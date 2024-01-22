Behind the Mask: Courir De Mardi Gras embraces Cajun traditions, French roots

Mardi Gras is a well-known and cherished holiday in Louisiana, with its parades, marching bands, beads and balls. But Mardi Gras is more than parades and doubloons.

In southwest Louisiana, many rural towns celebrate the tradition of courirs, where costumed men and women in handmade costumes on horses, feet or trucks travel door to door to beg residents for ingredients to make a gumbo and run through a field chasing chickens. Once all the ingredients are collected, a communal gumbo is cooked and enjoyed while the community dances and sings.

Courir is French for run. The "Courir de Mardi Gras" are traditions based on early begging rituals from the Medieval era that originated in 15th-century France.

Ashley White begs for charity during the Tee-Mamou women's courir de Mardi Gras on Feb. 26, 2022.

During that time, disguised revelers dressed in handmade costumes that mocked nobles. They would visit homes on Mardi Gras day to beg for ingredients. According to Lafayette Travel, costumes included the pointed hat known as the capuchon or mortarboards. The history of the begging is because times were hard for peasants, so these masked revelers would perform skits and songs while they begged instead of purchasing items.

Tax collectors showed up to try to make collection of their own, but they came up empty-handed: It was illegal to assess taxes on anything that was given for free, as all these goodies were. This tradition came to be known as the Courir de Mardi Gras.

In some versions of the run, horses are used as transportation. During the visits, once an ingredient is obtained, riders often dance while standing on their horses, and wave a white flag.

"This is such a learning possibility for those who have never experienced this tradition, and for anyone that has attended the event before, then you know its an amazing time." said Ellen Fucich, marketing director for Bayou Vermillion District.

Vermilionville hosts an annual traditional Mardi Gras run that the whole family can enjoy. On Feb. 4, disguised revelers, led by Le Capitaine, will sing "La Chanson de Mardi Gras" as they make their way through the historic village begging for the ingredients. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a screening of Pat Mire’s iconic Mardi Gras documentary, “Dance for a Chicken,” which reveals the secrets and history of the rural Mardi Gras run or Courir.

At 11 a.m., musician Kevin Rees will demonstrate the use of the “Chanson de Mardi Gras,” with the attendees. The Basile Mardi Gras Association will begin the run through the historic village at 11:30 a.m. It will end with the a chicken chase for children.

"Catching the chicken is probably the most exciting part, and the kids are pretty low to the ground so they have such an advantage compared to the adults. They are so fearless," Fucich said.

In the end whoever catches the chicken wins a trophy.

Kids also will have the opportunity to make their own capuchon during the event. Gumbo is also available, and live music from the Pine Leaf Boys from 1 to 4 p.m.

For a complete list of Carnival courirs in Lafayette and surrounding areas, visit LafayetteTravel.com/MardiGras.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Courir De Mardi Gras blends Cajun traditions, French roots