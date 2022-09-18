Behind the scenes of "The Amazing Race"

For the past 21 years, the CBS competition series "The Amazing Race" has tested the endurance of intrepid contestants on a race around the world, a global odyssey with a $1 million prize at the finish line. And for the creators of the show, executive producers Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, it's all still pretty amazing for them, too. Correspondent Tracy Smith tags along as the show's latest lineup of racers heads to Munich for the start of the show's 34th season, for a race in which there are no do-overs.