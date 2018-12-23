Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited’s (HKG:371) Earnings Grew 17%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend?

Assessing Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited’s (HKG:371) performance as a company requires looking at more than just a years’ earnings data. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how Beijing Enterprises Water Group is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its water utilities industry peers.

371’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of HK$4.2b has jumped 17% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 28%, indicating the rate at which 371 is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the entire industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Beijing Enterprises Water Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.7% is below the HK Water Utilities industry of 4.9%, indicating Beijing Enterprises Water Group’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Beijing Enterprises Water Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 7.7% to 7.3%.

Though Beijing Enterprises Water Group’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Beijing Enterprises Water Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



