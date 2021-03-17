‘Behave like grown-ups’: Conservative rebellion boils over in House

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Melanie Zanona, Sarah Ferris and Olivia Beavers
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A leading Republican hard-liner clashed behind closed doors with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, exposing a rift in the Republican conference and suggesting that a chamber-rattling floor protest by the far right isn't fading anytime soon.

During a closed-door conference meeting, House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) went after McCarthy for not being more supportive of a conservative-led effort to force a series of lengthy — and largely fruitless — procedural votes that have snarled the floor, according to sources in the room.

McCarthy, who has been urging Republicans to adopt a more tailored approach, countered that the delaying tactics could actually prove counterproductive by resulting in fewer GOP bills getting passed. The California Republican wanted to have more of a dialogue, but Biggs wasn’t interested and made clear he still plans to push ahead with his procedural gambit, sources said.

McCarthy also urged Republicans to be unified on party messaging. He called attention to GOP efforts to spotlight the growing crisis at the southern border, where a wave of unaccompanied migrant children has crested since the start of the Biden administration.

Sources say that during Wednesday's GOP meeting, Biggs responded that some members have been visiting the border for years and didn’t just show up there recently — a not-so-subtle dig at McCarthy, who led a GOP delegation to the border earlier this week.

“I didn’t think anything was heated. People are passionate,” Biggs said after the meeting, though he declined to discuss what happened inside. “If we won’t use every procedural tool in the toolbox we have … yes, that frustrates me.”

Biggs added that, as a member of the minority party, “You’ve got to get in the way and try to slow things down as much as you possibly can.”

In recent weeks, a small slice of rebellious Republicans have been requesting recorded House votes on non-controversial bills and forcing votes on motions to adjourn, causing headaches for their colleagues and scrambling the floor schedules as members are forced to drop everything to make it to the floor. Those Republicans say they're reflecting broad frustration with how Democrats are running the House, from the lack of GOP amendment opportunities to the razor-wire fences erected around the Capitol.

The ongoing dispute over floor procedures is a wonky but critical one for House leaders of both parties. If GOP lawmakers refuse to relent in their delay tactics, it would mean a slog of roll-call votes on the most mundane of issues — forcing lawmakers into a new way of life where half of their days are spent shuffling on and off the House floor.

Rank-and-file members said they increasingly fear that the House schedule will devolve into chaos, with Democrats struggling to keep proceedings orderly as GOP lawmakers seek to disrupt the day on a whim.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats during a caucus-wide call on Wednesday that he is working closely with McCarthy to resolve the issue. Hoyer said Democrats would deploy some kind of formal effort to halt the GOP tactics when the House returns after its upcoming recess.

"By the time we come back in April, we will have resolved the [Republican] obstruction via negotiation or by a change to the rules,” Hoyer said, according to people on the call.

Senior Democrats say it’s not clear exactly what a rules change might look like, or whether it would actually work to prevent House Republicans from forcing votes on every single noncontroversial bill.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said he's discussed the issue with both Hoyer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and will try to "find the best way forward" in the next few weeks.

"Without getting into the details, there are options. But here’s the deal: It’d be nice if the minority leader would tell some of his members to behave like grown-ups," McGovern said.

"This is serious work we’re doing. These are serious debates we’re having. And most complaints I’m getting, quite frankly, are from Republicans. Because they’re annoyed."

And many Democrats, as well as a growing number of Republicans, worry that GOP hardliners are showing no signs of backing down anytime soon.

When asked if he intends to plow ahead with the strategy, Biggs responded: “Yeah. You have to keep pushing and trying like a son of a gun to slow them down.”

Frustration with the slowdowns has mounted for weeks, after an already grueling month of House votes was made worse for members by GOP delay tactics. Because of the pandemic, every vote takes about 45 minutes or longer, so a few additional roll-call votes can drag out each day’s floor time by hours — often late into the night.

It’s not just a dispute over process holding things up. Several conservatives have substantive complaints about some of the bipartisan bills that were scheduled for speedy floor votes — including legislation to award congressional gold medals to the Capitol Police for their service during the Jan. 6 riot.

Some Republicans are unhappy with language in the gold medals bill that calls the Capitol “the temple of our American Democracy” and labels the attackers as “a mob of insurrectionists.”

“These words all matter, right?” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) told POLITICO. “We are looking at it, we will figure it out… I have to study the language fully.”

Roy said “a few” others in the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus feel the same way he does, while noting that there are “a wide variety of opinions” on the issue.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) is now circulating a competing bill to honor the Capitol Police that doesn’t mention the Capitol attack or Jan. 6, according to a copy obtained by POLITICO.

“We mourn the losses of Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jeffrey Smith, who all passed in January 2021,” a draft of the bill reads, naming officers whose deaths are connected to the riot. “The sacrifices made by each of these men are never forgotten in the U.S. Congress and by the many individuals who benefit from their service.”

The spat is threatening to turn even one of the most non-controversial issues Congress will face this year — honoring its police force — into a partisan slugfest.

“Our whole goal is to take back the House. And you need a good strategy to do it,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.). “The leader’s made a plan that he thinks will get us there. And so you don’t want to have 10, 15 different people doing their own plan. ... So I agree with the leader.”

Recommended Stories

  • A Game Plan for Campus Conservatives

    God and Man at Yale, William F. Buckley Jr.’s celebrated “lover’s quarrel with his alma mater,” exposed and critiqued higher education’s left turn. In 1951, it was a revelation, and helped launch the career of the de facto founder of the American conservative movement. Today, it is axiomatic to incoming conservative students moving into their dorm rooms across the country that they’ll find themselves in the minority. Tension is inevitable, particularly for those interested in being vocal members of the campus political community. The challenges — political and social — are many. To help students face and overcome these challenges, conservatives have erected a number of campus-oriented institutions over the past 70 years. Some, such as Young America’s Foundation (YAF) and the Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) — full disclosure, I find myself at National Review thanks to an ISI fellowship — do vital work establishing chapters, providing recruitment supplies, hosting conferences, and bringing in speakers. Others, such as Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, concentrate their efforts on building the brand and portfolio of their leaders and function as personal vanity projects instead of instruments of the movement. Practical advice for young, aspiring campus activists can be hard to find, especially for those whose universities lack established and reputable conservative institutions. Many find themselves aware of the challenges they’ll face, but unaware of how to manage them, how to organize, how to comport themselves, and how to lead. For $25, you can purchase the aforementioned Kirk’s book, Campus Battlefield: How Conservatives Can WIN the Battle on Campus and Why It Matters. But there are other, better alternatives to Kirk’s vision for collegiate activism. Aspiring advocates must first understand their purpose on campus. Some see their mission as defending today’s iteration of the Republican Party, or perhaps their own personal kind of conservatism. They have been misled. The Republican Party is and always has been a vehicle of the conservative movement, not synonymous with it. Students should see their goal as defending the timeless principles perhaps best described in National Review’s Mission Statement, penned by Buckley in 1955 — among them belief in an “organic moral order” and the virtues of a properly grounded American exceptionalism, as well as a steadfast opposition to statism. These principles have not only served the country well, but they have also allowed conservatives of various stripes enough space to debate their differing visions of the American Right while still proving sticky enough to hold these factions together. Political figures are fleeting, and campus conservatives would be unwise to make them the primary object of their attention and advocacy. That’s not to say that knocking on doors for a GOP candidate for city council, Congress, or even the White House is not worthwhile — it is — but it should be an ancillary, rather than a principal purpose. In the current environment, many student activists arrive on campus ready to embody Donald Trump. Regardless of one’s admiration of or distaste for the former president, this is a faulty strategy that does little to move the ball forward. Too often, students mistake noise for confidence and hope that those listening to them will too. Being loud is not the same as being effective. On campus, there is no base to appeal to, no office to be elected to by that base, nor any public policy to influence from that office. Collegiate activism is a purer sort of politics. The aim is not to gain followers on the basis of a powerful personality or to turn out those who already agree with you. It’s to develop as a better advocate and person, to help your fellow conservatives do the