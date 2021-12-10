Behind The Enquirer's special report, Kids Who Kill

I was playing phone tag recently with an acquaintance who happens to be a law enforcement official. When we finally connected, I asked, “How are things going?” His answer lingered in my mind for days.

“I’d be a lot better if kids would stop shooting each other,” he said matter-of-factly.

It was one of those moments of instant perspective, when you suddenly realize that whatever you were worrying about doesn’t matter that much.

Others in our newsroom – especially the reporters and editors who handle crime news – were having similar moments of awakening to the stark rise in homicides this year involving teenagers. How bad is it?

Reporters Cameron Knight and Kevin Grasha went to work collecting police reports and reviewing court records. The data was shocking. In Hamilton County this year, 15 juveniles are facing murder charges, more than in the previous four years combined.

Nearly all involved guns.

How did it come to this?

That’s the question we take on in Kids Who Kill, a weeklong special report. Nearly two dozen Enquirer staffers worked on the project, many speaking with people directly tied to this crisis in our community – including the kids who willfully accept gun violence as part of their lives.

“I know I’m gonna die,” said one young man who spoke to us. “I’m cool with that.”

Let that sink in for a moment.

Friends lay gifts at a memorial after 16-year-old Galevon Beauchamp was killed on June 21, 2021, in a drive-by shooting outside a North Avondale Family Dollar. Cincinnati police arrested four juveniles in connection with the death.

As much as we tried to drive our reporting toward solutions, the truth is, there is no easy fix. It’s complicated. It’s a symptom of multiple factors, including access to guns, generational poverty, drug abuse and kids who are forced to raise themselves on the streets.

But the conversations at the center of Kids Who Kill do serve a purpose. They will enlighten you. And hopefully, they will spark more conversations, ones that lead to change.

