Behind U.S. Supreme Court race cases, a contested push for 'color blindness'

6
Andrew Chung
·5 min read

By Andrew Chung

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court's first Black woman justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted no time making clear her views on race. On her second day of hearing arguments on the court, Jackson said the U.S. Constitution is not "race blind" and that governments may consider race to ensure that people are treated equally.

Jackson's conservative colleagues could make that much more difficult as America's top judicial body considers three major race-related disputes during its current nine-month term. All three involve arguments by conservatives asserting that taking race into account, even when intending to benefit people who have endured discrimination, violates the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law.

Jackson made her remarks on Oct. 4 as the justices heard the first of the three disputes, involving the rights of Black voters in Alabama. The second, to be argued on Monday, involves race-conscious admissions policies intended to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students at colleges and universities. The third, to be argued on Nov. 9, involves a federal requirement that Native American families are given priority in adopting Native American children.

The cases give the court's 6-3 conservative majority a chance to issue broad rulings that could curb actions by governments and other institutions aimed at promoting equal opportunity for minorities or boosting diversity.

The court would be "announcing a principle that all uses of race by the government, except in limited remedial forms, is unconstitutional," said University of California, Berkeley law professor John Yoo, a former clerk to conservative Justice Clarence Thomas.

"Socially and politically, it's a really big deal because racial diversity has become such an important part of how all our institutions operate now," Yoo added.

'MASSIVE REWRITING'

Critics have said a shift to what proponents call a "color-blind" view of the Constitution would have profound societal consequences, leading to declines in minority representation in politics, prestigious universities and workplaces.

"It would be a massive rewriting of the Constitution in all three cases," American Civil Liberties Union legal director David Cole said.

The challengers are flipping the idea of equal protection on its head, Cole added, by "invoking it not to protect disadvantaged groups but to block other branches of government and institutions from furthering equality for disadvantaged groups."

The practical effects on society could be as significant as the court's blockbuster June ruling ending recognition of a constitutional right to abortion, Cole said.

"It would be a major power grab by the court and it would make it much more difficult for this country to reckon with its legacy of discrimination and its continuing realities of inequality," Cole added.

By equating current initiatives to foster diversity with past policies like racial segregation, the challengers in the cases are overlooking a fundamental difference between efforts to realize the constitutional promise of equal protection and efforts to flout it, said David Gans of the Washington-based Constitutional Accountability Center liberal legal group.

The court has taken up these cases at a time when the United States is engaged in a fierce debate over how to address racial disparities and treatment of minorities, an issue that gained new urgency after the 2020 murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

While many Americans support actions by government and the private sector to address under-representation or counter discrimination, others view those efforts with suspicion.

"Racial balance as some sort of ideal - I think the court will say, 'No longer,'" Yoo said.

U.S. conservatives and Republican elected officials have argued that giving advantages to one race is unconstitutional regardless of the motivation or circumstances. Some have advanced the argument that remedial preferences are no longer needed because America has moved beyond racist policies of the past such as segregation and is becoming increasingly diverse.

'RACE-NEUTRAL'

The Oct. 4 arguments involved Alabama's defense of a Republican-drawn map setting the boundaries of the state's seven U.S. House of Representatives districts - a map that a lower court found unlawfully diluted the clout of Black voters. The map included a single Black-majority district even though Black residents account for about 27% of Alabama's population.

The Constitution's 14th Amendment, which promises equal protection, was ratified in 1868 in the aftermath of the American Civil War and the emancipation of Black people who had been enslaved by white people in Southern states. The authors of the amendment meant its equal protection promise "in a race-conscious way" so freed former slaves "were actually brought equal to everyone else in the society," Jackson told Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour during the arguments.

"That's not a race-neutral or race-blind idea in terms of the remedy," the liberal justice added.

LaCour said he viewed the 14th Amendment as "a prohibition on discriminatory state action. It is not an obligation to engage in affirmative discrimination in favor of some groups vis-à-vis others."

The affirmative action cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina center on policies intended to boost their numbers of Black and Hispanic students. The group founded by conservative activist Edward Blum that is challenging those admissions policies paints them as discriminatory toward white and Asian American students.

In the adoption case, the Republican-governed state of Texas and other challengers said the federal law that gives preference to tribal members in Native American adoptions discriminates against non-Native Americans based on race.

Some of the conservative justices in the past have made clear their discomfort with racial preferences.

Chief Justice John Roberts famously wrote in a 2007 case: "The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race."

Stanford Law School professor Michael McConnell, a former federal appeals court judge, said jurists should be mindful of the social upheaval their decisions might cause.

"In the areas where there is a great deal of color consciousness today, as in university admissions, we ought to move slowly," said McConnell, who was appointed to the bench by Republican President George W. Bush.

Universities will resist, McConnell added, if the court tries "to pull the rug out from under all affirmative action programs in one fell swoop."

"They have no interest in being colorblind," McConnell said.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of BP's Q3 Earnings Release

    Higher oil price is likely to have aided BP's Q3 earnings.

