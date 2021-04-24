Behold the U.S. Economy’s Recovery as Fed Stays Course: Eco Week

1 / 6

Behold the U.S. Economy’s Recovery as Fed Stays Course: Eco Week

Vince Golle and Alister Bull
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) --

News of the U.S. economy’s accelerating pace of recovery may prove a highlight this coming week, with data likely to show output approaching its pre-pandemic level just as the Federal Reserve delivers its third policy decision of the year.

Gross domestic product probably increased at a 6.9% annualized pace from January through March after a more moderate 4.3% rate in the previous quarter. Other reports may show stronger orders for durable goods, a pickup in consumer confidence and robust personal spending.

A fresh injection of fiscal relief, rising Covid-19 vaccination rates and fewer pandemic-related restrictions are providing a larger tailwind for economic activity that is projected to strengthen further into 2022.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his fellow policy makers are taking upbeat data in their stride. He has primed investors to fear no surprises from the central bank’s two-day meeting ending Wednesday, when officials are expected to keep interest rates near zero and signal no change in their $120 billion-a-month pace of bond purchases.

Powell, who’ll hold a press conference after the decision, has balanced optimism by warning the economy remains at risk from Covid-19 globally. Officials in March signaled they expect to hold rates steady through 2023.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“BE expects the Fed policy statement to acknowledge continued acceleration in the economic recovery, but communications -- including the post-meeting press conference -- will stop well short of providing further guidance on the conditions which would warrant a tapering of QE.”

--For full analysis, click here

Elsewhere, central bankers in Japan, Sweden and Colombia are among a throng of monetary authorities holding meetings, and euro-area GDP data is set to show how the economy fared during renewed lockdowns across the region in the first quarter.

Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.

Asia

The Bank of Japan is expected to nudge up some of its growth projections, and possibly lower its price view for the current year when it updates its economic forecasts on Tuesday. The BOJ is widely seen standing pat following its policy framework tweaks last month.

South Korea GDP figures also out Tuesday will be closely watched to see if the economy is maintaining recovery momentum with the help of strengthening global trade. Japan jobs, retail sales and production figures will offer some final clues on how its economy fared in the first quarter under a state of emergency that is likely to be reimposed next week in some cities.

Australia’s consumer price inflation likely remain subdued in the first quarter, data Wednesday will show. Investors will scrutinize China’s PMI reports for April on Friday to see whether the economy’s strong first-quarter momentum carried into the second.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Asia

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Confirmation of the euro area’s final quarter of contraction during an agonizingly long pandemic crisis will probably arrive on Friday among a flurry of GDP releases for the first three months of the year from around the continent.

During a four-hour frenzy, the region’s biggest economies will all report output data along with the aggregate number for the currency zone, with a clean sweep of numbers likely to show shrinkage amid renewed lockdowns and a stuttering vaccination drive that is only now starting to make serious progress in immunizing citizens.

The European Central Bank affirmed last week that the economy will turn a corner in the current quarter, an outlook policy makers may expand on in coming days with multiple appearances. Their meeting on Thursday presaged what officials now anticipate to be a difficult discussion in June on whether to start slowing their emergency bond-buying.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Riksbank is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged on Tuesday, throwing the focus of investors on its outlook statement for indications of how soon policy could be tightened. Policy makers in Hungary will probably prolong their wait-and-see position on rates.

Further afield in the region, Botswana’s central bank will likely keep its benchmark rate at a record low on Thursday even with inflation picking up, while the same day in Egypt, policy makers are predicted to stay on hold despite having room to cut.

Turkey’s central bank governor will address investors in his inflation report the same day. Markets will be looking for signs that he’s willing to risk the ire of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an opponent of higher borrowing costs, by raising interest rates after inflation reached 16.2% in March.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEA

Latin America

Reports out Monday should show that Brazil’s current account gap narrowed in March while foreign direct investment slowed from February’s 19-month high.

Monetary policy in the time of Covid finds Brazil’s central bank staring down some uncomfortably warm inflation figures. The mid-month and wholesale readings out Tuesday and Thursday may cement bets that a short, sharp, front-loaded tightening cycle is on the cards. Data on hiring, unemployment, lending, government data and budget balances will round out the week.

Look to Mexico’s GDP output report posted Friday for evidence that Latin America’s No. 2 economy lost some momentum in the first quarter even as it’s on track for a strong finish to 2021.

Chile’s end-of-month data barrage features unemployment, retail sales, manufacturing and copper production. Chile is the world’s No. 1 producer of the metal.

Though Colombia’s recovery stalled at the start of the year and inflation is testing lows last seen in the 1950s, odds are that the central bank will keep its key rate at 1.75% on Friday.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Private Sector PMIs Put the Dollar, the EUR, and the Pound in Focus

    It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Following impressive private sector PMI figures for March, prelim PMIs for April will be in focus later today…

  • Opinion: Does Derek Chauvin's conviction count as progress? Readers aren't so sure

    There is almost zero disagreement among letter writers that Derek Chauvin deserved to be convicted. Where there is some difference of opinion is on police reform.

