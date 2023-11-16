Who was behind the wheel? State patrol reveals new details about deadly I-70 crash in Ohio

Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed in Licking County on Tuesday near the State Route 310 interchange after a "mass casualty incident." Around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, dozens of emergency personnel from across Licking County and eastern Franklin County were dispatched to the area on a report of a crash. Scanner traffic indicated that a tractor-trailer hit a commercial bus carrying dozens of passengers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released more details on the deadly Interstate 70 crash, including information about how the accident may have unfolded and the names of most drivers involved.

Along with the bus and semi that collided during the accident, a commercial vehicle owned by Wapakoneta-based G.A. Wintzer & Sons, a manufacturer of farm and pet feed ingredients, oils and biofuels, was also struck during the crash, according to the state patrol. That commercial vehicle was driven by Brandon Marchal, 37, of Wapakoneta.

A passenger vehicle driven by Robert Wolverton, 75, Heath, was also struck, according to the state patrol. Wolverton was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The bus, belonging to Millersburg-based Pioneer Trails, was operated by Donald Wagler, 65, of Hartville.

The bus carried Wagler along with 54 students and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools. Three of the bus's passengers were declared dead at the scene of the accident, according to the state patrol.

The semi, which caught fire, was owned by Hebron-based Mid-State Systems and was driven by Jacob McDonald, 60, of Zanesville.

The driver of the SUV carrying the chaperones, who were all killed in the crash and the fiery aftermath, was not identified by the patrol.

Of the two commercial vehicles involved, one driver was transported to OhioHealth' Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated and released at the scene. The driver of the second passenger vehicle was also transported to an area hospital.

All of the drivers involved in the crash were licensed, Kenny Bragg, the lead investigator into the crash for the National Transportation Safety Board, said at a Wednesday afternoon briefing.

All of the vehicles were traveling westbound on I-70 when the crash occurred around 8:52 a.m., according to the state patrol. At least three of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire.

