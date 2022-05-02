Beijing concerned with rising North Korea tensions, envoy says in Seoul

FILE PHOTO: South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Smith
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liu Xiaoming
    Ambassador of China

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) - Beijing is concerned about the tense situation on the Korean peninsula, China's Korean affairs envoy said as he arrived for talks in Seoul this week, adding that both the symptoms and root cause of tensions needed to be addressed.

Amid stalled denuclearisation talks, North Korea has conducted a flurry of weapons tests this year, from hypersonic missiles to intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

North Korea had not conducted an ICBM or nuclear weapons test since 2017. Officials in Seoul and Washington say there are signs of preparations for a new nuclear test.

The "legitimate and reasonable concerns of all parties" need to be acknowledged for there to be a political settlement, Liu Xiaoming, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs, told reporters at Seoul's airport late on Sunday.

"We call on all parties to stay cool-headed and exercise restraint, and we disapprove (of) actions by any party that could escalate tension," he said in a summary of his remarks on Twitter.

In his first visit to South Korea since taking office in April 2021, Liu is due to meet his South Korean counterpart, nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk, on Tuesday. He may also meet representatives of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who takes office on May 10, Yonhap news agency reported.

The United States has pushed for more United Nations sanctions on the North. But China and Russia have signalled opposition, arguing that sanctions should be eased to jumpstart talks and provide humanitarian relief to the impoverished North.

The issues on the peninsula can be resolved politically and China will continue to play a "positive role," Liu said.

However, the key to resolving the issues is in the hands of North Korea and the United States, he added.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Finland almost certainly to apply for NATO membership, says Swedish Foreign Minister

    Finland will almost certainly apply for membership in NATO, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde told Swedish television on Sunday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced both Sweden and its eastern neighbour Finland to review beliefs that military neutrality is the best means of ensuring national security.

  • China Covid outbreak: Beijing residents must test negative to enter public spaces

    China's capital imposes major new restrictions in a bid to curb a spike in cases.

  • Ukrainian resistance may destroy Russia's plans to create sham republic in Kherson Oblast

    The resistance of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories may disrupt a sham referendum in Kherson Oblast and Russia's plans to create a so-called "Kherson People's Republic" Vadym Skibitsky, a spokesman for Ukraine's Defense Ministry, told the Current Time television channel on April 30.

  • A brutal April just knocked the S&P 500 into its second stock-market correction of 2022

    An ugly end to a brutal April on Friday saw the S&P 500 post its second correction --- a drop of 10% from a recent peak --- so far this year.

  • Packers signing Iowa RB Tyler Goodson following 2022 draft

    The Packers will sign Iowa RB Tyler Goodson as an undrafted free agent, per reports.

  • Ukrainian mobile Internet service vanishes in Kherson Region media

    DENIS KARLOVSKYI - SATURDAY, 30 APRIL 2022, 22:30 Locals in Kherson Region have told Ukrainian journalists that mobile Internet from Ukrainian service providers is unavailable in the region, and there are problems with mobile calls too.

  • Retailing in Hong Kong to fuse the best of online and offline models as pandemic restrictions ease, industry observers say

    Hong Kong's e-commerce market, which is set to receive a boost from the government's consumption voucher scheme, is expected to grow some 13 per cent this year even after pandemic restrictions ease as consumers get hooked on to the convenience of online shopping. While e-commerce's upward trajectory continues unabated, industry observers see a future that integrates aspects of both online and offline for retailing in the city. Online sales volume in Hong Kong are projected to reach US$7.9 billio

  • China's Xi vows stronger antimonopoly efforts, healthy capital market

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping said the nation should strengthen its antimonopoly efforts and prevent a disorderly expansion of capital, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. Xi called on Friday for a healthy development of China's capital markets, preventing financial risks and focussing on tackling risks from non-performing assets and bubbles, Xinhua said. "Capital is an important force to promote social productive forces," Xi was quoted as saying as he chaired a study session after a Politburo meeting.

  • SpaceX's Texas expansion plans hit by a fourth FAA delay over environmental concerns

    The FAA expects to release their SpaceX Starbase environmental review on May 31 after pushing back its release for the fourth time in five months.

  • Ukraine's 'back-line' army: Dozens of coders support the war effort from a hotel room

    War continues to rage in eastern Ukraine, as Russian forces remain unwilling to halt their advance in a conflict that experts now say threatens to spill into

  • Dak Prescott made calls to some of Cowboys’ prospects before the draft

    Before the 1997 draft, with the Cowboys in need of a tight end after Jay Novacek’s retirement a year earlier, the team had quarterback Troy Aikman help in scouting. “He took my plane and had him go down and personally throw balls and work out with (David) LaFleur and then I had him go out [more]

  • From recession to inflation, how the US Fed has dealt with crises

    The US Federal Reserve has strongly signaled it will raise interest rates by half a percentage point this week to rein in soaring inflation, and likely continue hiking throughout this year.

  • Russian Orthodox leader's support of war divides church

    Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has framed President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in holy terms – as a defense of conservative values against a morally corrupt West. Now, the war has prompted dissent within the Orthodox Christian faith. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Orthodox adherents who say the message from their church's Moscow leadership and the Kremlin's war propaganda are one and the same.

  • Oil Declines as Traders Weigh China Covid Measures, EU Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped at the start of the month as investors weighed the impacts of China’s measures to contain the coronavirus and moves by Europe to cut its reliance on fuel from Russia. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earl

  • BA.2 Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    As we inch closer to normal life, experts warn that COVID-19 is still around and not going anywhere just yet. While restrictions have been relaxed across the United States, cases are slowly rising in some states thanks to the new variant BA.2, which is now the dominant strain. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who explain what to know about BA.2 and how symptoms usually appear. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had

  • Every look the Kardashian-Jenners have worn to the Met Gala

    Kardashian Jenner family are a Met Gala staple since 2013. Here's a look back on some of Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner's best looks.

  • What early Christian communities tell us about giving financial aid at a time of crises

    Apostle Paul and his followers collected aid, likely for early Christians. Giovanni Paolo Panini /Hermitage Museum via Wikimedia CommonsSometime in the late second century A.D., Christians in the city of Rome organized a collection to send to the followers of Jesus in the city of Corinth. Modern-day scholars don’t know what the crisis was that prompted the donation – it could have been a plague or a famine. What they do know from fragments of a letter sent by the Corinthian bishop, Dionysios, is

  • Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

    A school system in suburban Kansas City is eliminating over 100 jobs, including kindergarten aides and library clerks. Oakland, California, is closing seven schools. Public school systems are beginning to feel the pinch from enrollment losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • South Korea presidential transition committee names top policy aides

    South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee on Sunday named top presidential aides for the incoming government, including the chief national security and economic policy advisor. Sunday's announcement came just over a week before Yoon holds his inauguration ceremony on May 10. Kim Sung-han, a professor at Korea University and former vice foreign minister, was named the president's national security advisor, after having served as a foreign policy advisor on Yoon's transition committee.

  • Trump Can't Recall Name Of That Ohio Guy He Endorsed For Senate

    “We’ve endorsed ... J.P.? Right?” the former president asked at a Nebraska political rally.