Is Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group (HKG:2389) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited (HKG:2389) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group had HK$187.1m of debt in December 2018, down from HK$243.0m, one year before. However, it does have HK$999.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of HK$812.5m.

A Look At Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group had liabilities of HK$350.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$269.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had HK$999.7m in cash and HK$252.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast HK$632.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group's balance sheet is strong. Succinctly put, Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group reported revenue of HK$179m, which is a gain of 37%. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group?

Although Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of HK$43m. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. Keeping in mind its 37% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.