same, and to change hearts and minds. It all sounds very West Wing, and it doesn’t mean that you should wilt when your opponents use their majority status to bully and intimidate conservative activists — which they will. Stand up for your principles and yourselves, but don’t let yourself get dragged down into the mud. In the inhospitable environment of the university, you can’t win down there. Moreover, you should be careful not to approach everyone you meet with suspicion and an assumption of mutual enmity. Such an assumption results only in more aggravation and less accomplishment. Conservatives, for their own as well as the campus’s benefit, should strive to make practical allies out of our ideological opponents. Oftentimes, the only thing preventing a constructive, mutually beneficial relationship is an unfounded belief that these groups are fated to go to war with each other. This is particularly true of members of campus administration who may not share your politics, but are also oftentimes risk-averse figures whose chief aim is not to crush conservative groups, but to avoid bad press. Building long-term relationships between yourself and key members of your school’s bureaucracy and handing those relationships off to your successors is far better than making those members into your adversaries. Some activists dream of having an event canceled and basking in the glory of the publicity such a cancellation brings. The objective should be to put on informative, persuasive events without a hitch. That’s a task which becomes much easier when you have a working relationship with the administration. Clubs and organizations are the foundation of conservative activism. Establishing new ones and maintaining those that already exist are perhaps the single most important things conservative students can do on campus. These organizations, properly constructed and ordered, ensure that the Right’s voice will outlast any single group or class of committed activists. If a YAF or College Republicans chapter exists, join it. If not, start one. These “general” conservative campus staples provide students with the ability to host speakers, give them a forum to discuss and debate the issues of the day with each other, and can serve as a megaphone to the broader campus community. Beyond the staples, even small steps toward organization and formalization can be pivotal. Creating pockets of community in other political spaces on campus — political unions, student governments, etc. — with a purpose is always a positive. Conservative students should be seeking out every opportunity to do so. Building strong, durable cultures within these organizations is paramount. Habits, practices, styles, approaches, and ambitions are passed down from class to class. Identify underclassmen with leadership potential and invest significant time in helping them develop as advocates. In the transient world of collegiate activism, students have only so much time to teach the next generation how to lead. Clubs with a history of accomplishment, serious advocacy, and a constructive approach toward the campus tend to carry these practices forward. Those that have sought to garner attention, generate outrage, and take an adversarial approach toward the rest of campus will do the same. Don’t just explain what it is that you do on campus, explain why it is that you do it. To choose to be a face of conservatism on campus is to take on one of the most exhausting and rewarding responsibilities possible for a college student. From the jump, you start at a disadvantage. And as I’ve previously explained, your peers will tend to harden themselves against you over the course of your four years. The best way to save yourself headaches while maximizing your efficacy is to adopt an approach that aligns with your purpose, which should be threefold: putting conservatism’s best foot forward, providing a community for all members of the campus Right, and developing talent that wants to pursue a career in the political sphere. These are realistic and worthy objectives that unite all conservatives and can be achieved by seeking out allies instead of enemies, projecting confidence instead of noise, and building and maintaining responsible, durable institutions that will outlast your own tenure. There’s no panacea for the particular challenges you’ll face as a conservative campus leader, but armed with these principles, you should be well-equipped to handle them. Good luck. We’re all counting on you.

  • Adult Swim Chief Warns That ‘Roaring ‘20s’ May Lead To Dip In Content Consumption – SXSW

    Adult Swim is one of the longest-running purveyors of adult animation and President Michael Ouweleen talked up the medium’s ability to produce new content during Covid. But the Turner veteran also warned that broadcasters and platforms may face a drop in viewing once the pandemic is over as a result of increased social activity. “Coming […]

  • Newsom has considered successors, but Feinstein says she isn't stepping down

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she has no plans to step down, even after Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has already thought about who might replace her.

  • Biden expresses confidence he can get Democratic support for a tax hike on Americans earning above $400,000

    Biden conceded he may not get any GOP support after Mitch McConnell dismissed the idea. It sets the stage for a post-stimulus legislative effort.

  • Democrats grow impatient about crisis at U.S.-Mexico border

    Democrats are growing impatient about the conditions — not to mention, the politics — along the U.S.-Mexico border, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could bear the brunt when he testifies in the House on Wednesday.What we're hearing: Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security Committee, may have a handful of pointed questions. Some Texas Democrats also remain peeved they didn't get any warning a White House delegation would be visiting their state two weeks ago — aggravating potential allies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTo date, Republicans have led the criticism of the Biden administration, but that's becoming politically untenable for the president's own party."I think it’s safe to say Secretary Mayorkas’ concerning rhetoric on immigration and President Biden’s questionable decision to rescind successful programs and agreements will be hot-button issues,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), a former chair of the committee, told Axios.Thompson was more reserved ahead of the hearing: “I look forward to Secretary Mayorkas' testimony."Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who represents El Paso, told Axios she has been invited to be a special guest questioner.The big picture: Facing a surge of migrants — including unaccompanied minors and families with young children — some Biden officials are privately concerned Mayorkas won’t be able to defend a border situation that is, in part, out of the president's control.Mayorkas attempted to defuse the situation Tuesday, releasing a lengthy statement addressing each potential point of concern from the committee.He even gave a preemptive headline: The U.S. is on pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years," he wrote.Mayorkas also acknowledged the surge of migrants is "difficult" while adding the administration is "making progress and we are executing on our plan."Driving the news: While White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said "now" is not the time to come, Biden has repeatedly vowed a more humane approach to immigration control than former President Donald Trump.Republicans have seized upon the increased arrivals to attack the White House and accuse Biden of pursuing an open border policy.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led a delegation of Republicans to Texas on Monday. Democrats also planned their own trip.Trump also attacked Biden for the problem during his first speech since leaving office.For its part, the White House is eager to get Xavier Becerra confirmed as secretary of Health and Human Services and start filling out key border staff throughout the government.HHS plays a crucial role in sheltering minors once they have been discharged from Customs and Border Patrol.What we are watching: Will committee Democrats use their questions to engage Mayorkas on the border, or will they stick to the general plan to focus on Jan. 6 and domestic terrorism.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How COVID Survivors Are Finding Their Way Into Politics

