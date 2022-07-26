Who was behind the wheel in a deadly hit-and-run in Florida City? Police track clues

A woman was struck and killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver in Florida City, police said.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the area of West Lucy Street and Southwest First Avenue, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Miami-Dade police, which is handling the investigation. The woman, who is homeless, was riding her bicycle when she was struck and left for dead, a friend told CBS4. TV news video showed a bicyclist on the ground in the area.

Detectives are searching for clues on who struck her. Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police.