Behind the Smoke

Michael Riley in St. Augustine

Firefighters are among America’s first responders who sacrifice their safety, and sometimes their lives, to protect the public. Extinguishing fires that threaten people and property is just one responsibility among many. Firemen and firewomen rescue individuals from burning and collapsing buildings; vehicle crashes and fires; chemical spills; and emergency medical situations. Not to mention kittens caught between walls, ducklings swimming in sewage drains, and even bears stuck in trees.

Courageous, brave, and often born to be a firefighter, these superheroes are not immune to danger, illness or the sometimes-catastrophic side effects aligned with the dangers of their profession.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, firefighting is an inherently dangerous occupation. Data from the National Fire Protection Association lists heart attacks, stroke, aortic dissection, heat stroke/hyperthermia, among the ailments firemen and firewomen suffer. Statistics also show that firefighters suffer from high rates of cancer. Aggravating culprits include carcinogens from burning substances – including hazardous gases – as well as residue that may be linked to protective gear.

"Behind the Smoke," a documentary voiced by injured firefighters that addresses some of these issues, will debut in St. Augustine on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Flagler College’s Lewis Auditorium. Directed and produced by filmmaker Jacob Whitley, the film is being shown in conjunction with the St. Augustine Film Festival.

"Behind the Smoke," Whitley’s second firefighter documentary, spotlights issues firefighters and their families face when firefighter associations and government resources are no longer available to them.

“ 'Behind the Smoke' represents the voice of firefighters asking, ‘I was called to save lives, who is called to save mine?’ ” Whitley said.

The St. Augustine Record sat down with Whitley to learn more about the incredibly moving documentary.

The St. Augustine Record: What inspired you to create this film?

Whitley: Lani Riley, the wife of firefighter Michael Riley, contacted me after watching "Brave Are the Fallen," a documentary written for my uncle Tom Wall who died of a heart attack during a wildfire. Michael Riley is suffering from the early onset of Alzheimer's Disease related to toxic smoke exposure. Lani and I discussed the parameters of a documentary highlighting the ailments suffered by firefighters. With the help of Lani’s two sons, Jeffery and Sean, we interviewed firefighters from St. Augustine, Jacksonville, Denver, Nevada California, and central Texas. I recruited additional cinematographers for the west coast interviews.

The St. Augustine Record: How did you recruit the firefighters interviewed?

Whitley: Firefighters contacted us from our posting on the Florida State Fire College memo board asking for subjects willing to share their story. Lani Riley also suggested names. I wrote the interview questions based on submission forms and Jeffrey and Sean filmed the interviews. West Coast interviews came from a source in California’s Nevada County Fire Authority who knew Michael Riley while he was an active firefighter.

The St. Augustine Record: Were you surprised by the raw honesty of the firefighters?

Whitley: The firefighters knew that by sharing their story, they could help others. One firefighter had to be reassured that suffering from PTSD – even early in his career – was not a sign of weakness. Some were hesitant after the interviews, but it’s not uncommon for anyone to be afraid of how they sound, that is, if they sounded good. But in the end, everyone was pleased.

The St. Augustine Record: The stories were so riveting, so emotional, I was literally in tears. How did the stories of these firefighters affect you personally?

Whitley: The first cut was over three hours long. Despite needing to edit the film to a reasonable length, it was hard to let go of the stories that focused on ailments, injuries, and PTSD. My grandfather suffered from PTSD from his service in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so PTSD hits close to home. Behind the Smoke was designed to educate people on trauma firefighters suffer which can cause PTSD.

The St. Augustine Record: What if anything surprised you?

Whitley: Knowing that in some states, building construction is so bad, homes are uninhabitable because of poor construction. Working conditions and protocols for firefighters, however, are much better than they were 10 years ago. Over exposure prevention and cancer awareness is a big part of training and awareness in fire departments along with an increase in availability for PTSD counseling. Having said that, there’s always room for improvement.

The St. Augustine Record: How long did the project take from beginning to end.

Whitley: Lani contacted me at the end of 2020 and filming began in Spring of 2021. Interviews and edits were completed by the end of 2022. The film score took several additional months and then it was off to the races with festival submissions and distribution. Gregory Von Hausch, president of St. Augustine’s Film Festival, was immediately interested in Behind the Smoke.

The St. Augustine Record: My final question – were you surprised by the firefighters admitting, unabashedly, that knowing what they know now, if given the chance to become a firefighter again, they would?

Whitley: No, not at all. Knowing first responders personally, I knew this to be the case. I was determined to keep firefighting in a positive light without detracting from the career path they described as the "greatest job in the world."

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Behind the Smoke