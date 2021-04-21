Behind the scenes: U.S.-Israel tensions build as Iran talks progress

Barak Ravid
·3 min read

As nuclear talks in Vienna enter a critical stage, the gaps and suspicions over Iran between the Israeli government and the Biden administration are growing.

Why it matters: Both sides want to avoid the kind of public fight that emerged during the negotiations over the 2015 deal. But in private, there's growing frustration on both sides about the lack of trust, coordination and transparency.

Driving the news: In between the first and second round of nuclear talks — which the U.S. hopes will lead to a restoration of the deal and Israel hopes will fail — an apparent act of Israeli sabotage led to an explosion at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.

Behind the scenes: According to two Israeli officials involved in the talks, Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat raised concerns that the U.S. was not showing sufficient consideration of the Israeli government’s positions during its Iran diplomacy, Israeli officials tell me.

  • The U.S. side raised concerns of its own that Israel was engaging in military and intelligence operations against Iran without fully informing Washington, the Israeli officials say.

  • The Israelis stressed their right and duty to defend Israel against Iran. Israeli officials tell me they had notified the U.S. in advance of recent operations. "It was not a surprise for the Americans," one Israeli official told me.

  • On the one hand: The Israelis claim that the Biden administration hasn't been fully transparent with them on the proposals it is making in Vienna — for example, on the non-nuclear sanctions the U.S. would consider lifting, per a senior Israeli official.

On the other: A senior Biden administration official pushed back on those claims, stressing that senior U.S. and Israeli officials have been engaged in close consultations on an ongoing basis. “The U.S. and Israel will maintain this close and candid dialogue going forward," the U.S. official said.

  • The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to discuss its talks with the Biden administration.

What’s next: Senior Israeli national security officials will descend on Washington next week for talks on Iran. They include Ben-Shabbat, Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman and Mossad director Yossi Cohen.

  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a meeting on Thursday with those officials as well as Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss the policies to be presented in Washington.

  • A senior Netanyahu aide told me the size of the gap with the U.S. will only be clear after the face-to-face meetings next week. “We don’t think it is a done deal, and as long as we have a chance to give our input, we are going to give it a try, hoping it makes a difference."

Go deeper: Iran's president says deal could be reached soon

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday, after another round of nuclear talks in Vienna, that an agreement can be reached in a short time if the U.S. acts with "honesty."Why it matters: Rouhani's optimism comes as representatives of Iran and other world powers, including the U.S., are about to start drafting a plan to restore the 2015 nuclear deal."The talks in Vienna have progressed about 60, 70% and if the Americans act within the framework of honesty, we will achieve results in a short time."Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with political activists in TehranDriving the news: Senior diplomats from Iran, the EU, France, Germany, the U.K., Russia and China met today in Vienna to review the progress made by two expert working groups. The groups have focused on the steps required from the U.S. on sanctions relief and from Iran on its nuclear program. The EU announced that a third group would now be formed to focus on the sequencing of those potential measures from the U.S. and Iran.U.S. envoy Rob Malley and his team didn't attend the plenary meeting but held indirect talks with the Iranians through EU representatives. They also met with members of the other delegations in Vienna.State Department spokesman Ned Price said the talks in Vienna this week were businesslike and positive, but "there is still a long road ahead of us. Most of the road is still ahead of us."Price said the U.S. and Iran have a common goal of restoring the deal, but the U.S. will not make concessions without being certain that Iran will return to full compliance.What's next: The members of the various delegations are expected to go back to their capitals for consultations and then return to Vienna for another round of talks next week, the EU said in a statement.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in criticized former President Trump's attempts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, telling the New York Times he "beat around the bush" with North Korea and "failed to pull it through."Why it matters: Moon, now in his final year in office, called denuclearization a "matter of survival" for South Korea and urged President Biden to resume negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after a standstill of nearly two years.What they're saying: "I hope that Biden will go down as a historic president that has achieved substantive and irreversible progress for the complete denuclearization and peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula," Moon told the Times."He beat around the bush and failed to pull it through," he said of Trump. "The most important starting point for both governments is to have the will for dialogue and to sit down face to face at an early date." Moon also called on the U.S. to cooperate with China on North Korea and other issues, warning that if "tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalize on it."Context: Talks between the U.S. and North Korea and unprecedented engagement between Trump and Kim quickly soured after the two countries couldn't reach a substantive agreement on denuclearization and drawing down sanctions.After Biden assumed office, North Korean quickly rebuffed his attempts to restart negotiations and warned the U.S. to "refrain from causing a stink" if "it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years."North Korea also conducted its first major weapons test since Biden took office in March by firing two ballistic missiles into the East Sea.Go deeper ... Biden's blinking red lights: Taiwan, Ukraine and Iran

