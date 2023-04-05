Behavior of off-duty Pittsburgh officer killed in 2019 questioned in court by suspect’s defense

On Wednesday, the defense continued to present their case to jurors -- calling in to question off-duty Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall’s behavior prior to the shooting and repeatedly asking about the location of his gun.

In court defense attorney, Carmen Robinson continued to paint a different narrative about Hall and what happened the night of his murder.

According to the Commonwealth, Hall while visiting relatives encountered a rowdy block party taking place on the same street-- Monticello Street. Prosecutors say Hall then tried to break up a fight between several women when he was shot in the back three times, allegedly by 34-year-old Christen Bey. Prosecutors said Hall was unarmed at the time

The defense disputes those accounts and suggests that Hall was armed at the time of the shooting.

The defense also called a uniformed officer who arrived on the scene and attempted to illustrate that the crime scene was not properly secured by playing a small portion of body cam footage that shows an unmanned area.

Court ended with the defense calling a key witness, Hall’s older cousin who he was with before his murder and will resume tomorrow at 8:30 am as the defense continues its case.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Alleged former drug kingpin paroled from prison, living in Fayette County Armstrong County couple dead in murder-suicide Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday evening; tornado risks possible in some areas VIDEO: ‘I don’t let anyone stop me’: 8-year-old girl inspires peers to join her wrestling team DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts