Beijing club promises parents it will make their boys into men

Teams of preteen boys toting plastic laser-tag assault rifles take up position on their mock battleground, a street strewn with abandoned cars and debris.

“Start!” yells a trainer, unleashing a staccato of laser fire.

Eight-year-old Li Yuanhao, captain of the “Justice” team, takes two boys to hide behind a pile of garbage, directing others to distract the enemy. Ten minutes later, he has survived.

“I feel I learned a lot today,” Yuanhao beams, proud that he shot 10 opponents.

This is the “Beijing True Boys’ Club,” a for-profit group dedicated to training “manly” boys. There aren’t many like it, and plenty of people find its philosophy damaging – but here in China, the concerns that prompted it are common.

Today, the country’s boys are the subject of heated debate. Decades of family-planning restrictions have left China with about 115 boys born for every 100 girls, many of them their parents’ only children, and stereotypes about pampered “little emperors” remain. But urban parents, in particular, are voicing alarm over what they call “sissy” sons: a social panic that spurred this club’s creation six years ago. Today, it has trained an estimated 20,000 boys, ages 7 to 12.

“Our boys have lost a lot of their inherent qualities – their masculinity, courage, sense of competition, responsibility, and adventurous spirit,” says Tang Haiyan, the club’s founder, who blames the problem on a lack of male mentors. “It’s like a wild tiger is caged in the zoo, and gradually becomes a big cat.” He envisions his club as a natural reserve for boys, where they can “play boys’ games, do what boys do, and grow up like men.”

Traditional Chinese expectations around gender are still strong today: from pressures on women to marry young or risk being “leftover,” to men’s own pressure to own an apartment and car before engagement – a difficult feat in China’s most expensive cities. But social realities have shifted dramatically in the seven decades of rapid growth and development since the founding of the People’s Republic. Many children, for example, are enmeshed in a culture of round-the-clock studies, with little time (or space) for the physical activity that grounds some people’s views of masculinity.

And when such dissonances prompt anxiety, parents look to people like Mr. Tang to bridge the gap.

‘WHO WANTS TO BE A SOLDIER?’

The masculinity debate escalated last fall, when China’s state-run broadcaster aired a back-to-school show that opened with neatly coiffed, slender male celebrity singers.

Children in the audience swooned over their idols. But the act, which was mandatory viewing for elementary students and parents, provoked an outcry.

“This sick culture is having an inestimably adverse impact on teenagers,” wrote the editorial board of state news agency Xinhua, warning that such “weirdo,” “effeminate” role models would weaken the country.

Many images of male celebrities’ ponytails and earrings are now blurred out on Chinese state TV.

“Inviting those celebrities on the CCTV show is definitely wrong,” says Mr. Tang in an interview in his Beijing office. On the wall above him, large characters proclaim his club’s motto: “Cultivating Real Men for China.”

“If everyone is implanted with such ideas, who wants to go to work? Who wants to sacrifice their lives? Who wants to be a soldier?” he asks.

While Mr. Tang may come across as strident, his views are not so far from many Chinese citizens’, some analysts say.

“Most people still hold the traditional idea that men should be responsible, masculine, and be a head of a family, while women should be sweet, soft, and virtuous,” says Ding Yu, an associate professor of sociology and social work at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou.

The club attracts mainly urban, well-off parents, many of whom say their boys spend too much time on school and homework while living overprotected lives in high-rise apartments. Though their stories differ, all of them argue Mr. Tang’s tough version of masculinity is indispensable.

Xu Hao, a working mom in Beijing whose 14-year-old son joined the club five years ago, says boys lack activities and are overprotected at school because parents are so serious about safety, since having one child is the norm.