Is Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited's (HKG:371) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Min Zhou has been the CEO of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (HKG:371) since 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Min Zhou's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited is worth HK$31b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as HK$9.1m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$8.3m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of HK$16b to HK$50b. The median total CEO compensation was HK$4.1m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Beijing Enterprises Water Group stands. On an industry level, roughly 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. Beijing Enterprises Water Group is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry.

Thus we can conclude that Min Zhou receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Beijing Enterprises Water Group has changed over time.

SEHK:371 CEO Compensation April 22nd 2020 More

Is Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited Growing?

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 10% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 15%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 46%, Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. While EPS is moving in the right direction, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Beijing Enterprises Water Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.