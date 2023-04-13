Beijing blanketed with floating sand and dust
Beijing blanketed with floating sand and dust
Beijing blanketed with floating sand and dust
Opinion: In promoting his view of democracy, California’s governor uses militaristic language.
China's exports unexpectedly surged in March, with officials flagging rising demand for electric vehicles, but analysts cautioned the improvement partly reflects suppliers catching up with unfulfilled orders after last year's COVID-19 disruptions. Now that factories are running at full capacity, they caught up the cumulated orders from the past," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management." Imports dropped just 1.4%, smaller than the 5.0% decline forecast and a 10.2% contraction in the previous two months.
While not yet cleared for contact, Knicks PF Julius Randle is making great strides towards a return to the court in Game 1 of the playoffs on Saturday in Cleveland against the Cavaliers.
China’s top digital regulator proposed bold new guidelines this week that prohibit ChatGPT-style large language models from spitting out content believed to subvert state power or advocate for the overthrow of the country’s communist political system. Experts speaking with Gizmodo said the new guidelines mark the clearest signs yet of Chinese authorities’ eagerness to extend its hardline online censorship apparatus to the emerging world of generative artificial intelligence. China’s Great Firewa
How many supreme court justices are there? Get to know the powerful people that populate the nation's highest legal tribunal.
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces have tracked down a Russian Zhitel R-330Zh jamming station, and another defence unit has deployed HIMARS to strike it [Zhitel is Russian for "resident" - ed.]. Source: Special Operations Forces Quote: "Officers of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine and units from the defence forces carried out a number of actions on the Donetsk front, which allowed them to establish the location of a Zhitel R-330Zh automated jamming station.
Russia’s mercenary outfit Wagner Group planned to travel to Haiti seeking a possible contract to fight against local gangs, according to leaked U.S. documents.
The Russian Ministry of Defence has test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, its warhead hitting a target at a test site in Kazakhstan. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlets TASS and RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry Details: It was reported that the intercontinental ballistic missile had been launched from the Kapustin Yar test site in Astrakhan Oblast, Russia.
Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, and his team have still not received the visas necessary to enter the U.S. for a UN Security Council meeting in New York later this month.
New reporting suggests that a Russian jet that fired on a UK plane misheard the order — causing what leaked documents called a "near shoot-down."
China wants to start building a lunar base using soil from the moon in five years, Chinese media reported, with the ambitious plan kicking off as soon as this decade. More than 100 Chinese scientists, researchers and space contractors recently met at a conference in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to discuss ways to build infrastructure on the moon, local media reported. Ding Lieyun, an expert from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said a team is designing a robot named "Chinese Super Masons" to make bricks out of lunar soil, according to Changjiang Daily.
Germany's government appealed for efforts to reduce tensions over Taiwan as the German foreign minister arrived in China on Thursday for official talks following Chinese military exercises near the self-governed island democracy that Beijing claims is part of its territory. Annalena Baerbock arrived in the northeastern port city of Tianjin for meetings and was due to hold talks with her Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on Friday in Beijing and with senior diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday.
To help you prepare for your next visit with your healthcare provider—or if you've been tasked with monitoring your blood pressure at home—here's what you need to know about those all-important numbers.
The March deficit brought the year-to-date fiscal deficit to $1.1 trillion, up 65% from a year earlier. The biggest drivers of deficits this year, according to Treasury data, have been higher individual tax refunds as the Internal Revenue Service works through a substantial backlog of unprocessed returns amassed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and lower Federal Reserve earnings.
Leniie Umerova, Crimean Tatar who tried to get from Kyiv to occupied Crimea to visit her sick father, has been detained by Russian authorities for more than four months. Leniie's brother says the reason for detention is that she does not have a Russian passport.
Florida’s largest LGBTQ civil rights group has issued a travel advisory for the state. Equality Florida says the advisory, issued Wednesday, was prompted by “the passage of laws that are hostile to the LGBTQ community, restrict access to reproductive health care, repeal gun safety laws, foment racial prejudice and attack public education by banning books and censoring curriculum.” Several bills in the state legislature aim to restrict education, programming or curriculum relating to sexual orientation or gender identity in state schools and limit access to transgender health care for people under 18.
Germany on Wednesday watered down plans to legalise cannabis, presenting legislation that would allow private cultivation and distribution through non-profit groups but not widespread sales of the drug in shops. Under the new law, individuals would be allowed to acquire up to 25 grams of recreational cannabis per day and a maximum of 50 grams per month. "The previous cannabis policy has failed - now we have to go new ways," Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.
It's rare to see running backs get taken in the first round of the draft, but former NFL offensive lineman Brad Hopkins thinks Texas' Bijan Robinson will be a top-10 pick.
Russian forces are slowly pushing Ukraine back in the months-long fight for the eastern city of Bakhmut.
Police are searching for suspects who stole Hèrmes handbags from an auction house in New York City's Park Avenue.