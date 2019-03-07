Behold the McLaren 3D-Printed Titanium Toolkit

From Popular Mechanics

The McLaren F1 came with an ultra-light titanium toolkit made by French company Facom. The upcoming McLaren Speedtail is faster than a McLaren F1, and to continue that theme, comes with even lighter tools to help you fix your hyper-GT after a 250mph run.

With that in mind, up front, hidden under a sheet of carbon, is Snap-on's first 3D-printed titanium toolkit, which is 45 percent lighter than your standard titanium toolkit would be.

Very cool stuff. McLaren is currently in the process of building a total of eleven Speedtail prototypes. Next to the one known as Albert, there are 720s out there with Speedtail powertrains, as well as the one with the central seating, rigs on rolling roads, dynamic mules, a pair of crash test Speedtails, a homologation prototype, and one car created to perfect assembly and body finish in Woking.

But the undoubtably most important detail, the 3D-printed titanium toolkit, is done.

