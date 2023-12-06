Behind the scenes: ULA prepping Vulcan rocket for inaugural launch on Christmas Eve

Dwarfed in scale, Mark Peller stood at the base of United Launch Alliance's new red-and-white Vulcan rocket, which towered far above his head like a 20-story cylindrical monolith.

"You look back here, that's the base of the rocket. And there's the nozzles for the solid rocket motor, the one closest to us. Beyond that, you'll see our two booster engines, the BE-4s. And beyond that is the other solid rocket burner," pointed out Peller, who is ULA's vice president of Vulcan development.

"So this is the complete rocket, less the payload," Peller said.

Engineered to be bigger, more powerful and cheaper to build and fly, the next-generation Vulcan will replace ULA’s aging Atlas V rocket and soon-to-be-retired Delta IV Heavy rocket. Coupled with a Centaur upper stage, Peller said the Vulcan can accommodate a variety of missions and customers — the rocket can be outfitted with up to six solid rocket boosters for extra liftoff thrust.

Mark Peller, United Launch Alliance vice president of Vulcan development, talks alongside the new rocket Tuesday afternoon at his company's Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Vulcan's historic inaugural test flight mission is scheduled for launch at 1:49 a.m. EST on Christmas Eve. Similar late-night backup attempts are available on Christmas and Dec. 26, should delays arise.

ULA invited FLORIDA TODAY for an exclusive look at the rocket Tuesday afternoon at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Vulcan stood nestled within the company's towering Vertical Integration Facility, a 286-foot-tall industrial-looking rectangular structure surrounded by silent scrub and swamplands near the northern terminus of Titan III Road.

Railroad tracks lead from the VIF another ⅜-mile northward to Launch Complex 41, which crews spent years retrofitting from an Atlas V-centric facility to accommodate the larger Vulcan. This morning, working in tandem, a pair of yellow Trackmobile heavy-duty railcar movers slowly wheeled the new rocket atop its custom-built launch platform to Complex 41.

Thursday, Peller said ULA crews will test the new rocket during an important "wet dress rehearsal," where engineers will proceed through the launch countdown until seconds before liftoff. Peller described this rehearsal as "an all-day affair." Technicians will later attach the 51-foot-tall nose cone.

#VulcanRocket is on the move today in our #CountdowntoVulcan! The #Cert1 rocket is traveling from the Vertical Integration Facility to Space Launch Complex-41 to begin Wet Dress Rehearsal activities that include a practice countdown and fueling exercise. https://t.co/xFQoT00BSt pic.twitter.com/4qBjxx3NKu — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 6, 2023

After liftoff and stage separation, the rocket's Centaur upper stage will carry Astrobotic's Peregrine commercial moon lander into a highly elliptical orbit more than 220,000 miles above Earth.

Selected by NASA to collect research before astronauts return to the lunar surface, the autonomous Peregrine lander is expected to touch down and operate on the moon for about 10 days until the sun sets — and temperatures plummet from roughly 100 degrees Celsius “down to liquid-nitrogen cold,” Astrobotic CEO John Thornton said. (Each lunar day on the slowly rotating moon lasts 29½ Earth days, NASA reports.)

“The vehicle has a new name, but much of the vehicle is actually the Atlas V. So it’s a well-proven vehicle in that sense," Thornton said of Vulcan during a Nov. 29 NASA teleconference.

"Yes, this one’s got some new engines and other pieces to it. We are very confident on that launch. But I can tell you, I’ll be at the edge of my seat on that launch," Thornton said.

Vulcan backlog of 70+ future launches

In July, the United Launch Alliance Vulcan Certification-1 rocket sits atop Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of flight readiness testing in preparation for the inaugural flight.

During a Nov. 15 media roundtable, ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno said ULA has already racked up a backlog of 70-plus future Vulcan launches that climbs into the billions of dollars.

By the end of 2025, Bruno said he hopes his company is launching two Vulcans per month.

“Vulcan has been actually one of the more orderly and well-executed development programs that I’ve worked on in my very long career in the aerospace industry,” he said.

Don Platt, director of the Florida Institute of Technology's Spaceport Graduate Center in Titusville, considers the Vulcan "very important for the future of ULA, from the perspective of lowering the costs."

“It's going to try to compete more successfully with SpaceX, from a ULA perspective. The Atlas V has been highly reliable, but of course it’s much more expensive than a SpaceX launch. And so, we've seen a huge increase in the number of customers — both from the government perspective and commercial — using SpaceX,” Platt said.

On that note, Platt said the Vulcan program will provide America additional launch capability for the future beyond SpaceX, in addition to employing workers on the Space Coast.

"I don't think the government or anyone in the U.S. wants to rely totally on just one company for access to space. I think we definitely don't want to get into that situation. So it's very important from multiple perspectives," Platt said.

Vulcan 'wet dress rehearsal' set for Thursday

ULA's inaugural Vulcan rocket sits atop Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its June engine firing test.

The Vulcan's debut launch date was postponed after a Centaur upper stage exploded in March during testing at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama. A hydrogen leak created a crack in the Centaur's 18-foot diameter tank, an investigation revealed.

In June, the Vulcan rocket roared to life on its Cape Canaveral launch pad for the first time during a "flight readiness firing." Crews ignited the rocket's twin Blue Origin-built BE-4 engines for roughly six seconds while powerful restraining mechanisms held the rocket in place. Each engine produces 550,000 pounds of thrust at sea level.

Next, Peller said the Vulcan's "wet dress rehearsal" — a key pre-launch exercise — will take place Thursday on the launch pad to validate the rocket's readiness.

"We do everything we do on day of launch, except start the engines and launch the rocket," Peller said.

"We power up the vehicle. We check it out. We load all the propellants on both stages. Then we do all the final checks of the flight control systems, the propulsion systems, and make sure they're ready for launch. And then we actually do the final countdown," he said, noting that crews will "hold" just before reaching T-0.

"So it's a final validation of the readiness of the rocket to launch. Giving us confidence that when we do go on the 24th in that instantaneous window, we don't have any hiccups that would cause us to miss that small opportunity," he said.

ULA 'extremely excited' for launch

United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket stands prepared for launch Tuesday afternoon inside the company's Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Vulcan’s first mission is nicknamed Cert-1. It will serve as the first of two test flights for certification to carry future Space Force national security payloads. Peller said the second certification mission should launch late in the first quarter of 2024.

"That whole engagement with the Space Force started years ago when we first started to develop Vulcan. So they've been kind of embedded in our engineering team, kind of looking over our shoulder as we go through this whole process," he said.

Peller said it is unheard of for "a brand-new rocket before it's flown" to rack up a backlog of 70-plus upcoming missions, citing ULA's previous track record.

"This is the culmination of many, many years of work by the entire ULA team, as well as a whole team of industry partners. So it's extremely exciting for all of us here to be on the verge of launch — to be on the verge of ushering in this new era for ULA and for space launch," Peller said, standing next to the Vulcan.

"A lot of hard work by thousands of people across this country. In particular, a lot of hard work by people down here on the Space Coast getting the rocket ready, getting all the facilities ready to support this initial launch," he said.

Wednesday morning, two yellow Trackmobile railcar movers transport United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan rocket from the Vertical Integration Facility to Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: ULA readying Vulcan rocket for historic Christmas Eve inaugural launch