Behind the counter at the world’s last Blockbuster

The world’s last surviving Blockbuster - James Breeden for the Telegraph

For more than 30 years, Ron Debello has been a loyal customer at his local Blockbuster.

After he retired, the former landscaper, 72, began going in daily to peruse the same shelves he had raided for decades.

With his membership, he can swap two rentals out as many times as he wants, meaning he can tear through dozens of films for $29 a month (£29).

But Mr Debello’s daily routine is one only a select few are lucky enough to enjoy because he lives in Bend - a small mountain town in Oregon, which boasts the world’s last surviving Blockbuster.

“It surprises the heck out of me”, Mr Debello says while scanning the new releases section.

“Out of all the places Blockbuster had, why is Bend the last one?”

In 2004, before streaming and online shopping took off, the then-video rental giant Blockbuster had more than 9,000 shops, including more than 500 in the UK.

But 10 years later, amid stiff competition from Netflix and a mounting debt pile, Blockbuster closed all of its corporate outlets, leaving 50 franchises to fend for themselves.

Ron Debello, 72, has been a loyal customer for over 30 years - James Breeden for the Telegraph

As the locations slowly dropped off, the shop in Bend defied the odds to stay open.

In 2018, when two locations in Anchorage, Alaska, closed, it became the last Blockbuster in the US.

The next year, the penultimate location in Morley, Western Australia, followed suit, leaving Bend out in the cold.

“They reached out on their last night and said goodbye and wished us well. That was kind of emotional because we were like ‘Oh man, we are it’,” recounts manager Sandi Harding, 52, who has worked at the store for 24 years.

“We just kind of rode it out while everybody kind of fell away. Here we are going on our fifth year [of being the world’s last location] and we’re still going strong.”

Nestled next to Papa Murphy’s takeaway pizza, the Blockbuster has become a tourist destination, with thousands of people making the pilgrimage every year to bask in the hazy, yellow nostalgia.

Visitors have travelled from as far as Qatar, Australia and South Korea to walk on the mottled, blue carpet squares and look at scores of physical DVDs once again.

Almost everything inside the shop is exactly the same as in the company’s heyday, from the butter-yellow walls to the strip lighting and the drop box for returns.

The computers haven’t been updated – they are the same ones they used in the 1990s, with floppy disks and no internet access.

Travis Bieghler checks a couple of DVDs on the 90s computer system - James Breeden for the Telegraph

Even the distinctive smell, which Mrs Harding describes as a “cross between popcorn and old shoes” is unchanged.

But while most things have been preserved like a rare artefact, there is one significant difference: a huge chunk of the shop floor is now dedicated to merchandise.

About 80 per cent of the shop’s revenue now comes from tourists stocking up on everything from $20 Blockbuster t-shirts to $7 yellow-and-blue dog bandanas.

One customer picking up a souvenir t-shirt is John Williamson, 22, who travelled from Atlanta with his wife Karen Mauricio, also 22, and his uncle Nathan Acuff, 23 from Boise, Idaho.

“We thought we’d stop and see you know, reminisce a little bit”, Mr Williamson, 22, tells The Telegraph.

“I remember going out, bugging my parents for a movie, then losing the movie, then having to pay the fee,” he adds.

Manager Sandi Harding in the recreated 90s living room in one corner of the store - James Breeden for the Telegraph

Meanwhile, delivery driver Finuviel Schwartes, 36, who is buying A Bug’s Life on VHS, is “almost on the verge of crying” because the shop brings back so many memories.

Mr Schwartes, who lives a three-hour drive away in Portland and still carries his 2007 Blockbuster card, adds: “It’s just nostalgia – it’s wonderful”.

But along with those who flock to Blockbuster, Bend, for the novelty, there is still a dedicated customer base who regularly go there to rent films.

Tuesday is new release day, meaning Mrs Harding has to race around the town trying to buy up films from Walmart and Best Buy for their customers.

Their supplier went out of business at the end of October and the last remaining US-based supplier is too expensive for the small number of films they need.

Mrs Harding worries that it will only become more difficult for them as chains such as Best Buy stop selling DVDs.

“I bought what I could and then I’ve just ordered more on Amazon and they’ll be here next week,” she says.

