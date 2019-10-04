Behind Ukraine’s ‘Audit’ of Hunter Biden Company Investigation

KYIV–Ukraine is reviewing 15 probes related to Burisma Holdings, the energy firm where, for five years, Hunter Biden served on the board.

This might look like “favor” that President Donald Trump asked Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky for in a now-infamous July 25 phone call. But it is far too early for Trump to rejoice. Things are never simple in Ukraine’s evolving, reforming institutions.

Ukraine’s new Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka told reporters on Friday that he was “auditing” cases handled by previous prosecutors, including those related to Burisma, but he insisted that the investigation in Ukraine should be “independent from politics.”

At a news conference he said, somewhat coyly, “the key words were not Biden and not Burisma," the question was whether investigations were closed by previous prosecutors as part of what amount to corrupt proceedings. In the array of cases to be looked at, he would say only that "Burisma" and "Biden" might figure.

It’s worth remembering that this is the prosecutor Zelensky told Trump would be “100 percent my person." But it’s also important to know responsibility for the audit will soon be taken away from him.

The official government statement on Friday said that as of November 20 this year the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine loses investigative powers due to amendments to the law previously signed by President Zelensky.

Trump and Giuliani Connections to Ukraine Corruption Go Back Years

“Ryaboshapka has at least four Burisma cases at the prosecutor’s office, which two Prosecutor Generals before him have put on hold,” Daria Kaleniuk, a corruption fighter and one of Ukraine’s leading experts on Burisma told The Daily Beast.

“He will review them before November 20 and pass on to various investigative authorities, supposedly including police and the national anti-corruption agency,”

Prosecutor Ryboshapka explained on Friday that Ukraine had many cases related to businessmen and senior officials of ex-president Viktor Yanukovych regime overthrown in the popular Maidan Revolution of 2014. Burisma and its founder Mykola Zlochevsky, a minister of natural resources under Yanukovych, figured in 15 criminal proceedings, which have been closed “in violation of the law,” the official statement said. In other words, past prosecutors failed to detail corruption and punish anybody at Burisma.

Kaleniuk was one of the most aggressive voices pushing for investigations into Zlochevsky’s corruption. Back in 2011-2012 he allegedly violated his authority as minister by “giving his own company licenses for gas production,” Kaleniuk told The Daily Beast. “But today I am a strong believer that the probes should not have anything to do with the American presidential elections. … The proceedings should not be fit in any political agendas or deadlines.”

Zlochevsky put Hunter Biden on the Burisma’s board in May 2014, soon after Zlochevsky’s money was frozen in the United Kingdom. A few months later Ukraine began to look into Zlochevsky and Burisma’s alleged corruption. In January 2015 the court in London lifted the freeze on $23 million of Zlochevsky money.

The U.K. asked Ukraine to investigate whether Burisma’s founder had benefited from criminal dealings with Sergei Kurchenko, a shadowy billionaire who acted as the alleged frontman for the money of Viktor Yanukovych and his older son, Oleksander Yanukovych. Prosecutor General Vityaly Yarema ordered Zlochevsky brought to court, which put him on what Ukrainians call their “wanted list.”

Notwithstanding the allegations and controversy Burisma continued–and continues–to operate. Is, for instance, a major support of the annual Energy Security Forum in Monaco together with one of Burisma’s long time directors, former Polish Presiden Aleksandr Kwasniewski.

The most criticized past prosecutor general of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, did not push for the investigation of the Burisma Group, so by 2016 the case was effectively in limbo. Vice President Joe Biden insisted on the dismissal of Viktor Shokin. But the national anti-corruption agency, NABU, continued some of the Burisma investigative proceedings. In September 2016, Kyiv’s court made a decision to stop looking into Zlochevsky.