    Pamela Addison is, in her own words, “one of the shyest people in this world.” Certainly not the sort of person who would submit an op-ed to a newspaper, or start a support group for strangers, or ask a U.S. senator to vote for $1.9 trillion legislation. No one is more surprised than her that, in the past five months, she has done all of those things. Her husband, Martin Addison, a 44-year-old health care worker in New Jersey, died from the coronavirus April 29 after a month of illness. The last time she saw him was when he was loaded into an ambulance. At 37, Addison was left to care for a 2-year-old daughter and an infant son and to make ends meet on her own. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Seeing the impact my story has had on people — it has been very therapeutic and healing for me,” she said. “And knowing that I’m doing it to honor my husband gives me the greatest joy, because I’m doing it for him.” With the U.S.’ staggering coronavirus death toll — more than 535,000 people — come thousands of stories like hers. Many people who have lost loved ones or whose lives have been upended by long-haul symptoms have turned to political action, seeking answers and new policies from a government whose failures under the Trump administration allowed the country to become one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. There is Marjorie Roberts, who got sick while managing a hospital gift shop in Atlanta and now has lung scarring. Mary Wilson-Snipes, still on oxygen more than two months after coming home from the hospital. John Lancos, who lost his wife of 41 years April 23. Janis Clark, who lost her husband of 38 years the same day. In January, they and dozens of others participated in an advocacy training session over Zoom, run by a group called COVID Survivors for Change. This month, the group organized virtual meetings with the offices of 16 senators — 10 Democrats and six Republicans — and more than 50 group members lobbied for the coronavirus relief package. The immediate purpose of the training session was to take people who in many cases had never so much as attended a school board meeting and teach them to do things like lobby a senator. The longer-term purpose was to confront the problem of numbers. Numbers are dehumanizing, as activists like to say. In sufficient quantities — 536,472 as of Wednesday morning, for instance — they are also numbing. This is why converting numbers into people is so often the job of activists seeking policy change after tragedy. Mothers Against Drunk Driving, founded by a woman whose daughter was killed by a drunken driver, did that. Groups that promote stricter gun laws, like Moms Demand Action and March for Our Lives, have sought to do it. Now some coronavirus survivors think it is their turn. “That volume, that collective national trauma, is almost too hard for people to grasp,” said Chris Kocher, who is executive director of COVID Survivors for Change and previously worked with gun violence survivors at Everytown for Gun Safety. “But you can understand one story and one life lived.” Kocher started organizing CSC last summer — with a “minimal” budget, he said — and the group launched publicly in October with a remembrance event featuring Dionne Warwick. Shortly before they lobbied their senators March 3, CSC members heard from someone who was once in their position: Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, who joined Moms Demand Action after her son, Jordan Davis, was killed in 2012. She discussed her own experience moving from a personal tragedy into political activism and how survivors’ stories could influence elected officials. One CSC member, Wilson-Snipes, 52, also worked with Moms Demand Action; she started a chapter in Junction City, Kansas, after her son, Felix, was fatally shot in 2018. Then, in November, she got COVID-19 and was hospitalized with pneumonia. Wilson-Snipes came home Christmas Eve with an oxygen machine, which she still needs. Her lungs are still inflamed, her chest still painful. While the policies she promoted with Moms Demand Action are different from the ones she and others are advocating with COVID Survivors for Change — like mask-wearing, and financial assistance for people affected by the virus — she said the message was the same: “You could be in my family’s shoes, in my shoes.” That was also the message Addison conveyed in an op-ed article after former President Donald Trump contracted the coronavirus and told the nation, “Don’t be afraid of COVID.” That was the moment she became angry enough to speak, she said, because Trump’s words “were probably the most painful words I’d ever heard a leader say.” The Star-Ledger published Addison’s op-ed in October, and the intensity of the response shocked her. “I’d never really thought about it that way — that I could use my story to make change,” she said. She decided to create a Facebook group for newly widowed parents and found her first members from comments on her op-ed. In January, she participated in the COVID Survivors for Change training. This month, she and other members in New Jersey spoke with Sen. Cory Booker’s office. Another cohort spoke with the office of Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia. One of them was Roberts, 60, the former gift shop manager with lung damage from the virus. “March 26 I woke up, I was fine,” Roberts said. “And by the time the sun went down that night, my whole life and my whole family’s life had been changed forever.” After the Ossoff meeting, she called Kocher in tears. In almost a year, she said, it was the first time she had felt heard. The political mobilization of coronavirus survivors is still in early stages, and it is impossible to know whether it will fade once the pandemic is over or solidify into something lasting. But COVID Survivors for Change is not the only group seeking long-term changes. Another organization, Marked by COVID — founded by Kristin Urquiza, who lost her father to the virus and spoke at the Democratic National Convention — recently released a sweeping policy platform. Among other things, it calls for a “public health job force” of 1 million people to perform tasks like contact tracing, a restitution program similar to the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, and a commission to examine the government’s pandemic response. The platform also includes much more contentious proposals, like a federal jobs guarantee, universal health care and child care, medical and student debt cancellation, and a ban on importation of products linked to deforestation. Urquiza said the idea was to address factors that make pandemics more likely and to make Americans economically secure enough to weather crises. “It’s really not only about ensuring that we are responding to the most urgent pieces that are in front of our face right now,” she said. COVID Survivors for Change, by contrast, has no official platform. Although the members who lobbied Congress did so in support of President Joe Biden’s stimulus package, the group is nonpartisan and has focused on training survivors to promote policies they choose. Several members said the virus had drawn them into the political arena in ways that would have shocked them a year ago. Janis Clark, 65, said her husband, Ron Clark, had always been the politically active one. “Whenever he’d watch politics, it’d be like, ‘Here comes the half-hour dissertation,’” she said, laughing. “I’d get nervous about PTA functions.” Ron Clark died April 23, after two weeks at home with a fever as high as 104 and more than three weeks on a ventilator. He never learned that his daughter was pregnant. Desperate for someone to understand what the virus’s toll really meant, Janis Clark started writing. She wrote to Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., who represents her district around Albany. She wrote to Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. She did not know they were unlikely to reply. “I just wanted somebody to hear my story,” she said. “And it was like, how do you reach these people? I don’t know what the right avenue is. I’d never written my congressman about anything.” In February, Clark signed an open letter that COVID Survivors for Change organized, urging senators to pass a relief package and calling for a reimbursement program for funeral costs and more medical resources for survivors. Now she thinks she might do more — maybe even attend a demonstration once it is safe. For some people, this feels like building something out of rubble. Lancos met his wife, Joni Lancos, when he was a National Park Service interpreter at Federal Hall in Manhattan and she was a clerk working on the third floor. Their first date was Nov. 3, 1977. He took her to a Broadway show featuring Danish pianist Victor Borge. Last April, 41 years and 15 days after their wedding and less than 18 hours after her first symptoms, she died in a Brooklyn intensive care unit. There was no memorial service, not when the streets of New York City were screaming day and night with the sirens of ambulances carrying the dying. So Lancos, 70, sifted through the wreckage of grief and his own infection — which left him with brain fog and short-term memory loss — in isolation. The funeral home sent him five photos of a rabbi praying over his wife’s coffin. “That was it,” Lancos said through tears. “That was my funeral for my wife, seeing those five photos.” On March 3, he was one of the COVID Survivors for Change members who spoke with the office of Schumer, the Senate majority leader. Afterward, he recorded a short message for a video. “I think Joni would — ” he said, pausing to taking a steadying breath, “be proud of what I did today.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 'Dungeons & Dragons' game 'Dark Alliance' arrives on June 22nd

