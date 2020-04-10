The Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments (HKG:1858) Share Price Gained 1508% And Shareholders Are Jubilant

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. For example, the Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (HKG:1858) share price is up a whopping 1508% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. On top of that, the share price is up 88% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

View our latest analysis for Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments achieved compound earnings per share growth of 55% per year. In comparison, the 152% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress. This optimism is also reflected in the fairly generous P/E ratio of 54.50.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:1858 Past and Future Earnings April 10th 2020 More

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 1592%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 514% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 66%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.