Behind the closed doors that led to the Epsom College tragedy

Few of us truly know what goes on in other people’s marriages, and particularly not those that seem perfect to the outside world.

Emma and George Pattison were a couple who appeared to have won the game of life – successful, wealthy, and with a beautiful daughter to dote on. Beneath the surface, though, the Pattisons had their secrets, which might hold the key to why all three of them were found dead last weekend in an apparent murder-suicide.

Emma, 45, was the head of Epsom College in Surrey, the £42,000-a-year boarding school named Independent School of the Year last October, weeks after she had started the job.

Mr Pattison, 39, was a chartered accountant with a taste for fast cars. They married in 2011 and four years later their daughter Lettie was born. They were, as one neighbour put it, “a lovely family”.

Behind closed doors, the picture was less serene. In 2016, a fight between the couple became so violent that police were called and attended the family home in Caterham, Surrey.

The Daily Telegraph has established fresh details about the incident that investigators believe may have been significant in the light of what was to come. Mr Pattison called the police, complaining that his wife had struck him. When officers attended the house, the couple had calmed down and Mr Pattison insisted he did not want to take the matter further.

But the officers insisted they had a duty of care in such cases to arrest the alleged perpetrator, and so Mrs Pattison, then head of Croydon High School for Girls, was held and taken to a local police station.

For any teacher, being arrested for alleged violence would be career-threatening, and for an upwardly-mobile head looking for their next big move, it was potentially disastrous. Sources close to the investigation are now questioning whether the couple might have developed a code of silence, fearful that any further police involvement could have threatened their gilded lives.

Would Mrs Pattison, for example, be less likely to report her husband to the police if he was violent towards her, lest her own previous skirmish with the law be made public?

Frank Mullane, who set up the charity Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse after his sister Julia and her son Will were murdered by her abusive husband in 2003, said the 2016 incident will “definitely form part of” a domestic homicide review, which are required to be commissioned by a local community safety partnership board in such cases.

Epsom College said it was “unable to discuss” whether Mrs Pattison had declared her arrest to the school when it ran disclosure and barring service (DBS) checks on her ahead of her employment last year, or whether it had been informed of the incident by the police as part of the vetting process. Nor would it discuss any vetting carried out on Mr Pattison before he and his gun moved on to the school campus. Even if Mrs Pattison had disclosed her arrest, Mr Pattison would have had a certain hold over her. If divorce was mentioned, for example, an arrest for violence would not help Mrs Pattison’s claim for child custody. And if Mr Pattison was himself being abusive, would his wife dial 999 in the knowledge that if the matter ended up in court, her husband could then publicly air the circumstances of her arrest?

Not surprisingly, the police investigation into the deaths has devoted some of its resources to looking into whether Mr Pattison had a history of domestic violence. There is no evidence that he had been violent towards previous partners, and after the 2016 incident, the police heard no more from the couple.

Mrs Pattison, however, became so concerned for her safety that she made a “distressed” call to her younger sister Deborah, a solicitor, late on Saturday night.

Deborah, 43, and her husband Mark Miller are understood to have driven from their home in south-east London to Epsom, but arrived after neighbours heard gunshots at around 1am on Sunday.

Emma, George and Lettie were all found dead, with Mr Pattison suspected of killing his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself.

Mr Pattison owned a shotgun and had been in touch with the police three days before the tragedy to notify them of his change of address to the headteacher’s house on the campus of Epsom College. Surrey Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has already decided that “no investigation is required”.

Mrs Pattison had hinted at strains being put on the family when she became Epsom’s first female head in September. She told the school’s own podcast: “In terms of transition, it has been a really big change for my family. We’ve obviously moved house. We’ve got a new dog. I’ve got a new job, my husband has got a new job – that wasn’t meant to happen but did – and my daughter has started a new school so there’s been a lot of change for us as a family.”

The 2016 incident also happened when there were a lot of changes going on for the family.

It was in 2016 that a business set up by Mr Pattison to import wine from Germany was dissolved, and two months later, he set up a management consultancy, Tanglewood 2016, named after the family home.

At the same time, Mrs Pattison changed jobs, leaving St John’s School in Leatherhead, where she was deputy head, and taking on her first headship, at Croydon High School. The couple’s daughter Lettie was only a year old at the time.

Mr Pattison, born in Jamaica to an English father and a south-east Asian mother, was a graduate of Durham University who qualified as a chartered accountant in 2008 when he was 24 and working for Deloitte, but no longer held a certificate to practise. When he set up the wine business in 2012, he described himself as “a career accountant desperate to do something better with his days”.

Accounts filed at Companies House suggest Tanglewood, the company he set up after the failure of the wine business, was winding down, as its latest accounts, for 2021, show it had net assets of £163, compared with £22,400 the year before. This may explain the “new job” Mr Pattison had taken, referenced by his wife in her podcast interview, which “wasn’t meant to happen”.

In recent years, the couple had spent what Mrs Pattison admitted was “a fortune” transforming their four-bedroomed detached home in Caterham into a dream property, remodelling the interior, refacing the exterior and landscaping the garden.

The Pattisons had been spending some of their time apart as they made the move from Caterham to the on-site headteacher’s house at Epsom College. Neighbours say Mr Pattison was often at the Caterham house on his own, until it was finally sold earlier this year for more than £1 million, around £500,000 more than they had paid for it.

While Mrs Pattison was “vivacious and motivated and positive” and always had time to chat, her husband was quiet, introverted, and something of a mystery. “He just used to sit around watching TV and watering the plants,” said one near-neighbour. “He seemed not to work.”

One other fact has emerged about the hours before the family’s violent deaths. The couple had thrown an “intimate” dinner party for a few friends that night, at which nothing outwardly seemed wrong.

Emma Fitzgibbons, whose twin sister and nieces were shot dead by her sister’s husband Robert Needham in 2020, said she could see “real similarities” between the two cases, both of which were carried out by licensed gun owners.

In her family’s case, she said: “It was completely out of the blue. There were no signs of domestic abuse or coercive control, we were so close and she never mentioned anything. I genuinely think he was some sort of psychopath with real hidden problems none of us knew about.

“Rob didn’t need to have a gun at home, nor did George Pattison. It just makes it so easy for these men by giving them access to these weapons.”

Mr Mullane said: “What a lot of familicides have in common is first that they are almost exclusively committed by men in heterosexual family relationships; second that the man cannot envisage a future in which the status quo is not maintained, whatever the status quo happens to be.

“In some cases, it might be that the man is controlling the woman and she has decided to leave him, or something else might have changed. He may see his family as possessions.

“As to why a child is killed as well as a wife, it might be that he kills the child in front of his wife to cause her extraordinary hurt, as a form of punishment, or it might be that he has decided the child’s life won’t be worth living any more once the parents are dead.

“He may even perceive that the child is in the way. But they take their excuses to the grave.”