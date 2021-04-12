Behind-the-scenes preparations for Prince Philip's funeral

Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
Workers place flowers left as tributes inside the grounds of Windsor Castle - PAUL ELLIS&#xa0;
Workers place flowers left as tributes inside the grounds of Windsor Castle - PAUL ELLIS

Preparations for the Duke of Edinburgh's carefully choreographed final send-off are swiftly being put in place behind the scenes.

With just five days to go until the royal family gather for Philip's ceremonial royal funeral in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, the royal household and the military are working round the clock to ensure everything is ready for the historic occasion.

The Lord Chamberlain's Office, led by the Queen's Comptroller Lieutenant Colonel Michael Vernon, is tasked with the practical side of the day.

The department - usually based at Buckingham Palace which serves as monarchy HQ - will be issuing invitations to the 30 chosen guests, arranging the printing of the Order of Service and putting all the arrangements in place.

Everything is being planned in minute detail from the exact timings of arrivals of members of the royal family to their seated positions within the chapel and their movements throughout.

Windsor Castle Wardens stand guard outside the castle as rain begins to fall&#xa0; - Chris Jackson&#xa0;
Windsor Castle Wardens stand guard outside the castle as rain begins to fall - Chris Jackson

Officials also have the added complication of ensuring the Government's coronavirus regulations - with two-metre social distancing and face masks worn inside places of worship - are adhered to before, during and after the funeral.

In overall charge is the new Lord Chamberlain, former MI5 spy chief Baron Parker of Minsmere.

The gothic 15th-century St George's Chapel will have to be spotlessly cleaned, ready to be immaculate for when the service is broadcast around the globe.

Meanwhile, the BBC will be testing its cameras and technical equipment to ensure its televised feed goes smoothly.

Workers have been seen carrying a roll of matting through the castle's Henry VIII Gate while a Waitrose delivery van also arrived at the royal residence in Berkshire.

The Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Windsor are preparing for their roles while the military is practising for its key duties in the proceedings in honour of Philip's own war service and his close links with the armed forces.

The Grenadier Guards and others from The Foot Guards, as well as the Royal Marines, the Household Cavalry, Royal Gurkha Rifles and a Royal Naval Piping Party of 1 Chief Petty Officer and 5 Ratings, are just some of those who will be taking part in the grounds of Windsor.

The modified Land Rover - which Philip helped to design - being used to transport the duke's coffin will be serviced, tested and buffed, with the driver no doubt practising for the slow eight-minute procession, which will lead the Prince of Wales and other royals on foot to the west door of the chapel.

Angela Kelly, the Queen's senior dresser, personal assistant and close confidante, will be preparing the monarch's black mourning ensembles, as will other household staff for the rest of the royal family - along with their necessary black face masks.

The Queen is being cared for at Windsor by a reduced number of around 22 staff in what has been dubbed HMS Bubble.

The Master of the Household is Vice Admiral Sir Anthony Johnstone-Burt, who is in overall charge of all hospitality, catering and housekeeping arrangements for official and private entertaining at all royal residences.

He will be making sure things continue to run like clockwork for the Queen as she mourns the loss of the duke, and be in charge of looking after any guests who visit.

The Queen will also have to decide whether to deliver a televised message in tribute to her beloved husband.

When the Queen Mother died aged 101 in 2002, the monarch spoke to the nation on the eve of her funeral to thank the country for their support and the "love and honour" shown to her mother.

Dressed in black, the Queen said: "I count myself fortunate that my mother was blessed with a long and happy life.

"She had an infectious zest for living and this remained with her until the very end."

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite at funeral amid ongoing rift

    Harry is expected to return from the US in the next 24 hours for the funeral and will reunite with his brother who he has hardly spoken to in the last two years.

  • Who's who: The 30 royals who might be at Prince Philip's funeral

    Plans for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral have been kept secret for many years under the code name Operation Forth Bridge.

  • Excitement for Harry funeral return at Windsor

    Reaction was more mixed on the news that his pregnant wife, Meghan, will remain in the U.S. on doctor’s orders.Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9).Buckingham Palace announced that the funeral for Philip would be held on April 17.

  • Palace reveals Prince Philip redesigned Balmoral Castle's notorious heating system

    Prince Philip devised a special heating system to protect the paintings at Balmoral Castle, it has emerged as the Royal family paid tribute to his conservation work on its estates. The Palace revealed on Sunday that the Duke of Edinburgh was behind an initiative to install a heating system that responded to humidity rather than the outside temperature to create a less damaging atmosphere for the castle’s many antiques. The Duke’s fervent passion for horticulture and agriculture also led him to re-landscape many the Queen’s estates and even get behind the wheel of a bulldozer to realise his vision. In a memorial released on Sunday, the palace detailed the works the Duke carried out and oversaw on the Queen’s private estates at Sandringham and Balmoral, as well as Great Windsor and Home Parks. It revealed how the Duke took a particularly close interest in the maintenance of the Queen’s beloved Balmoral residence in Aberdeenshire, where she spends August and July.

  • Why Meghan Markle Will Not Be Attending Prince Philip's Funeral

    According to the Palace, she won't be joining Prince Harry in the U.K.

  • Michelle Obama, Dolly Parton and other stars celebrate National Pet Day

    The former first lady posted a photo of Sunny and Bo, who have been a part of the Obama family for years.

