Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (HKG:814): The Best Of Both Worlds

Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (HKG:814) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of 814, it is a company with a a great history of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Beijing Jingkelong here.

Undervalued with proven track record

814 delivered a bottom-line expansion of 28% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 814 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Consumer Retailing industry expansion, which generated a 4.3% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. 814’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if 814’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, 814’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that 814’s price is currently discounted.

Next Steps:

For Beijing Jingkelong, I’ve put together three key aspects you should further examine:

