Beijing celebrates first gold in Winter Olympics
People in Beijing reacted with excitement after China won its first gold medal in this year's Winter Olympics on Saturday night. (Feb. 6)
People in Beijing reacted with excitement after China won its first gold medal in this year's Winter Olympics on Saturday night. (Feb. 6)
Get a live Olympic medal count for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Heres how many golds and overall medals USA has won, plus a tally for other countries.
Former top aides to Vice President Mike Pence aides reportedly did not discuss any direct conversations with former President Trump while speaking with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.CNN reported on Thursday that Pence's aides Marc Short and Greg Jacob declined to answer questions regarding presidential conversations, as the former president's lawyers believe it should be covered under executive...
Dua Lipa wore the label Blu Marine from head to toe.
Hall of Fame Lions WR Calvin Johnson is' extremely happy' to see Matthew Stafford in the Super Bowl
China advanced to the final after Team USA was disqualified.
Televising the Winter Olympics will be a momentous challenge, Bob Costas says, due to political tensions, COVID restrictions and other obstacles.
It looks like the "Hot Tongan" has passed the torch to Nathan Crumpton.
Talk about a chilly reception.
Less than a week after Australian skier Brittany George was reported missing, the 24-year-old athlete was recently found deceased in a Brisbane neighborhood of Queensland, Australia.
Are you not entertained? Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to be bored by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic as he struggled to keep his eyes open during the opening ceremony.
NBC ratings for Friday's Opening Ceremony hit an all-time low for NBC. There are a number of factors that played a role.
NOS/TwitterThe Beijing Winter Olympics are officially underway—but, before the Opening Ceremony even finished on Friday, Chinese authorities proved to the world once again that it won’t tolerate any kind of free press.In an extraordinary clip from Dutch broadcaster NOS, one of its reporters who is in Beijing to cover the Games can be seen being manhandled by a security guard sporting a red armband. The reporter, Sjoerd den Daas, attempted to carry on his broadcast while being grabbed and yelled
Chen Peng designed costumes for the opening ceremony performances, while Feng Chen Wang cut the outfits for the Chinese flag bearers.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
Bobsleigh and skeleton star Nathan Crumpton appeared at Friday's ceremony in traditional American Samoa garments
If people thought Elise Christie was the unluckiest short track athlete, they were wrong - it is in fact all of Britain’s Olympic skaters.
Jonathan Allen and Russell Wilson in the same photo can only mean one thing for Washington's future quarterback plans.
He's not the only super-successful member of his family.
"They're ridiculous and I'm obsessed," one fan wrote on Twitter.
NASCAR drivers get an opportunity to warm up before the Daytona 500. So do fantasy players. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)