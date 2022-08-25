Behind the scenes at NASA's Artemis Mission Control

Reuters

Average transaction prices are set to reach a record $46,259, an 11.5% increase from a year earlier, according to the report from auto industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales of new vehicles are expected to reach 980,400 units in August, a 2.6% decrease from a year earlier, the consultants added. The latest forecast is an indication the U.S. Federal Reserve's rapid pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation is yet to have a sizeable impact on the auto industry, which has benefited from consumers' preference for personal transport during the pandemic.