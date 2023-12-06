Behind the Gun: Read the entire project here
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter John Diedrich examined the full extent of gun deaths in Wisconsin during a nine-month O’Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism at Marquette University.
The project reveals the full picture of gun deaths in the state and tells the stories of people affected by gun deaths and those trying to find solutions.
The project includes the most in-depth survey of gun owners in Wisconsin to date, a first-of-its-kind effort to obtain gun death data from every county in the state, and stories of gun owners talking about issues in their community, such as suicide.
Diedrich was assisted in the project by Marquette student researchers Alex Rivera Grant and Ben Schultz.
Marquette University and administrators of the program played no role in the reporting, editing or presentation of this project.
Project credits
Contributing reporter: Natalie Eilbert, Alex Rivera Grant, Ben Schultz
Data analysis, graphics: Andrew Hahn, Daphne Chen, Kevin Crowe, Eva Wen
Photos, video: Mike De Sisti, Bill Schulz
Story editing: Greg Borowski
Photo editing: Sherman Williams, Berford Gammon
Copy editing: Ray Hollnagel, Pete Sullivan
Design: Kyle Slagle
Social media: Ridah Syed
