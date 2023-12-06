Behind the Gun: Read the entire project here

Behind the Gun is the culmination of nine months of reporting by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's John Diedrich, examining the nuances of gun ownership and gun deaths in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter John Diedrich examined the full extent of gun deaths in Wisconsin during a nine-month O’Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism at Marquette University.

The project reveals the full picture of gun deaths in the state and tells the stories of people affected by gun deaths and those trying to find solutions.

The project includes the most in-depth survey of gun owners in Wisconsin to date, a first-of-its-kind effort to obtain gun death data from every county in the state, and stories of gun owners talking about issues in their community, such as suicide.

Diedrich was assisted in the project by Marquette student researchers Alex Rivera Grant and Ben Schultz.

Marquette University and administrators of the program played no role in the reporting, editing or presentation of this project.

Project credits

Contributing reporter: Natalie Eilbert, Alex Rivera Grant, Ben Schultz

Data analysis, graphics: Andrew Hahn, Daphne Chen, Kevin Crowe, Eva Wen

Photos, video: Mike De Sisti, Bill Schulz

Story editing: Greg Borowski

Photo editing: Sherman Williams, Berford Gammon

Copy editing: Ray Hollnagel, Pete Sullivan

Design: Kyle Slagle

Social media: Ridah Syed

