny Prigozhin on Telegram

Quote from Prigozhin: "I think that the Ukrainian army’s offensive has already begun. We are seeing increased activity of enemy aircraft, increased activity around the perimeter of, and inside, our front.

Though we continue to control the inside of our front, the situation around the perimeter is unfortunately not looking so good. Our flanks…how reliable are they? I will not say anything about that for now.

It has begun. When will the active phase begin? I think very soon. Maybe in the next few days."

Details: Prigozhin complained that "enemy forces are mobilising outside of Ukraine’s historic borders" and explained that he was referring to "the incidents involving drones and trains".

Background:

On 28 April, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed that Ukraine's preparations for the counter-offensive are almost over.

On 2 May, Mark Milley, the Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed that Ukrainan troops were ready for the offensive, thanks to the aid from Western governments.

On the afternoon of 3 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said offensive actions "would follow soon".

Previously:

On Wednesday, Prigozhin lied about the alleged death of Major General Ihor Tantsyura, the Commander of Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

