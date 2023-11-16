Who was behind the wheel? State patrol reveals new details about deadly I-70 crash in Ohio

Max Filby, Columbus Dispatch
·2 min read
Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed in Licking County on Tuesday near the State Route 310 interchange after a "mass casualty incident." Around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, dozens of emergency personnel from across Licking County and eastern Franklin County were dispatched to the area on a report of a crash. Scanner traffic indicated that a tractor-trailer hit a commercial bus carrying dozens of passengers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released more details on the deadly Interstate 70 crash, including information about how the accident may have unfolded and the names of most drivers involved.

Along with the bus and semi that collided during the accident, a commercial vehicle owned by Wapakoneta-based G.A. Wintzer & Sons, a manufacturer of farm and pet feed ingredients, oils and biofuels, was also struck during the crash, according to the state patrol. That commercial vehicle was driven by Brandon Marchal, 37, of Wapakoneta.

A passenger vehicle driven by Robert Wolverton, 75, Heath, was also struck, according to the state patrol. Wolverton was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The bus, belonging to Millersburg-based Pioneer Trails, was operated by Donald Wagler, 65, of Hartville.

Read More: After I-70 bus crash, what are the most dangerous highways in Ohio?

The bus carried Wagler along with 54 students and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools. Three of the bus's passengers were declared dead at the scene of the accident, according to the state patrol.

The semi, which caught fire, was owned by Hebron-based Mid-State Systems and was driven by Jacob McDonald, 60, of Zanesville.

The driver of the SUV carrying the chaperones, who were all killed in the crash and the fiery aftermath, was not identified by the patrol.

Of the two commercial vehicles involved, one driver was transported to OhioHealth' Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated and released at the scene. The driver of the second passenger vehicle was also transported to an area hospital.

All of the drivers involved in the crash were licensed, Kenny Bragg, the lead investigator into the crash for the National Transportation Safety Board, said at a Wednesday afternoon briefing.

All of the vehicles were traveling westbound on I-70 when the crash occurred around 8:52 a.m., according to the state patrol. At least three of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire.

mfilby@dispatch.com

@MaxFilby

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Who was driving? State patrol releases new info on deadly Ohio crash

Recommended Stories

  • Feds want speed reduction tech in every new car. Are American drivers ready?

    The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates such accidents, found that in this scenario and many others like it, a technology that limits the speed of vehicles could have mitigated the scale of this tragedy. The driver, who was found to have cocaine and PCP in his system which impaired his decision-making, had a record for breaking the speed limit. The NTSB concluded that intelligent speed-assist technology (ISA) should be standard equipment in all new vehicles to prevent needless deaths.

  • Watch a speeding Dodge Charger take flight, get hit by a bus midair, crash into restaurant

    Speeding, airborne Dodge Charger hit by a city bus destroys a restaurant. Luckily, the restaurant was closed and no one was killed.

  • 'Why I have no Botox': Salma Hayek's go-to ingredient for ageless skin is in this $10 cream

    The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.

  • Oregon State, Washington State moving forward with future plans after victory in court

    The schools have re-engaged with Mountain West officials over a two-year football scheduling alliance.

  • Honda Prelude Concept makes surprise appearance at L.A. Auto Show

    Honda just announced that the Prelude is making a surprise appearance in LA just weeks after it was revealed in Tokyo.

  • What is the ‘mulch gang’ on TikTok, and is ‘mulch’ what I think it is?

    The phrase “mulch gang” has been popping up all over TikTok lately — along with adorable images of small fluffy dogs. The posts typically feature audio of a childlike voice talking about eating mulch while a cute little pup plays... The post What is the ‘mulch gang’ on TikTok, and is ‘mulch’ what I think it is? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Candela's electric hydrofoiling ferry takes flight

    Candela has taken a big step towards electrifying traditionally gas-powered institutions like ferries with its P-12, a hydrofoiling craft now in production that could make passenger vessels cleaner and quieter. Candela's boats are part of a new wave of watercraft that are increasingly similar to aircraft, using an underwater "wing" to produce lift rather than just pushing a V-shaped bow through the water. Startup Navier is looking at the same categories of medium-size passenger boats, while Boundary Layer aims to capture some of the Jet Ski market (and possibly cargo).

