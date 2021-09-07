Beijing City Government Denies Media Report of Didi Takeover

Coco Liu
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Beijing municipal government denied a report it had proposed an investment in Didi Global Inc. that could put the Chinese ride-sharing giant under state control and keep its assets within the Chinese capital.

“After looking into the matter with related parties, the matter of ‘Beijing state-backed firms investing in Didi’ and ‘Shouqi Group teaming up with other state-backed firms to invest in Didi’ is untrue,” the municipal government’s press office said in a statement e-mailed to Bloomberg News, without further elaboration. A representative from Didi told Bloomberg on Saturday that the firm was working with regulators on a cybersecurity review and reports about a Beijing-led investment are untrue.

Bloomberg News reported last week the municipal government had proposed that Shouqi Group -- part of the influential Beijing Tourism Group -- and other firm based in the capital would acquire a stake in Didi. One scenario under consideration would be for the consortium to take a so-called “golden share” in the company with veto power and a board seat. The proposal would need approval from China’s central government, Bloomberg reported.

The takeover proposal comes alongside a swath of penalties President Xi Jinping’s administration is considering for the country’s ride-hailing leader after it went public in New York over the objections of the Cyberspace Administration of China. The internet industry overseer saw that decision as a challenge to the central government’s authority and officials from multiple government agencies have since launched a probe into its operation.

Shares of Didi have declined 36% this year.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After messy pullout, Blinken to intensify Afghanistan diplomacy in Qatar, Germany

    A week after declaring America's "new chapter" of engagement with Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will aim to form a united front with allies this week on how to tackle the Taliban and ensure continued support for U.S. bid to help evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans who remained behind. In a trip to Qatar and Germany, Blinken will be overlapping with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who is also departing on Sunday for a wider Gulf visit covering Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait. The visit by top two U.S. national security officials comes as the Biden administration still grapples with the fallout from what is widely seen as a messy U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, criticized by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, as well as Republicans.

  • ‘Men Have Always Had Equality – And Then Some,’ Says Feminist Attorney

    Are men the new minority? Do they need a movement to ensure their rights? “It’s a little bit awkward - to put it mildly - to say that the people in power need a movement,” says Boston-based attorney, lecturer, and feminist Wendy Murphy. “Men have always had equality – and then some.” Samantha Ettus, a feminist, author, CEO of the female-run business Park Place Payments, and married mom of three says she thinks that men and women both suffer. “I think the pressure will be off of men if we [women] achieve economic equality.” Dr. Warren Farrell, a political scientist, men’s rights activist, and author of seven books on men's and women's issues, says, “When only one sex wins, both sexes lose.” Can Dr. Phil’s guests find common ground? Watch Monday’s episode, "'On Trial for Being Male,'" to find out! Check your local listing to find out where to tune in. Dr. Warren Farrell’s book, “The Boy Crisis: Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It” discusses what parents, teachers, and policymakers can do to help boys become happier, healthier men, fathers, and leaders. It is available wherever books are sold TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?

  • Japan's COVID vaccine minister favoured for PM; woman wins backing - media

    Japan's minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations is seen as the most suitable candidate to become the next prime minister, while a female former internal affairs minister has secured backing for her bid for the top job, media reported on Sunday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Friday that he was stepping down, throwing a spotlight on a ruling party leadership election due on Sept. 29, with the winner of that taking over as prime minister. The Kyodo news agency said nearly a third of respondents to a telephone poll it conducted this weekend said the minister in charge of vaccinations, Taro Kono, was most suitable to succeed Suga as premier.

  • Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ

    "Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake," Soros wrote in the op-ed. "It is likely to lose money for BlackRock's clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies." Last month, BlackRock became the first foreign asset manager to operate a wholly owned mutual fund business in China, tapping the fast-growing $3.6 trillion retail fund market.

  • VW's electric push 'can't go any faster', says CEO

    Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess said Monday it was "impossible" for the German car giant's electric transformation to happen any faster, but he accused Angela Merkel's government of holding back change with generous diesel subsidies.

  • Tycoon JD.com founder steps back as China tech scrutiny deepens

    The billionaire founder of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is to step back from daily operations, his company announced, making him the latest A-list CEO to retreat from the limelight as Beijing squeezes the tech industry.