    It marks the first time Wizards of the Coast is publishing a 'D&D' video game.

  • What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

    Pressure is growing among President Joe Biden's Democrats to end the filibuster, a long-standing Senate custom that requires a supermajority to advance most legislation in a chamber that in recent years has been closely divided and is now split 50/50 between the two parties. As long as the filibuster exists, liberal Democrats say, Republicans in the chamber that likes to call itself "the world's greatest deliberative body" will be able to use it to block progress on their priorities, including addressing climate change, voting rights and immigration. WHAT IS THE FILIBUSTER?

  • Amazon worker defends historic union drive at Senate hearing: 'We decided to stand up'

    Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders at a Senate hearing on Wednesday escalated support among top Democrats for a historic union drive at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama.

  • WTF Is Wrong With Kyrsten Sinema?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s bad enough Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat, turned down the minimum wage hike with that oh-so-cute thumbs-down. Now she’s threatening to derail the whole Democratic agenda, insisting on archaic Senate rules that give Mitch McConnell and the Republicans outsized power.“I think is a lot of people feel that this groovy, bisexual senator should be voting in a groovy way and not like a terrifying conservative,” Molly Jong-Fast says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.“Do you see a world in which Democrats can get her on board for filibuster reform?” she asks Senate veteran Adam Jentleson.“I definitely think that,” Jentleson answers. “I think she’s miscalculated a little bit. I don’t think she can afford to be out as far to the right as she is right now. Even [centrist West Virginia Sen. Joe] Manchin has started to shift a little bit. And so she’s kind of out on a limb.”“Joe Manchin can say, ‘I am the only Democrat who can hold this seat, it’s me or a Republican’… and that’s valid,” Jentleson adds. “He’s generally a pretty reliable vote for most of the things we want to pass. He can be very frustrating, but it’s literally him or a Republican… Sinema cannot say that she’s the only Democrat who can hold that seat. There are other credible Democrats who could run in a primary and win the general election.”Sinema’s fellow Arizona Democrat, Sen. Mark Kelly, is up for re-election in just two years. “For him to win, he needs to accomplish a lot of things. He needs to be able to go to voters and say, ‘Here’s what we did,’” Jentleson adds. “And so I don’t think that Sinema can tell Mark Kelly to go jump off a bridge... It’s just untenable to say, ‘I’m going to stand in the way of all the things that Democrats want to do because of my love for the filibuster’ in a purple state. I don’t think this is a long-term sustainable position.”Then, former Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs talks about his push for universal basic income. And The Daily Beast’s Diana Falzone takes us inside Fox News, as staffers there lose their minds in the face of a challenge from an even crazier conservative network. Getting ‘Canceled’ Is the Only Thing Conservatives Have Left“They’ve dug in their heels. And now they’re going to give the viewers what they want, which is this red meat of cancel culture of Dr. Seuss or Mr. Potato Head,” she tells Jong-Fast. “Things will get even more, as the staffers say at Fox News, ‘Foxifized,’ which is the war on Christmas, the war on men. There’s always a war going on.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • 80% of Americans think the federal minimum wage is too low, new poll finds

