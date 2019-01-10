Here’s What Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited’s (HKG:371) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited’s (HKG:371) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a price to earnings ratio of 8.91, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 11%.

See our latest analysis for Beijing Enterprises Water Group

How Do You Calculate Beijing Enterprises Water Group’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Beijing Enterprises Water Group:

P/E of 8.91 = HK$4.12 ÷ HK$0.46 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 13% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 26% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Beijing Enterprises Water Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a higher P/E than the average company (6.9) in the water utilities industry.

SEHK:371 PE PEG Gauge January 10th 19 More

That means that the market expects Beijing Enterprises Water Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Beijing Enterprises Water Group’s P/E?

Beijing Enterprises Water Group’s net debt is 99% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Beijing Enterprises Water Group’s P/E Ratio

Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a P/E of 8.9. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.2. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.