  • France's Macron plans to donate 500,000 COVID vaccine shots

    France will step up vaccine donations to the international COVAX vaccine programme in the coming months with a donation of 500,000 shots, including from suppliers other than AstraZeneca, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday. France is the first European Union member to send some of its own doses to developing countries. It has already announced that it will make an initial donation of 100,000 AstraZeneca doses this month, and Macron said the first batch was already on its way to West Africa.

  • 4 Market Indices Take a Turn

    All the major equity indices closed lower Thursday. Four of the charts saw their near-term uptrend lines violated, turning said trends to neutral although no violations of price support were generated. All the major equity indices closed lower Thursday with negative internals on the NYSE and Nasdaq as trading volumes rose from the prior session.

  • Nature’s Perfect Cellar? Aging Bottles on the Ocean Floor Is the Wine World’s Weirdest New Trend

    For somewhere cool and dark to lay down your wine, skip the cave and head for the ocean.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with space station

    The arrival of one Crew Dragon capsule sets the stage for the departure and return to Earth of another.

  • Knicks extend winning streak to 9, beat Raptors 120-103

    NEW YORK (AP) The last time the New York Knicks had a winning streak this long was also their last playoff appearance. Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Barrett added 25 points and 12 boards, and the Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 120-103 on Saturday for their ninth straight victory. Derrick Rose scored 19 points for the Knicks, who are on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season, when they won the Atlantic Division title.

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killings

    Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader Saturday in the Indonesian capital, Indonesia's president said. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

  • Absolutely No One Is Getting Behind Caitlyn Jenner’s Campaign Right Now

    Gregg DeGuire/GettyCaitlyn Jenner seems to have no one in her corner in her high profile run for governor of California. The Olympian, who would be among a small handful of transgender office-holders if she were elected, can’t even bank on support from members of the LGBTQ community with several groups and activists slamming her campaign.“Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a #trans governor of California,” the influential LGBTQ rights group Equality California tweeted on Friday. “But @Caitlyn_Jenner spent years telling the #LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out. Now she wants us to trust her? Hard pass.” Caitlyn Jenner’s Car Crash Victim Weighs in on Run for California GovernorJenner announced her long-rumored run on Friday morning. In a statement, she raised issue with California’s “over-restrictive” lockdown and vented about high taxes, claiming they were “killing jobs.” Beyond that, there was little mention of her platform. Jenner’s campaign website is empty, aside from pages where you can buy merch or donate to her campaign.The 71-year-old immediately faced scrutiny from members of the LGBTQ community due to her politics, citing her support of former President Donald Trump. Although she walked back her support the next year, citing Trump’s policies on LGBTQ issues, her campaign advisors are some key Republican Party members and former Trump aides.Equality California hammered home Jenner’s former stances, adding “After Trump banned transgender troops from serving in the military, attacked transgender students and even tried to allow homeless shelters to turn away trans women, @Caitlyn_Jenner STILL hired his former inner circle to run her campaign.”“Californians — and #trans Californians, in particular — understand all too well the risk of electing another reality TV star who cares more about fame and money than civil rights, healthcare and the safety of our communities. We can’t let that happen.” The group said it still supported Gov. Gavin Newsom, a “pro-equality champion.”Bill Maher’s Transphobic Mockery of Caitlyn Jenner Other LGBTQ members and trans advocates chimed in, too.Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, “Black people wouldn’t vote for Candace Owen for office. The disabled community wouldn’t vote for Madison Cawthorn. I’m LGBTQ but I won’t be voting for Caitlyn Jenner. Just so we’re clear.”“Caitlyn Jenner is a deeply unqualified hack who doesn’t care about anyone but herself,” trans activist Charlotte Clymer added. “Her views are terrible. She is a horrible candidate.”Even those close to the Olympian aren’t fully supportive of her run.Jenner’s friend Jennifer Finney Boylan, a transgender writer and Barnard College professor who appeared on her reality show, I Am Cait, told the Associated Press that while she wishes Jenner “well personally” she couldn’t “see how the conservative policies she is likely to embrace will help Californians.”Noticeably quiet in Jenner’s gubernatorial run is her famous family, with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner silent on the announcement. She also hasn’t received public support from her ex-wife Kris Jenner, nor from Kim, Khloe, or Kourtney Kardashian.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • Tucker Carlson under fire for yearbook entry seen as mocking gay politician Harvey Milk’s murder

    Mr Carlson’s 1991 university yearbook contains an apparent joke about the murder of gay politician Harvey Milk

  • Seven deputies put on leave after fatal shooting of Black man in North Carolina

    Car authorities removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients react to possibility of additional shots

    Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla made headlines recently when he said those who got the Pfizer vaccine would likely need a third shot within 12 months of the initial two, and booster shots every year thereafter.

  • Sen. Cory Booker made an appearance on the season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race - and people were surprised to learn the two are cousins

    "No, really, we are related," RuPaul said after introducing the senator in a clip of the appearance that was shared online.

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

    ‘When you look at the science, we can’t be extracting oil after 2045’

  • Republican audit of Arizona election results gets off to chaotic start as journalists denied access

    Reporter signs up to volunteer and works six-hour shift as observer to get access to recount