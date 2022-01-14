The Beijing bubble: China implements its ‘closed loop strategy’ ahead of winter Games
Medical professionals in hazmat suits, masks and visors take the daily swabs of journalists inside the ‘closed loop’ of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, while food-serving robots deliver meals at the media Centre to minimise human contact. China is sealing the Games inside an impenetrable giant bubble cocooning thousands of people and stretching nearly 200 kilometres (120 miles) in an effort to thwart the coronavirus.