Beijing kicks off fresh round of COVID tests as Shanghai postpones crucial exams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brenda Goh
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

By Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing kicked off a fresh round of mass testing for COVID-19 on Saturday and shut more bus routes and metro stations, as it seeks to avert the fate of Shanghai, where millions of residents have been locked down for over a month.

The draconian movement curbs on Shanghai, an economic and financial hub, have caused frustration among its 25 million residents and triggered rare protests over issues such as access to food and medical care as well as loss of income.

While some people have been let out for light and air in recent weeks, residents for the most part say they still cannot leave their housing compounds.

Shanghai cases have fallen for eight straight days and the city says its outbreak is under effective control, allowing it to shut some of the makeshift hospitals it raced to build as case numbers ballooned.

But authorities have also indicated that a full easing is still far off and warn against complacency to stick to China's zero-COVID goal.

In a Saturday announcement underscoring that expectation, Shanghai officials postponed the "gaokao" university entrance exam for city to early July. It took place in June last year and the last time that happened was in 2020, during the initial virus outbreak.

The city's top Communist Party official, Li Qiang, a close ally of President Xi Jinping, told a Friday government meeting that it was "necessary to issue military orders at all levels, and take more resolute and powerful actions to overcome the great war and great tests," according to an official statement.

The number of infections in Shanghai outside areas under lockdown - a gauge of whether the city can further reopen - fell to 18 on Friday from 23 the day before. Total new cases declined slightly to around 4,000, data released on Saturday showed.

Shanghai is also building thousands of permanent PCR testing stations, in line with other cities, as China looks to make regular testing a feature of everyday life.

SALES TUMBLE

China's COVID policy is increasingly out of step with much of the rest of the world, where governments have eased restrictions, or dropped them altogether, in a bid to "live with COVID" even as infections spread.

But Chinese leaders this week reiterated their resolve to battle the virus and threatened action against critics of their strict measures. Beyond Shanghai, dozens of cities have imposed full or partial lockdowns, relaxing and tightening curbs at various times.

The measures are exacting a mounting economic toll that has fueled complaints from global industry groups and businesses at home.

China's auto association on Friday estimated that sales in April dropped 48% year-on-year, as zero COVID-19 policies shut factories, limited traffic to showrooms and put the brakes on spending in the world's largest car market.

In Shanghai, although the government has provided guidelines on how companies can restart operations, a survey conducted of Japanese firms in late April found the majority were still struggling to do so due to the onerous requirements.

Since Friday, organizers have cancelled, postponed or relocated a slate of major international sporting events set to take place in China in the second half of the year, including the Asian Games set for Hangzhou in September and Diamond League athletics meets originally scheduled for Shanghai on July 30 and Shenzhen on Aug. 6.

The moves, which followed a government meeting on Thursday chaired by Xi that called for a doubling down on the zero-COVID approach, defy a global sporting calendar that has largely returned to normal.

Beijing is striving to avoid an explosion in cases like that of Shanghai by conducting rounds of mass testing, banning restaurant dining-in services in multiple districts and has shut more than 60 subway stations, about 15% of the network.

On Saturday, it kicked off the first of three new rounds of daily testing in its biggest district, Chaoyang, home to embassies and large offices, and said residents in other areas where cases had been reported needed to take tests on the weekend.

The city reported 45 new symptomatic COVID-19 cases for May 6, down from 55 cases a day earlier. It recorded 8 asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, versus 17 a day earlier.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese, Russian cenbanks to discuss use of national payment systems

    "Regarding the promotion and use of the Mir and China UnionPay national payment systems in both countries, this question will be decided by the two sides' central banks at consultations," Zhang Hanhui said. Mir and UnionPay are among the few options left for Russians to make payments abroad since Russian banks were isolated from the global financial system in response to what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal - sources

    U.S. and Chinese regulatory officials are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The standoff, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) denied an earlier Reuters report that said a team from the agency had arrived in Beijing for talks.

  • Late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' son poised to win Philippines election

    For decades Marcos' pillaging of the country's wealth was considered established fact. Some Filipinos expect his son to hand out gold bars if he's elected.

  • Chinese Tesla rival Nio gets approval to list on Singapore Exchange as US delisting pressure ratchets up

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio said it has obtained a provisional greenlight from the Singapore Exchange to list its shares in the Southeast Asian financial hub, taking a step forward to hedge the risk of US delisting. The announcement comes on the heels of news Wednesday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has put Nio on a list of 80 US-listed Chinese companies that face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA). Nio made its stock offering on

  • ‘A violent unwinding of crowded positions’: Investors grow nervous about Fed’s delicate balancing act

    Investors are concerned about the Fed's ability to raise rates to combat inflation without pushing the economy into a recession.

  • China digital currency: leading mobile payment apps Alipay, WeChat Pay install new features to help widen e-CNY roll-out

    China's sovereign digital currency, known as e-CNY, is on track to achieve greater exposure in more cities across the mainland, as leading domestic mobile payments providers Alipay and WeChat Pay install new features to support its wider roll-out. Alipay, operated by financial technology giant Ant Group, announced on Thursday that its app has added a button that enables users to search for and download the official e-CNY wallet within its platform. By opening an account using the same phone numb

  • Lordstown Motors expected to give update on Foxconn deals on Monday

    Shares of Lordstown Motors fell to an all-time low of $2.05 earlier this week after the cash-strapped EV developer said it had extended the deadline for selling its plant to Foxconn.

  • China's slowdown means there's no way Beijing will hit its growth targets — so don't rely on it to cushion the world against recession, economist Stephen Roach warns

    "China is not going to bail the world out the way it did after the global financial crisis," Stephen Roach told CNBC on Friday. "That cushion's gone."

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile, Japan and South Korea report, in 13th launch this year

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, marking yet another launch since leader Kim Jong-un warned of "preemptive" use of nuclear weapons. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff determined that the North Korean government launched the missile from Sunan, a district in Pyongyang. The missile fell into the waters just outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone after flying over a distance of about 500 kilometers (310 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 800 kilometers (497 miles), according to Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Makoto Oniki.

  • Day 72 of Putin's war. Ukraine evacuates 500 people from AzovStal, 41 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity

    Today, May 6, is the 72nd day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. Russians continue to attack civilian targets in Ukraine as they prepare for their self-imposed May 9 "Victory Day" celebrations.

  • James Harden, Sixers praise Joel Embiid for success in Game 3 win

    James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers praise Joel Embiid for their success after a Game 3 win over the Miami Heat.

  • Taiwan says hopes world would sanction China if it invades

    Taiwan hopes that the world would sanction China like it is sanctioning Russia for its war on Ukraine if Beijing invaded the island, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Saturday. Taiwan has joined in Western-led sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and on Friday added Belarus to that list. The moves are largely symbolic given Taiwan's minimal levels of direct trade with Belarus or Russia.

  • Battered U.S. stocks may not be bargains as investors brace for inflation data

    U.S. stocks' tumble this year is putting an increased focus on equity valuations, as investors assess whether recently discounted shares are worth buying in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve and widespread geopolitical uncertainty. Although many investors tended to brush off elevated valuations during the market's dynamic surge from its post-COVID-19 lows, they have been quick to punish companies viewed as overvalued this year, as the Fed rolls back easy money policies that had kept bond yields low and buoyed equities. While recently discounted valuations may boost stocks' appeal to some bargain hunters, other investors believe equities may not be cheap enough, as the Fed signals it is ready to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, bond yields surge, and geopolitical risks such as the war in Ukraine continue roiling markets.

  • Tim Ryan, Democrats’ Senate nominee in Ohio, skips Biden’s events in the Cincinnati area

    President Joe Biden on Friday is visiting the Cincinnati area to talk up priorities such as a China competition bill and a new 3D printing program, but a key fellow Democrat --- the party's Senate nominee in Ohio, Tim Ryan --- wasn't expected to take part in Biden's events.

  • Joel Dahmen goes from solo lead to trailing by nine after disastrous finish

    Joel Dahmen eagled the par-4 14th to lead the Wells Fargo, but finished nine back after a disastrous finish.

  • Todd Boehly-led group to buy Chelsea FC in record $5 billion deal, but owner Roman Abramovich, a sanctioned Russian oligarch, won't profit

    A group led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly is set to buy Chelsea FC in the biggest sports team sale in history.

  • UN Security Council states 'deep concern' for Ukraine

    STORY: The brief text, drafted by Norway and Mexico, said, "The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," adding that "all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."The presidential statement, known as a PRST, also expressed "strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," requesting UN chief Antonio Guterres brief the council again "in due course."Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv last week.His visits paved the way for joint United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross operations that have evacuated some 500 civilians from Ukraine's port city of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the past week.The Security Council statement was agreed despite a diplomatic tit-for-tat that has been escalating since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" and what Guterres blasted as Russia's "absurd war."Mexico's Ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramon De La Fuente Ramirez, defended the council against criticisms that the statement was too little too late, saying "it shows at least a willingness" to move in the right direction.Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution on Feb. 25 that would have deplored Moscow's invasion. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained from the vote. A council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain to pass.The 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where no country has a veto, has since overwhelmingly adopted two resolutions, illustrating Russia's international isolation over Ukraine. Such resolutions are non-binding, but they carry political weight.The General Assembly has deplored Russia's "aggression against Ukraine," demanding both that Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw and that there be aid access and civilian protection. It also criticized Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation.

  • Putin continues to send conscripts to war in Ukraine - Ukrainian intelligence

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 15:09 Due to heavy losses, the Russian Federation continues to recruit conscripts to the front in Ukraine. Source: Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence on Telegram Quote from the GUR: "Putin continues to send conscripts to the war in Ukraine.

  • Body found in a barrel at Lake Mead is the tip of the iceberg. Forensic anthropologists are now recovering human remains following droughts, sea-level rise, and wildfires.

    Forensic anthropologists expect to see more human remains unveiled by receding water and ice. They're also identifying climate change victims.

  • Woman lauded as ‘life’s miracle’ after surviving 6 days under rubble of building collapse in China

    A woman is being hailed as “life’s miracle” after being rescued from the rubble of a building in China six days after it collapsed. Xiaoyuan, the 21-year-old survivor, was rescued in good physical condition after the illegally built, six-story building in Changsha, Hunan Province, collapsed on April 29. While there was no cellular signal under the rubble, she would use her phone to check the time and day.