Customer Kallissa Miller, 51, and her four-year-old granddaughter Kennedy - James Breeden for the Telegraph

Among those on the hunt for new releases is Isaac Niemi, 21, who visits the shop every week, spending about $8 each time.

Mr Niemi, who works in a snowboarding shop, doesn’t have a single streaming subscription.

“It’s cool. They have like, a bunch of new releases and stuff like that. I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything.

“I do a lot of things kind of old-fashioned, I guess. Like I’m really into analogue and like physical media, so cassette tapes and vinyl records and DVDs and VHS tapes,” he says.

While his local friends don’t think anything of it, he says people out of town “think it’s kind of funny that I regularly go here to rent movies”.

Another regular is Kallissa Miller, 51, who visits the shop with her daughter Kennedy, four, every Tuesday “like clockwork” after ballet lessons.

Mrs Miller, who moved to Bend from Los Angeles because she wanted to raise her daughter in a “community”, says she doesn’t like the immediacy of watching online.

“Kennedy’s allowed to watch the DVDs on her own, and when she gets bored, she goes and plays and then she comes back instead of just like I want the next thing.”

Isaac Niemi visits the shop every week, spending about $8 each time - James Breeden for the Telegraph

“I definitely enjoy the routine and the nostalgia”, she adds, before Kennedy, who has been marching around the aisles in her baby-pink tutu, bounds over and exclaims: “I want to rent the Barbie movie.”

Mrs Harding, who grew up in rural East Oregon, used to be a customer herself.

“I came to this store with my husband 30 years ago when we were dating. It was his birthday and we came here and rented A Few Good Men, and Forever Young”, she says, laughing.

Then, the shop was still called Pacific Video, which was opened by local couple Ken and Debbie Tisher in 1991. It became a Blockbuster in 2000.

No longer a franchise, each year the Tishers sign a licensing agreement with Dish Network, which owns the Blockbuster brand.

Mrs Harding, whose three sons all worked at the shop, remembers attending Blockbuster corporate conventions and hearing from “the good old boys” who “didn’t want to change anything”.

The mother of four, who has subscriptions to several streaming services herself, adds: “I’m not trying to be like an armchair quarterback or anything, but I remember when they were talking about Netflix and all these different things like, ‘Oh, it won’t last. It’s just a fad’”.

Delivery driver Finuviel Schwartes, 36, is 'almost on the verge of crying' because the shop brings back so many memories - James Breeden for the Telegraph

But despite the difficulties, support for the shop has been “overwhelming”, Mrs Harding says.

After they became the last Blockbuster in America they added about 5,000 members to their books.

“Then we pretty much stopped keeping count after that”, she says.

Just as some people donate to wildlife charities to help protect endangered species, some dedicated fans send money to the shop every month to support the location.

Some customers have travelled for thousands of miles on emotional pilgrimages, with Mrs Harding recalling that one customer burst into tears after walking through the doors.

“She’d lost her father and they used to visit Blockbuster together when she was a girl.

“When she came in, I thought something terrible had happened, and then she just told me how awesome it was that she was here and got to remember her dad.”

The emotional connection some customers have with the shop is apparent from the messages scrawled in the guest book.

A huge chunk of the shop floor is now dedicated to merchandise - James Breeden for the Telegraph

“You gave me the best memories of my life,” reads one.

Those from the UK are less emotive, with one family simply writing: “The Johnson’s – England”.

“For me, growing up here, this is normal. This [Blockbuster] has always been here”, 31-year-old employee Travis Beighler says.

“So to have people kind of marvel at it is odd. It was something to get used to. And we really try not to get jaded, because people are very excited.”

Mrs Harding and her team are always looking for new ways to promote the Blockbuster.

This year, they launched an advert on Instagram during the Super Bowl. It depicts the end of the world, all that is left is a barren landscape, a cockroach called Steve – and Blockbuster.

Mrs Harding says she gets “emotional” when she thinks about the shop shutting.

“What’s it going to be like, when it isn’t here anymore? I think I’m gonna have to move because I have a feeling I’m just not going to be able to handle not driving by and seeing it.

“Steve and I will both be here until the bitter end.”