Behavioral Economics: A Guide for Investors

Investing and financial planning are all about the numbers, so it's easy to see why economists long assumed people approach these subjects logically. And they do, but only sometimes, which is one of the key insights of the growing field of behavioral economics. Researchers have found abundant evidence that people often are more irrational about finances, investing and reading markets than previously known. Understanding how biased and oversimplified thinking can influence perspective can be fascinating-and very useful to investors.

Behavioral Economics: The Basics

Behavioral economics has a very interesting history despite being just a few decades old. In the 1970s and 1980s, a few economists, notably Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago, questioned a basic premise of economic theory. This was the idea that humans are rational investors and observers, and that their rationality directly influenced how markets behaved. But Thaler and other experts, like economist Gary Becker and psychologist Daniel Kahneman, weren’t just theorizing. They produced many studies that indicated humans often do not buy, sell and invest in ways that maximize positive outcomes. And sometimes, their actions run directly against their interests.

By the 1990s, this research had coalesced into a discipline, which we now refer to as behavioral economics. For shorthand purposes, you can think of it as a blend of psychology, decision-making theory and economics. It explores cognitive bias, anecdotal experience, plain old emotion and their effects on the collective activity of markets.

Behavioral finance is a term often used interchangeably with behavioral economics. The distinctions between them aren’t absolute at this point. But some experts treat behavioral finance as a sub-category of behavioral economics, which concerns many types of actions, not just those tied to money and economics. That said, if you’re discussing how humans interact with just about anything of value, the term behavioral economics will suffice.

Behavioral economics has become widely accepted and influential among academics and financial professionals. Currently, the research is expanding our insights into decision-making in fast-paced environments. This is a still-evolving discipline, but to sum up its prevailing wisdom, bias and oversimplification affect the behavior of individuals and markets in many ways.

The Main Themes of Behavioral Economics

One of the major themes of behavioral economics is bias. In can manifest in several ways:



Overconfidence (in skills, knowledge base, talent, intelligence)

Self-attribution (thinking that great returns are a result of our skills and insights, while we chalk up bad returns to bad luck)

Confirmation bias (looking for facts or occurrences that support an existing belief)

Framing bias (basing a decision on how something is presented, rather than actual fact)

Oversimplification is another important factor. It’s not entirely irrational, either. The world is enormously complex, and humans must simplify many events and ideas to make sense of them. For investors, however, this can lead to overemphasizing the performance of a single asset, or perceiving a trend in a too-small sample size of stocks.

Bias and oversimplification don’t just affect individual investors. Behavioral economists argue the stock market can swing up or down due to a sort of mass irrationality. Risk aversion-another psychological trait-can influence the market to the point of panic. Richard Thaler argued that the market crash of 1987 occurred at a time when ‘nothing was happening’, but investors thought otherwise and a massive sell-off ensued. In a less dramatic example, the value of an individual stock may be wildly inflated or deflated because rational analysis isn’t driving the market’s assessment.