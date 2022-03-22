Beijing doubles down on Ukraine biolab disinformation

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
·3 min read

Chinese officials are pushing a debunked conspiracy theory promoted by the Russian military that the U.S. is funding biological weapons research in Ukraine.

Why it matters: As the West has pushed to isolate Putin, "China has insistently sought to shift the focus to the question of U.S. biological weapons labs in Ukraine," David Bandurski at China Media Project writes.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Driving the news: Chinese officials raised the topic of U.S. biological warfare research in Ukraine during the March 14 Rome meeting between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese official Yang Jiechi, shocking U.S. officials present at the meeting, the Guardian reported Friday.

What they're saying: Chinese state media continues to push the disinformation, warning of "risks" posed by the supposed facilities and claiming the U.S. was breaking international law.

  • White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Twitter called the claims "preposterous."

  • China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on March 8 that the U.S. must "give a full account of its biological military activities at home and abroad and subject itself to multilateral verification."

  • Chinese state media outlet Global Times published an article on March 10 citing Russian Defense Ministry claims that U.S.-operated labs in Ukraine had used bat coronavirus samples in experiments. Scientists say the studies on bat parasites are routine epidemiological research.

The conspiracy theory also spread quickly on China's heavily censored social media platforms, which have been scrubbed of pro-Ukraine comments.

  • It has also appeared in U.S.-based Chinese language outlets that serve local Chinese communities.

The response: "This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to ... justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine," Psaki tweeted on March 9.

  • The European External Action Service, the EU's diplomacy arm, published a Chinese-language analysis debunking the idea that the U.S. was operating biological warfare labs in Ukraine.

Between the lines: "To anyone paying attention to [Chinese state media] during the early pandemic, this messaging likely feels familiar," wrote analysts with Miburo Solutions, a U.S. consulting firm focusing on disinformation.

  • Zhao, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, was also the first high-profile Chinese government official to publicly suggest the U.S. had created the coronavirus as a biological weapon at a research facility in Maryland. Most scientists say the virus shows no signs of being engineered.

  • "Considering how widespread this disinformation campaign was, it’s no surprise that the 'bioweapon' narrative has been repurposed and aimed squarely at the war in Ukraine," the Miburo analysts write.

Yes, but: Some Chinese internet users are still criticizing the invasion and Beijing's response despite the censorship and disinformation, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • After Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang published an op-ed in the Washington Post denying China knew in advance of Russia's invasion, a translation of the op-ed posted to Chinese messaging app WeChat soon garnered hundreds of thousands of comments from people debating and criticizing China's position.

Go deeper: China takes a page from Russia's disinformation playbook

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Biden says Russian forces fired hypersonic missile in UkrainePutin's Plan BSatellite images show fires and flooding at key Ukraine cities Biden warns Russia "exploring options" for cyberattacksZelensky floats possible Putin compromisesZelensky asks Pope to play "mediating role" to end Russian aggressionUkraine claims it's retaken key town near KyivGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.AP journalists detail harrowing escape from MariupolRussia tells

  • U.S. transfers Ukrainian childhood cancer patients to St. Jude

    The State Department helped transfer four Ukrainian children undergoing cancer treatment, along with their families, from Poland to the U.S. so that they could continue treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.What they're saying: "Children are among the most vulnerable in a crisis, and these pediatric oncology patients need urgent and highly specialized medical care," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a news release.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Zelensky floats possible Putin compromises

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday he would consider dropping Ukraine's requests for full NATO membership — a key Russian demand — in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees, AP reports.The big picture: Zelensky again called for direct talks with Putin, and said he would also be open to having discussions on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and parts of the Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists. Stay on top of the l

  • Jailed Putin opponent Alexei Navalny has been found guilty of fraud and may face up to 13 years in a maximum-security prison camp

    Navalny is an outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin and has urged his countrymen to protest against the Russian leader from his jail cell.

  • East Africa's hunger crisis needs global action, says Oxfam

    Widespread hunger across East Africa could become “a catastrophe” without an injection of funds to the region's most vulnerable communities, the international aid group Oxfam warned Tuesday. An estimated 13 million people are facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa as a result of persistent drought conditions, according to the United Nations. Only 3% of the needed $6 billion has been raised for food assistance amid “competing priorities,” as the world's attention has focused on the humanitarian crisis in the war in Ukraine, Oxfam International Executive Director Gabriela Bucher said in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

  • UN: 3.5 million have fled Ukraine since start of invasion

    The United Nations (U.N.) on Tuesday said that 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian assault on the nation began almost four weeks ago. The U.N. refugee agency gave the estimate on Tuesday, noting that another 6.5 million people are thought to have been displaced inside Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.Countries surrounding Ukraine have taken in the most refugees, with Poland taking more than half at more than 2.1 million...

  • Anonymous says it has hacked printers ‘all across Russia’ to spread anti-propaganda messages

    ‘People of Russia must find horror in Putin’s actions,’ says translation of one message spread by Anonymous

  • In photos: Russian forces intensify bombings of Ukraine civilian areas on day 26 of invasion

    Russian forces shelled the northwestern Kyiv district of Podilskyi late Sunday, striking a shopping center and houses and killing at least eight people, Ukrainian officials said.The big picture: Russian naval forces were launching missile strikes on "targets across Ukraine" from blockaded coastal areas, per a U.K. Defense Ministry update as the invasion entered a 26th day. The besieged port city of Mariupol was hit by particularly intense attacks from land, sea and air.Stay on top of the latest

  • Zelensky presses call for meeting with Putin

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday pressed for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying the war in his country would not be able to end without one."I believe that until such time as we have a meeting with the president of the Russian Federation ... you cannot truly understand what they are prepared to do in order to stop the war and what they are prepared to do if we are not ready for this or that compromise," Zelensky...

  • A local medical student helps collect supplies for Ukraine

    Bre Stafford is in her 3rd year of medical school at Colorado University. She is studying at Memorial North Hospital. Her best friend is finishing medical school in Poland and after hearing first hands accounts of the humanitarian crisis she knew she wanted to help.

  • Journalist reportedly kidnapped and tortured by Russian troops in Ukraine

    "Nikita has given us a chilling testimony that confirms the intensity of the war crimes perpetrated by the Russian army against journalists," the group Reporters Without Borders says.

  • Putin's "back is against the wall": Biden confirms Russia fired hypersonic missile in Ukraine

    Russia's military has used a hypersonic missile in Ukraine, President Biden confirmed Monday night.Driving the news: Ukrainian forces are "wreaking havoc" on Russia's military and Russian President Vladimir "Putin's back is against the wall," Biden said at a Business Roundtable event after the White House.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "They've just launched their hypersonic missile because it's the only thing

  • US expands travel bans on Chinese officials for persecution

    The Biden administration on Monday expanded existing U.S. travel bans against Chinese officials whom it accuses of repressing ethnic and religious minorities. The State Department said it is barring those targeted from traveling to the United States due to their involvement in crackdowns on freedom of speech and religion in China and abroad. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the sanctions are being applied to Chinese officials who “are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, policies or actions aimed at repressing religious and spiritual practitioners, members of ethnic minority groups, dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists, labor organizers, civil society organizers, and peaceful protestors in China and beyond.”

  • Trim your tummy (and support your back) with this popular waist trimmer — it's nearly 40% off

    The neoprene belt induces sweat around the midsection, targeting belly fat and love handles.

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's $600 million superyacht is cruising off Turkey's coast after 8 days' sailing without a destination

    Roman Abramovich's yacht Solaris is "scenic cruising" off the coast of Turkey, MarineTraffic data shows. The billionaire was recently sanctioned.

  • Eric Trump’s New Attack On Joe Biden Ignores 1 Key Fact About His Father

    The ex-president's son seems to forget what his father did in times of crisis.

  • Captain of Russian oligarch's $85 million superyacht stuck in Norway says crew is catching and barbecuing fish after local suppliers refused to refuel the vessel: report

    The yacht of former KGB agent, Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, has been stuck in Norway for over a month because local suppliers won't refuel it.

  • US defense secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has 'essentially stalled' and that Putin's strategy is feeding his troops 'into a wood chipper'

    "He's not been able to achieve the goals that he wants to achieve as rapidly as he wants to achieve them," Lloyd Austin said of Putin.

  • Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Genius’ Trump Threatened To Blow Up Putin’s ‘Gold Bubbles’

    The former New York mayor says Trump authorized him to share the story.

  • Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link

    Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank. The hasty dispatch was part of Germany's scramble to send "everything that can swim out to sea," as the navy's top boss phrased it, to defend an area military strategists have long deemed the weakest point for the alliance. The vessels' sudden departure demonstrated how NATO, and Germany, were propelled by Russia's invasion into a new reality and face what officials, diplomats, intelligence officials and security sources agree is the most serious threat to the alliance's collective security since the Cold War.