Behind the scenes, candidates vie for Hollywood cash while keeping populist cred

WASHINGTON — For the Democratic 2020 candidates, there’s gold in the Hollywood Hills. The entertainment industry has long been a key source of campaign cash for liberal politicians, and the current presidential race is no exception. But as the crowded field fighting to replace President Trump goes west, it’s finding a landscape that has undergone seismic shifts with traditional kingmakers competing for influence against small donors and high-tech upstarts. As they navigate these newfound fault lines, White House hopefuls must also walk a delicate tightrope between lucrative A-list fundraisers and the damaging public perception of being too close to the coastal elite.

A senior staffer for one of the Democratic candidates described Hollywood as an “important” source of contributions, but noted it comes with unique complications.

“It is a difficult balance to manage, especially at a time when there is pressure to build a nontraditional campaign operation fueled by just grassroots donations,” the staffer said.

Yahoo News reached out to the campaigns for all of the top Democrats — former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Cory Booker — to ask about their Hollywood fundraising. The only response came from Buttigieg’s national press secretary, Chris Meagher, who said the campaign was not focused specifically on Hollywood.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, right, holds a baby as he campaigns with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles, May 9. (Photo: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters) More

“We’re making a hard play everywhere, and California is no exception. We’re encouraged by the reaction we’ve gotten from voters all over California, across the state. You’ll see us visiting there a lot. Not just for fundraising, but also for other events and high-profile stops,” Meagher said.

Buttigieg will be doing a fundraising swing through Los Angeles later this month, including a star-studded event at the home of television producer Ryan Murphy.

This year, with a field of over 20 candidates and California coming up early on the primary calendar, Hollywood is more crucial than ever. At this point, you’re about as likely to see a candidate in Beverly Hills as you are in Iowa or New Hampshire.

“We have presidential candidates here two or three times a week for a couple of months now,” said Andy Spahn, a political consultant who works closely with Hollywood megadonors.

“It is on, with no chances of slowing down,” Spahn added.

The candidates aren’t boasting about their visits to Tinseltown. Much of the campaigning in Hollywood is taking place at invitation-only soirees hosted by entertainment industry power players.

Owing to gaps in how political donations are reported and tracked, it’s almost impossible to say exactly how much Hollywood money has gone to help candidates. But it’s substantial. An examination of the most recent reports from the Federal Election Commission showed seven of the leading Democratic candidates took in over a half-million dollars from entertainment industry donors during the first quarter of this year. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Those reports are just from direct campaign committees and do not include outside issue-oriented groups and political action committees that are nominally independent of campaigns.

Single events in Hollywood regularly bring in six-figure sums, and public data at this early stage of the primary is extremely limited. Biden, who has strong support in Hollywood, only entered the race in April; his campaign finances have not been documented at all.

President Obama greets supporters at a 2011 fundraiser at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif. (Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty Images) More