    A new poll from Amazon/Ipsos found that 2 out of 3 respondents with an opinion on the topic support an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • Piers Morgan's outburst about Meghan on Good Morning Britain is Ofcom's most complained about TV moment

    Piers Morgan's on-air comments about the Duchess of Sussex on ITV's Good Morning Britain has become Ofcom's most complained about moment in TV history. The broadcasting watchdog has released figures that show more than 57,000 people, including the Duchess of Sussex herself, lodged a complaint following Morgan's comments about Meghan and her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The number of complaints now stands at 57,121, which surpasses the previously most-protested moment in TV history when 44,500 complaints were made regarding Jade Goodey and Danielle Lloyd's treatment of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on Big Brother in 2007. An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We can confirm that this issue has attracted the highest number of complaints since our reporting began." The spokesperson added that the investigation into the issue is ongoing. In response to Meghan's headline-making interview, Morgan said on-air: "I’m sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me the weather report. "The fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our Royal family I think is contemptible." The TV presenter stood down after six years on Good Morning Britain following his remarks that he did not believe what the duchess had told Oprah, which included comments Meghan made about her mental health and having suicidal thoughts. Morgan, well-known for being outspoken, had stormed off set following an on-air row about his coverage of the interview with GMB weatherman Alex Beresford, who criticised Morgan for "continuing to trash" the duchess.

  • Army denies medals, Special Forces insignia to soldier Trump pardoned for alleged murder

    The Army has rejected an appeal to return medals for valor to retired Maj. Mathew Golsteyn moved up for SEO, a Special Forces soldier former President Trump pardoned for alleged murder in Afghanistan.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Police display bizarre sympathy for Atlanta massage parlor mass shooter

    A man named Robert Aaron Long has apparently confessed to carrying out a mass shooting in the Atlanta area Tuesday night. Eight people were killed at three different massage parlors, six of them Asian women. The identity of the victims naturally led to speculation that there was a racial motivation for the murders. But in a press conference Wednesday, Cherokee County sheriff's captain Jay Baker tried to downplay that possibility. He repeated Long's claim that the murder spree "was not racially motivated," and instead that it was about his supposed sex addiction. He "sees these locations as … a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Baker said. Sounding almost like a defense attorney, Baker also said Long "understood the gravity of it … yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did." Setting aside the bizarrely sympathetic comments about a confessed mass murderer, this argument is not plausible. Though we don't yet have all the facts here, there is an extensive literature on how racist prejudice can fuel unhealthy sexual fetishes and violence (by, for instance, instilling a belief that women of Asian descent are naturally submissive, possibly leading to violence when advances are rejected). Driving for dozens of miles to commit mass murder at three different specifically Asian massage parlors to somehow exact vengeance for a purported sex addiction is not evidence against a racist motive; it is evidence in favor of one. Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified Baker as an Atlanta Police captain. We regret the error. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachJudge dismisses 2 jurors in Chauvin trial over their reactions to George Floyd family settlementChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible moves

  • Mars long ago was wet. You may be surprised where the water went

    Mars was once a wet world, with abundant bodies of water on its surface. The researchers suggested that a lot of the water did not actually leave the planet, but rather ended up trapped in various minerals that contain water as part of their mineral structure - clays and sulfates in particular.