  • Prince Harry in the UK for Prince Philip's Funeral

    ET has learned Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday to attend Prince Philip’s upcoming funeral. The Duke of Sussex was not joined by wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Meghan’s physician did not clear her for travel. Royal expert Omid Scobie told ET that Harry was ‘so close to his grandfather,’ and this is certain to be ‘a very difficult time for him.’ The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is set to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17.

  • No Plan B for Prince Philip's funeral

    In life, the Duke of Edinburgh did his duty come rain or shine. In death, there will be no lowering of expectations. Funeral plans for the Iron Duke will go ahead in full whatever the weather, it is understood, with no Plan B for rain or snow. Unlike plans for royal weddings – which in recent years have taken into account the possibility of downpours – the Royal family and military will honour the Duke just as he wished regardless of the forecast. It will be a fitting send-off for a royal whose final official engagement before his retirement at the age of 96 took place in heavy rain. In August 2017, he appeared on the Buckingham Palace forecourt as Captain General of the Royal Marines, wearing a light coat and a bowler hat. In 2012, he was hospitalised with an infection after a river pageant to mark the Diamond Jubilee, in which he stood for the 80-minute journey in a downpour as a mark of respect for the Queen, event organisers and the public who had turned out out to celebrate the occasion.

  • 'American Idol': Luke Bryan has COVID-19; Paula Abdul returns as substitute judge

    A familiar face will fill in for Luke Bryan as judge on Monday's "American Idol," the season's first live show. Original judge Paula Abdul is back.

  • Special service held for Prince Philip

    As part of eight days of national mourning, people gathered at royal palaces to leave flowers.While religious and political leaders expressed support for the 94-year-old queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch.Her husband Prince Philip, who was officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died at Windsor Castle on Friday. He was 99. At Canterbury Cathedral on Sunday (April 11), Justin Welby, leader of the global Anglican Communion, said the fact the prince had lived to within two months of his 100th birthday - did not soften the blow for those who had loved him. “Loss is loss. For each person it is felt individually and reaches into the heart variously. We cannot ever know how others feel, nor do two people feel the same. It is simply lost. Some bear it apparently easily, for others it is crushing."Buckingham Palace have said the funeral would be held on Saturday April 17.Marked with long-established plans redrawn and scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions.There will be no public processions, and it will be held entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle and limited to 30 mourners.Prince Harry will return from the US but his wife Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, will not, on her doctor's advice.A topic of much discussion among mourners in Windsor."Harry should come back. Meghan, I think, okay, she's got her own issues with the monarchy, but you know Harry I think should be there for his grandfather.” “I think Meghan should come with him to support him, try and show some unity. Part of me understands why she's not coming back, but I think that's a mistake.”It will be Harry's first trip back to the UK since an explosive interview last month given by the couple to Oprah Winfrey.Officials say they hope the occasion will help reunite the family and rebuild ties.

  • Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

    Prince Philip, the stalwart husband of Britain's queen, married more than 70 years and longest-serving royal spouse in centuries, has died at 99.

  • A board-certified pediatrician shares 3 at-home infant health must-haves

    These tips are gold for first-time parents.

  • Religious leaders recall Prince Philip's spiritual curiosity

    Churches in Britain held services Sunday to remember Prince Philip as people of many religions reflected on a man whose gruff exterior hid a strong personal faith and deep curiosity about others’ beliefs. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led a service of remembrance at Canterbury Cathedral in southeast England for the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Friday at the age of 99. Welby, who is set to preside at Philip's funeral on Saturday at Windsor Castle, led prayers for Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, and contemplated “a very long life, remarkably led.”

  • Disney World Just Dropped Their Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Recipe and It's Insanely Decadent

    The recipe, from Disney's Hollywood Studios, uses four types of cheese and mayo instead of butter.

  • 'Hard to process': Mother suspected of killing her three young children involved in custody dispute, report says

    A Los Angeles mother has been arrested after her three children, all under the age of 5, were killed on Saturday, according to the LAPD.

  • South Pacific tribe that worshipped Prince Philip as living god prepares to hold day of mourning

    The island tribe in the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu that has for decades worshiped the Duke of Edinburgh as a deity will hold a day of mourning and feasting on Monday. Hundreds of people are expected to converge on the rainforest village of Yaohnanen on the island of Tanna to pay their respects to Prince Philip after he died on Friday at the age of 99. The village is the focus of a visionary movement in which Philip is viewed as a god, a pale-skinned mountain spirit who left Tanna decades ago to seek a rich and powerful woman to marry. The belief was reinforced during the colonial era when islanders saw the respect that was accorded to Prince Philip, whose portrait hung in government offices and who visited what was then an Anglo-French colony, the New Hebrides, in 1974. The prince was supposed to have returned to the island bringing wealth and wisdom but those hopes, which persisted for decades, have now been dashed. Islanders, who live in thatched huts and hunt wild pigs and flying foxes in the forest, have been left grief-stricken by the death of the prince, said Jean-Pascal Wahé of the Vanuatu Cultural Centre, a national museum of anthropology.

  • Egypt train crash driver was 'not at the controls': prosecutor

    Neither the driver nor the assistant of an Egyptian train that crashed at speed into another last month were at the controls during the deadly accident, the prosecution service said Sunday.

  • Prince Harry shares heartfelt statement about late grandfather Prince Philip: 'You will be sorely missed'

    The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday at the age of 99.

  • 5 Budget-Friendly Ways to Eat More Seafood

    Stock up on this super healthy food without breaking the bank.

  • 2021 World Team Trophy figure skating TV, live stream schedule

    Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu compete one last time this season, but this time it's for their countries at World Team Trophy, live on Peacock Premium.