Behind Nate Silver’s war with The New York Times

Nate Silver made his name as The New York Times’ data guru, creating the methodology that predicted Barack Obama’s reelection.

Now, Silver’s method seems to be to stir up trouble for the Times.

The 41-year-old editor of the data-driven news site FiveThirtyEight recently called his former employer arrogant, engaged in an extended Twitter debate with his successor (who is also named Nate), and helped ignite outrage online over the paper's front-page headline on the president's response to two mass shootings, a wound that caused such pain it obliged Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger and executive editor Dean Baquet to hold an all-staff meeting this week to clear the air.

Silver’s persistent criticism of the Times, stretching back to the last presidential election, has long struck some inside the newsroom as less about methodology and more about personal grievances with the paper that was unable to meet his demands to expand FiveThirtyEight and now publishes The Upshot, which features Nate Cohn’s coverage of elections, polling and demographics.

In discussions with POLITICO, Times staffers questioned Silver’s motivation for repeatedly criticizing the paper, though they did not want to comment publicly, declining to pick a fight with Silver and his 3 million-plus Twitter followers. However, frustrations have spilled out publicly at times, with reporters suggesting on Twitter that Silver’s assessments of the paper’s journalism veered beyond respectful disagreement.

White House reporter Maggie Haberman once derided his “gratuitous jabs at a former employer,” while political and investigative reporter Nick Confessore characterized a tweet criticizing the paper’s 2016 coverage as “a cheap shot masquerading as something else.”

I’ve read it. I’m happy to re-read again. But my main issue beyond what often seems like gratuitous jabs at a former employer is that you let your issues w 2016 coverage, over which you’re far from alone, appear to color every other reading. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 29, 2017

Silver, however, has not been deterred. In recent weeks, he has taken issue with reporter Peter Baker’s analysis of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony as “not the blockbuster Democrats had sought,” by grousing, “Why not just report the news and not reach for a weird like 5th-order conditional/counterfactual narrative.” He also poured some gasoline on the embers of a dispute over Times deputy Washington editor Jonathan Weisman’s racially divisive tweets. And he “sparked a social media furor,” as the Columbia Journalism Review noted, by being the first to call attention to the Times' now-infamous headline on President Donald Trump’s response to shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“Not sure 'TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM' is how I would have framed the story,” Silver wrote in a tweet that was seized on by 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and others critical of the headline. Editors changed the headline, which Baquet told staffers Monday was “a fucking mess."

“I do think a lot of NYTs problems (and to be clear, there are *many* things they do very well along with some *serious* problems) are born out of arrogance; thinking they're the most important voice in the room,” Silver wrote after the headline blowup. “Nothing engenders that sort of arrogance like a lack of competition.”

When it comes to data analysis, at least, Silver offers competition of his own via FiveThirtyEight, a former Times site now under the auspices of ABC. This summer, a Silver-generated dispute over how the Times analyzes polling data has morphed into the “Battle of the Nates,” as the wonkish Twitter beef has been dubbed. In one recent skirmish, Silver told the younger Cohn that he hoped he’d “grow out of” a phase of calling things “simultaneously a prediction and not a prediction.”

Cohn and Silver declined requests for interviews. But in emails to POLITICO, Silver praised Cohn’s work, while dismissing suggestions his criticism of the Times is motivated by a rivalry or personal grudge.

It's definitely a waste of time. I really do appreciate your analysis and you're one of the best on the planet at it. You also pull this Schrödinger shit where things are simultaneously a prediction and not a prediction way too often, which is a phase I hope you'll grow out of. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 25, 2019