  • Samsung says hackers accessed customer data during year-long breach

    Samsung has admitted that hackers accessed the personal data of U.K.-based customers during a year-long breach of its systems. In a statement to TechCrunch, Samsung spokesperson Chelsea Simpson, representing the company via a third-party agency, said Samsung was “recently alerted to a security incident” that “resulted in certain contact information of some Samsung U.K. e-store customers being unlawfully obtained.” Samsung declined to answer further questions about the incident, such as how many customers were affected or how hackers accessed its internal systems.

  • InDrive launches ventures and M&A arm to invest $100M in startups across emerging markets

    InDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has launched a new venture and merger & acquisition division named New Ventures to allocate up to $100 million in investments to startups within emerging markets. The mobility platform, recognized as the world’s second-largest ridesharing app and taxi app based on global downloads, specifies that these startups should operate in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia, per its website.

  • Need holiday gift-spiration? Check out these genuinely great gift ideas for parents, BFFs, coworkers and more

    It's time to start shopping.

  • Why investors should treat the new stock market rally with caution

    Markets are in the green and stocks feel good again as the Fed takes its foot off the gas and inflation calms. But there are a lot of reasons to be cautious.

  • EU faces privacy complaint over CSAM microtargeting ads it ran on X

    A microtargeted advertising controversy which has implicated European Union lawmakers in privacy-hostile practices banned by laws they had a hand in passing is the subject of a new complaint by privacy rights not-for-profit, noyb. The complaint against the EU Commission’s Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs is being filed today, with the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), which oversees EU institutions' compliance with the bloc's data protection laws. It says it's also considering filing a complaint against X for providing tools that enabled EU staffers to target ads using categories related to political opinions and religious beliefs -- information that's known as "special category" data under the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

  • Inside the Browns' front office perspective as Deshaun Watson out for season | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines of the week. First up is the news that Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. This carries massive implications for the Browns both this year and in the future given what they gave up for Watson, and Charles takes us inside the Browns front office to shed light on some of the decisions that led them to this point, including who is to blame for some of the roster's shortcomings. Later, the trio react to the Bills firing OC Ken Dorsey and discuss how this season went south for a team that was expected to be in Super Bowl contention. The group discuss Josh Allen and his apparent regression, the leadership of Sean McDermott and what the future of the Bills could hold if they continue to struggle. Finally, the hosts discuss the Jets and how Robert Saleh's continued defense of Zach Wilson could cause issues in the locker room. Jori analyzes Saleh's media strategy and points out that while Saleh is appeasing both Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he could start to lose the team's faith if the Jets continue to lose.

  • The gender gap in life expectancy is widening — in women's favor. Here are 5 reasons why.

    Women have long been projected to outlive men, but now the gender gap appears to be growing.

  • Refilled wants to save 100 million plastic bottles from the landfill

    The Australian government recently set new packaging regulations after an official review found just 18% of plastic packaging is recycled, falling far short of a 70% target by 2025. Refilled, a Sydney-based startup, wants to help with its smart drink dispensers, which are meant to be used with reusable bottles. Its mission is to save one million plastic bottles from the landfill, and early customers include Google.

  • Reviewers in their 70s and 80s say this $17 anti-aging serum makes a big difference

    Shoppers say the RoC formula gave them visibly plumper, more hydrated skin — it's worth a try at nearly 50% off.

  • Wall Street bullish on Exxon's lithium push: 'In their wheelhouse'

    ExxonMobil is taking its expertise in drilling and applying it to lithium, which is used for electric vehicle batteries.

  • Who knew you could get a lightweight, cordless stick vac for only $100?

    'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.

  • Microsoft Teams gets an AI-powered home decorator, voice isolation at Ignite 2023

    During Microsoft's Ignite 2023 event, the company's annual IT pro conference, a slew of interesting updates were revealed for Teams, its Slack-like collaboration and messaging service. Among the dozens of updates here, some of the highlights are the initial rollout of voice isolation, an AI-driven noise reduction feature that can not just reduce repetitive noise in the background but also other people's voices, and a new "decorate your background" feature that can look at the room you are working from and then enhance it by cleaning up clutter or adding plants to the wall. The voice isolation feature is rolling out now and will be generally available in early 2024, while "decorate your background" will be available early next year in Teams Premium.

  • Yankees' Gerrit Cole unanimously wins AL Cy Young Award; Blake Snell of Padres wins NL award

    Blake Snell has won his second Cy Young Award, and Gerrit Cole has (finally) won his first.