  • 'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe revel in revenge over Pakistan in 'Bean Derby'

    Zimbabwe's stunning defeat of Pakistan at cricket's T20 World Cup gave them sweet revenge in a light-hearted feud over a Mr. Bean impersonator that went right to the top of both countries.

  • First-time cruise: 5 tips for a great voyage | Commentary

    There are many methods for leisure travel, whether by plane, train, car, bike, scooter or on foot — but especially in Florida — boating takes a large part of the spotlight. Cruising, in particular, shines brightly here in the Sunshine State. With ports in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa and Port Canaveral, there is no shortage of options for embarking on an ocean voyage. I recently ...

  • Florida-Georgia in Jacksonville, another college tradition in trouble | KEN WILLIS

    Jacksonville's contract for the Florida-Georgia game runs through next year. UGA's Kirby Smart has suggested he'd prefer a home-and-home series.

  • Tennessee fans react to 'dark mode' uniforms against upcoming Kentucky

    Tennessee announced they would be sporting all-black uniforms against Kentucky this Saturday with the addition of a new black helmet to match.

  • Webb space telescope offers rare look into early universe

    Newly released images from the James Webb Space Telescope's NIRCam are giving scientists details about the early universe. The photos show galaxies bending light.

  • MTA bus driver took out peace order against man accused of killing her in South Baltimore lot

    MTA bus driver took out peace order against man accused of killing her in South Baltimore lot

  • Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs' campaign HQ in Arizona

    Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. An officer saw a news story with surveillance photos of the suspect and recognized him as the man arrested for a burglary at another office in the area, police said. The officer contacted the jail to ensure the 36-year-old suspect would not be released and re-arrested him for the burglary at Hobbs' office.

  • Israeli strike at Iranian drone assembly site in Syria unlikely to help Ukraine, says military expert

    An Israeli strike at the Iranian drone manufacturing plant in Syria is unlikely help Ukraine, Azeri military expert Agil Rustamzade said in an interview with NV on Oct. 25.

  • Will Republicans in Congress abandon Ukraine?

    How midterm elections could affect the war

  • Here's How to Get a Cheap Royal Caribbean Cruise

    There's a ton of credit card companies out there, and each one of those companies think they offer something different and unique to their customers. Sometimes they really are competitive with their interest rates.

  • Sangita Patel nails impressive fitness challenge with 'Bond-inspired' transition

    The 43-year-old shared a video of her doing a series of weighted squats in her home gym.

  • Who funded Trump’s Truth Social? Some answers

    Ever since former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new media company aimed at rivaling Twitter, there has been a mystery over who provided the money. Now there are some answers in a cache of documents provided by lawyers representing William Wilkerson, a former executive who filed a whistleblower claim with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the media company and Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check firm taking it public. The documents show Truth Social’s early backers include six businessmen outside of the Silicon Valley mainstream — including two executives from an oil company and a gym chain, several Republican donors, a former U.S. ambassador to Portugal and the head of a mail-order fruitcake company.

  • School bus driver accused of fighting 12-year-old Michigan student in ‘vicious attack’

    The girl was reportedly beaten, bitten and choked during the attack.

  • Iran withholding bodies of protesters from families, UN says

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The U.N. human rights office on Friday voiced concern about Iran's treatment of detained protesters and said that authorities were refusing to release some of the bodies of those killed. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month has ignited protests in one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution. Rights groups have said at least 250 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested.

  • Ohio elections chief: Precincts can't take absentee ballots

    Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state's elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that's urging them to do so. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said those voters who heed advice from a prominent national group of Republican election deniers and hold onto their paper ballots until Nov. 8 must deliver them to their county board of elections office. "Because if someone is telling voters to take their absentee ballot to their polling location on Election Day, they're effectively instructing them how to disenfranchise themselves.”

  • Column: 'Women, doctors, local political leaders': How Dr. Oz handed Democrats a path to victory

    While everyone fretted over stroke survivor John Fetterman's speech problems during his Senate debate, Mehmet Oz handed his opponent the perfect weapon.

  • Kari Lake decries 'fake news' about the Katie Hobbs break-in? That's rich.

    Irony alert: Kari Lake doesn't think you should insinuate that someone is guilty of theft without having the evidence to back it up.

  • Pakistan's ex-premier Imran Khan set to march on Islamabad to demand snap polls

    Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan gathered hundreds of supporters in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday to join a caravan of cars and trucks heading for the capital Islamabad to pressure the government into calling snap polls. Since being ousted in April through a parliamentary vote, Khan has held rallies across Pakistan, stirring opposition against a government that is struggling to bring the economy out of the crisis that Khan's administration left it in. Khan plans to lead the motorised caravan slowly northwards up the Grand Trunk Road to Islamabad, drawing more support along the way before entering the capital in a week.

  • 'Holy war': Russia now depicts Ukraine invasion in spiritual terms

    Increasingly, the Kremlin sees its goal in Ukraine not as “denazification" — the original pretext for its invasion, predicated on a grotesque exaggeration of Ukrainian right-wing nationalism — but as “desatanization,” which has recently become a popular term in Russian media and politics.