  • British sportscar maker Lotus plans China sales expansion to take on Porsche

    British sportscar maker Lotus plans to open up to 70 showrooms in China by 2024 and start production at its new Wuhan factory next year to ramp up competition with rival Porsche, Chief Executive Feng Qingfeng told Reuters on Tuesday. Premium and luxury car sales are growing in China as coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions leave consumers in the world's biggest car market with more money to spend. Feng said Lotus, which is owned by Chinese firm Geely and Malaysia's Etika Automotive, would begin production at its Wuhan factory next year, producing around 2,000 compact SUVs.

  • Taliban tells Berlin it will welcome German companies, aid

    The Taliban would welcome German investment in Afghanistan and help in areas including humanitarian aid, health care, education and infrastructure, the group's spokesman told Bild newspaper. The Taliban took power in Afghanistan last month as foreign forces pulled out after a 20-year mission, and the country is facing an economic collapse and humanitarian crisis while donors and governments weigh up how to deal with the new leaders. Germany, acting in concert with the European Union, has laid out conditions to resume a diplomatic presence in Kabul and unfreeze development aid, urging the Taliban to respect human rights, particularly those of women.

  • 'Holding them hostage': GOP lawmaker says Taliban are refusing to let planes with Americans depart

    Congressman Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed that the Taliban are not allowing planes carrying Americans to leave Afghanistan.

  • Why the Taliban's takeover of Panjshir province matters

    Why the Taliban's takeover of Panjshir province matters

  • Made in America Festival’s 12 Best Moments, From Megan Thee Stallion’s Moves to Justin Bieber’s Star-Studded Set

    Beyond the delta variant’s uptick and last week’s visitation of Hurricane Ida, Jay-Z’s annual Made in America music festival in Philadelphia — canceled in 2020, as were most music festivals, due to COVID-19 — could have been a wash. Bonnaroo in Tennessee certainly felt the water-logged wrath of Ida, and ceased plans for its 2021 […]

  • ‘Everyone is tired’ Feds send medical team to Morehead as COVID cases surge in Kentucky

    “We have a great team at SCH, but everyone is tired. While we know this assistance will be temporary, it’s going to give our clinical staff some much-needed, and well-deserved relief,” said Donald H. Lloyd, II, St. Claire Hospital CEO and President.

  • Pope responds to Israeli criticism over comments on Jewish law

    Pope Francis has moved to allay Jewish concerns over comments he made about their books of sacred law, following a demand for clarification from Israel's top rabbis, Vatican and Jewish community sources said on Monday. Last month Reuters reported exclusively that Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel for Dialogue with the Holy See, had written a stern letter to the Vatican, saying Francis' comments appeared to suggest that the Torah, or Jewish law, was obsolete.

  • Chinese BTS fans banned by Weibo over airplane customised for singer Jimin's birthday

    Chinese fansite Jimin Bar was banned from posting for 60 days because of their crowdfunded “Jimin plane”.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • Republicans in crosshairs of 6 January panel begin campaign of intimidation

    House leader Kevin McCarthy threatened retaliation against tech companies that share records with the committee The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, claimed it would be illegal for telecom companies to comply with the investigation’s records requests. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Top Republicans under scrutiny for their role in the events of 6 January have embarked on a campaign of threats and intimidation to thwart a Democratic-controlled congressional panel that is scrutinizing the Capi

  • Larry Elder argues slave owners are ‘owed reparations’ during appearance on Candace Owens’ show

    Conservative radio host and politician Larry Elder said during a July 18 appearance on Prager University’s “The Candace Owens Show,” […] The post Larry Elder argues slave owners are ‘owed reparations’ during appearance on Candace Owens’ show appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell threatens to 'go after' investigative journalist, calling him an 'enemy of our country'

    The MyPillow CEO threatened to sue Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo after he broke multiple stories about Lindell's

  • From Cradle to Grave, Democrats Move to Expand Social Safety Net

    WASHINGTON — When congressional committees meet this week to begin formally drafting Democrats’ ambitious social policy plan, they will be undertaking the most significant expansion of the nation’s safety net since the war on poverty in the 1960s, devising legislation that would touch virtually every American’s life, from conception to aged infirmity. Passage of the bill, which could spend as much as $3.5 trillion over the next decade, is anything but certain. President Joe Biden, who has staked