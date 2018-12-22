Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: What Am I Missing With These Beaten-Down Offshore Drilling Stocks?

Even when we're not writing about stocks, we're probably discussing some investment theme or company that piques our interest. Here's a sneak peek at some of the conversations that go on behind the scenes with some of our writers here at The Motley Fool.

Afraid you're missing something important in your latest investing idea? Ask someone. Image source: Getty Images.

And when it comes to energy stocks, I (Jason here) regularly work with some of the sharpest knives in the drawer. For some time now, I've been a big fan of offshore drilling stocks and recently added to my position in two: Ensco PLC (NYSE: ESV) and Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG). Since then, both have fallen by double digits as oil prices continue to drop, and I'm starting to wonder if there's something I'm not seeing. So I asked two of my coworkers to weigh in. Keep reading to learn my thesis and what two of my top energy-industry colleagues have to say.

Offshore is undervalued, the recovery is starting, and these are two of the best-run companies

Jason Hall: Since oil prices started falling in 2014, no other sector of the oil and gas industry has been as hard hit as offshore drilling. A combination of slashed offshore spending, a massive oversupply of drilling vessels, and advances in low-cost, quick-turn onshore shale have made the past four years some of the worst for offshore drilling in history. This has resulted in a huge number of vessels being scrapped or otherwise taken out of operation, a swath of bankruptcies, and, more recently, a substantial amount of consolidation.

This has resulted in a far healthier industry and competitive environment, with Ensco and Transocean two of the strongest companies. Furthermore, recent quarters have started to show evidence of a slow yet steady recovery.

But Ensco and Transocean continue to trade for a substantial discount, as this chart shows: