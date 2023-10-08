Behind the scenes: How Ukraine's SBU executed the Crimean Bridge attack

Exactly one year ago, Ukraine's SBU Security Service made its first strike on the Crimean Bridge, an event that unfolded on Oct. 8, the day after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s birthday.

The explosion dealt a severe blow to the reputation of Russia.

Here's how the SBU executed this special operation:

A truck loaded with 21 tons of explosives in TNT equivalent undermined the bridge.

The operation was personally devised by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, along with several service employees. The explosives were concealed within rolls wrapped in packaging film.

The SBU managed to bypass special jammers on the bridge, which obstruct remote detonation.

The explosion collapsed two semi-sections of the road part of the bridge and damaged the railway track.

With this attack, the SBU shattered the myth of the world's most fortified bridge.

On Oct. 12, 2022, the Kremlin regime accused Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR), of orchestrating sabotage. The HUR dismissed these allegations as "baseless."

On May 5, 2023, Russia claimed to have fully restored the damaged portion of the bridge.

On July 8, 2023, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense, Hanna Malyar, confirmed that the attack on the bridge was carried out by Ukrainian forces.

On July 17, 2023, the SBU once again targeted the Crimean Bridge using Sea Baby drones. At that time, the Crimean “governor”, the Kremlin puppet Sergey Aksyonov, described the incident as an "extraordinary event," and Russian media outlets reported significant damage to at least one span. Later, the Russian Ministry of Transportation alleged damage to the roadway.

Following these incidents, Russian occupiers further fortified the Crimean Bridge with "special anti-sabotage underwater barriers" supposedly designed to protect the structure from aerial and underwater drones.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine