Beijing’s ‘Little Blue Men’ spread across South China Sea as Britain sends strike group

Nicola Smith
·7 min read
Chinese vessels anchored at the Whitsun Reef, around 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza in Palawan in the South China Sea. The boats gathered near a disputed reef in the South China Sea are &#x002018;fishing boats&#x002019; sheltering from poor weather, the China foreign ministry said March 22, a day after the Philippines described their presence as an incursion - &#xa0;AFP
Chinese vessels anchored at the Whitsun Reef, around 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza in Palawan in the South China Sea. The boats gathered near a disputed reef in the South China Sea are ‘fishing boats’ sheltering from poor weather, the China foreign ministry said March 22, a day after the Philippines described their presence as an incursion - AFP

As she picked up a camera lens to zoom in on two specks on the horizon that were racing across the South China Sea towards her boat, Philippine journalist Chiara Zambrano froze in shock.

The wave-piercing hulls and distinctive blue camouflage of China’s Houbei Type 22 missile-armed fast attack crafts were clearly visible.

“I thought ‘what the heck?’ There was no mistaking it,” she told The Telegraph.

Ms Zambrano and her filming crew were aboard a Philippine fishing boat in early April to work on an investigation about the impact on the local population of China’s militarisation of the reefs, atolls and waters off the Philippines' coast.

China is beefing up its presence in the strategic South China Sea, raising fears it is working to seize control of access to crucial global shipping routes in international waters.

To expand its territorial claims, it has deployed its navy, coastguard and its maritime militia - dubbed China's “Little Blue Men,” in reference to the unmarked Russian "Little Green Men" soldiers who appeared in Crimea shortly before President Vladimir Putin annexed the peninsula.

The militia is embedded into China's fishing fleet to intimidate and squeeze out rival South East Asian claimants to the waters.

The United States is challenging China’s ambitions with its own patrols, and this week the head of the Navy SEALs said it would pivot away from anti-terror operations in deserts and mountains to focus on "maritime" threats posed by Russia and China.

The UK also plans to stage freedom of navigation operations when it deploys its aircraft carrier strike group to the region later this year.

The news team had first been intercepted and followed by the Chinese coastguard as they approached the Second Thomas Shoal, a feature of the Spratly islands, which are claimed by the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam, and where the Philippine Navy maintains a small presence.

Their vessel had turned back towards shore and was about 90 nautical miles from the Philippines’ Palawan province when they were confronted with a more menacing and unprecedented threat of armed attack craft.

“They came in pretty fast,” said Ms Zambrano. “They tailed us and split up so we were in an uneven V formation. They were on either side of the back of the boat and they were tailing us for at least twenty minutes,” she added.

“At this point I wasn’t sure what to do. Were they going to board us? Should I be hiding my memory cards?...Those things were running through my mind because there was no precedent to this. Fortunately, they stopped.”

Tensions have spiked in recent months between Manila and Beijing over China’s assertive activities within the Philippines’ economic exclusion zone (EEZ).

Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine president, warned last week that he would not withdraw his own coastguard and naval patrols, insisting the country’s sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable. "I'll tell China, we do not want trouble, we do not want war. But if you tell us to leave - no," Mr Duterte said. "There are things which are not really subject to a compromise, such as us pulling back.”

Analysts have described the news team’s unsettling encounter as an escalation of China’s swagger in the resource-rich region, where it has already established a patchwork of military outposts on artificial islands. According to Philippine media reports, the Houbei attack craft were first spotted by a maritime patrol earlier this year at Mischief Reef in the east of the Spratlys, 130 nautical miles from Palawan, and where China has built a runway.

“It certainly speaks to the evolution of China’s air and naval bases, especially the three big ones that they have out in the Spratlys” said Greg Poling, the director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

The missile boats appear to be a step up from the coastguard, naval and paramilitary boats normally harboured there. “What makes the Houbei class missile boats interesting is that they are really not meant to operate 800 miles from the Chinese coast so once they are out there, they are presumably going to stay,” he said.

China’s bases had moved “Chinese power projection capabilities 800 miles south” and would be used to squeeze out rival territorial claimants, said Mr Poling. “It fundamentally changes China’s ability to keep up a daily presence that is just grinding Philippine, Vietnamese and Malaysian defences down, and I think the Houbei classes are just another aspect of it,” he said.

“Now they have got these fast patrol boats that can buzz out from Mischief Reef and razz the Filipinos whenever they do something that Beijing doesn’t like, and if it’s about numbers then China has now got more boats parked in the vicinity of the Philippines than the Philippines does.”

In recent weeks, the V-shaped Whitsun Reef became a flashpoint after more than 200 Chinese vessels anchored there, defying diplomatic protests from Manila and the US amid accusations that China illegally built structures in the Union Banks, the series of reefs in the Spratlys that includes Whitsun.

China has denied all charges, insisting the boats anchored in the area to shelter from rough seas – an excuse that has failed to placate Philippine politicians, despite simultaneous offers from Beijing of Covid-19 vaccines.

“I think we are looking at a big Trojan horse here,” said Senator Richard Gordon. “Our position is clear, we should be able to exercise our rights in our exclusive economic zone, we should not be intimidated, we should not be bamboozled by China’s naked display of power.”

Fuelling Philippine alarm is the likely presence of the People’s Armed Forces Maritime Militia amid the fleet that swarmed the reef for weeks before spreading out around the area.

“A good number of them are fishing trawlers but they are very likely manned by maritime militia,” said Collin Koh, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, referring to China’s tactic of arming and training fishermen to target anyone challenging its claims to the region.

The militia is increasingly deployed to conduct reconnaissance, supply garrisons, and use its sheer size to muscle South China Sea rivals out of disputed waters despite their rights under international law.

Supported by government subsidies, the militia has been built up over decades, but given China’s “emphasis on maritime sovereignty, they now play an important, increasingly important role,” said Mr Koh. “The motto is ‘nengyu nengzhan’ which means: “can fish, can fight,” he added.

“They do fall under military command and control … their activities even in peacetime are coordinated with the military,” he said, but the blurring of lines between fishing and state-sponsored activities gave the Chinese “plausible deniability.”

Euan Graham, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the Whitsun Reef incident had been an “open poke in the eye to the Philippines.”

But he warned that a much wider strategy was also at play that would be crucial to China’s ambitions to take over the island of Taiwan, which it claims as its own.

“Taiwanese defence planners are increasingly worried about the vulnerability of the south line of approach for any aggression against Taiwan and that would, of course, come through the South China Sea and from those facilities that China is gradually thickening out and operating from,” he said. “They are very much linked in operational terms.”

Recommended Stories

  • An Asian American artist recorded the racist things men said to them in bars and released the audio in a short film

    "It was more about having autonomy over and gaining autonomy over those situations and using my art to do so," Takenaka said of the audio clips.

  • Vanessa Carlton on not feeling 'protected' early in her career, friendship with Terry Crews and how she always got the 'White Chicks' joke

    The "A Thousand Miles" singer-songwriter, now age 40, is a thousand miles emotionally and artistically from the hit that made her a target in a predatory industry.

  • Charlie Munger: 'Bernie Sanders has basically won' on income inequality

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger declared progressive Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) the victor in the nation's political fight over income inequality.

  • MLB umpires have forgotten how baserunning works

    Andrew McCutchen was called out for running in a straight line. How?

  • Moderna Just Made the Pfizer Vaccine's Biggest Weakness an Even Bigger One

    Both vaccines do an impressive job of providing protection against COVID-19. But Moderna's is much easier to get from production facilities into patients' arms.

  • ‘There’s a lot of crazy going on’: Pro-Trump lawyer blows up key GOP race

    Lin Wood’s smash-mouth bid to become South Carolina party chair is rattling one of the Republican Party’s most important states.

  • Asian Americans see generational split on confronting racism

    The fatal shootings of eight people — six of them women of Asian descent — at Georgia massage businesses in March propelled Claire Xu into action. Within days, she helped organize a rally condemning violence against Asian Americans that drew support from a broad group of activists, elected officials and community members. The shootings and other recent attacks on Asian Americans have exposed a generational divide in the community.

  • 'Black America’s attorney general' seems to be everywhere

    Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton says, is “Black America’s attorney general.” In less than a decade, the Florida-based attorney has become the voice for the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd -- Black people whose deaths at the hands of police and vigilantes sparked a movement.

  • Experts praise New York City for making free mental health counseling available at vaccine sites

    New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced that the city would be providing "mental health check-ins" for everyone who is vaccinated.

  • Chinese university plan causes security concerns in Hungary

    Piles of garbage, discarded debris and abandoned buildings are scattered across a post-industrial area on the left bank of the Danube River, just south of the grandiose downtown of Hungary's capital, Budapest. The area has been unused for decades, languishing in post-socialist decay in the 30 years since anti-communist firebrands pressed for the end of Soviet domination in Hungary at the end of the 1980s. This week, Hungary signed a strategic agreement with the Shanghai-based Fudan University on opening a campus in Budapest by 2024.

  • Warrant for Giuliani's phones and computers seeks communications with over a dozen people

    (Reuters) -U.S. investigators are seeking to review Rudy Giuliani's phones and computers for communications with more than a dozen people, including a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine, according to a warrant executed at his apartment this week. They also are searching for communications with any U.S. government official or employee relating to Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted by the Trump administration in 2019, the warrant says. Agents seized more than 10 cell phones and computers from Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and office in raids on Wednesday, according to his lawyer, Bob Costello, who read the search warrant to a Reuters reporter.

  • Chicken prices rise as poultry plants struggle to find workers

    Chicken prices, including wings, are on the rise, say executives at Wingstop and Pilgrim's Pride, on a shortage of poultry plant workers.

  • How did a wildlife lover become one of the bloodiest poachers in California history?

    Richard Parker was a self-described naturalist. Then an anonymous tip led investigators to a scene of ‘carnage’This article contains animal images some viewers may find distressing Wildlife officials were told someone in the area was shooting raptors, including red-tailed hawks. Photograph: Alamy The California department of fish and wildlife relies on an intricate network of citizen-informants to help do its job. The agency’s secret tip line is a critical tool in the fight against wildlife crimes because, in more rural areas of the state, a single wildlife officer can be responsible for thousands of miles of territory. Todd Kinnard is one such officer – tasked with overseeing agency operations across the expansive Lassen county, five hours north-east of San Francisco by car. He was on duty when an anonymous tip came in that someone in the county was shooting raptors, birds of prey such as red-tailed and ferruginous hawks. Raptors are not typically the subject of poaching tips. They are agile, apex predators that – due to a diet consisting largely of pests such as rats, snakes, and mice – tend to coexist with humans rather than compete with them. map showing standish Kinnard took the tip with a grain of salt. In Lassen county, it is not unheard of for neighbors to weaponize the department’s anonymous tip line against one another out of spite. Because something as seemingly innocuous as taking one too many fish from a local pond can result in substantial government fines, grazing-rights or property-line disputes can quickly mushroom-cloud into frenzies of sometimes bogus, sometimes legitimate, tit-for-tat poaching complaints. Kinnard drove out to the site of the alleged raptor killings to carry out a preliminary, informal knock-and-talk inquiry. It was a large-tract property, roughly 80 acres, in the unincorporated town of Standish. The property sat perched on the banks of the Susan River, a few miles east of the county seat, Susanville. The owners, Richard Parker and his wife, Tonya, were not at home at the time. But what Kinnard saw upon entering the property was stomach-churning. A cottonwood tree near the Parkers’ home was strung up with grisly ornamentation – several dead raptors, all at varying stages of decomposition. Other bodies were scattered around the tree’s base, approximately a dozen in all. Kinnard was not prepared to bag and tag the gruesome cache of evidence dangling from the cottonwood tree. He seized what evidence he could and took the bodies to the fish and wildlife department’s forensic laboratory in Sacramento. Wildlife officers conduct their investigation. Photograph: Courtesy California department of fish and wildlife The agency’s raptor specialist examined the carcasses and was able to determine species, with corresponding protected statuses. Causes of death proved more elusive, however. The bodies had been left to field for quite some time. Still, the probability of a dozen birds of prey dying of natural causes at the same location is spectacularly low. As the Sacramento laboratory got to work on identifying causes of death, Kinnard proceeded with his own investigation. The dead raptors recovered on that day in 2018 were only the tip of a blood-red iceberg. Richard Parker, a seemingly ordinary country gentleman, appeared to have a secret, sadistic hobby and the anonymous tipster had led Kinnard to uncover one of the bloodiest poaching cases in California history. An anti-government streak Lassen county is tucked away in the sparsely populated north-east of California. It sits north of Lake Tahoe along the Nevada border, and east of Redding, the last major population center before the vast wilderness stretching between northern California and southern Oregon. Lt Kyle Kroll, who oversees game wardens in the area, describes the region around Susanville as the Honey Lake Valley, a unique ecosystem straddling a transition zone between the desert and the mountains. “But with a lot of water,” he says, “because the aquifers flow eastward into the desert. It’s a perfect habitat for raptors, because it’s a rich area that attracts a lot of their prey.” Topography aside, Lassen is an entirely different world, culturally speaking, from the metropolitan sprawl of the Bay Area to its south-west, or even the exurbs and rich farmland of the nearby Sacramento Valley. The population in 2019 was just over 30,500 residents, less than half that of the San Francisco suburb of Palo Alto, spread out over more than 180 times the square mileage. It is the kind of place people go to get away from the congestion of coastal California’s urban-suburban sprawl, and the many customs and regulations woven into life there. There is a palpable anti-government streak embedded in the culture of Lassen county – a “don’t tread on me” mentality that often pits the priorities of local residents against those of state conservation officers such as Kroll and Kinnard. California’s sole pack of wild wolves inhabits a territory encompassing parts of Lassen county. There is no love lost between the endangered canines and area ranchers, who view the pack as a direct threat to their livelihoods. (Wolves occasionally feed on cattle and sheep.) In December of 2020, a state investigation into the shooting of a protected wolf in Lassen county laid bare these tensions by implicating a 23-year-old, sixth-generation rancher, Brett Gagnon. An adult wolf and three pups in Lassen county. Photograph: AP “I can’t believe you guys would waste your time to investigate somebody for shooting a miserable wolf,” Gagnon’s grandfather told state agents as they executed a search warrant on the family ranch. Gagnon was not ultimately charged with the killing. Analysis of the bullet recovered from the wolf’s body did not match any of the guns seized from the Gagnon home. The case remains open. The ordeal did little to warm relations between the fish and wildlife department and county residents. And perhaps a flavor of that tension informed the politics of one Richard Parker. The stakeout As the fish and wildlife department’s forensic examiners poked and prodded the bodies recovered from the Parker property, Todd Kinnard remained disturbed and restless over what he could only imagine had occurred there. He knew the physical evidence against the Parkers was damning, but not conclusive, and the agency would need solid proof that one or more members of the family were behind the brutal raptor killings in order to bring about any kind of justice. Kinnard enacted what state agents call a Code Five surveillance plan. In March 2018, for several mornings in a row, he took up a vantage point on a neighboring property and, using a high-powered scope, staked out the Parker home. On one of these mornings, he witnessed an individual emerging from the house, rifle in hand, later determined to be Parker, according to department officials. Kinnard says Parker took up position in the yard, raised his rifle, and shot off several rounds in different directions. Kinnard recalls watching nearby foliage explode to life as birds fled the vicinity. He now had sufficient probable cause to corroborate the initial tip and secure a search warrant. The warrant was served on the Parkers by a team of wildlife officers in the early hours of 11 March 2018. “I’ll be honest, we thought we were only going to find what was already around that tree,” Kroll recalls. “But that was just one of the specks of evidence that we found.” The true extent of the horror would stretch from fence to fence. Recollecting the broader examination of the property, Kroll describes a scene of complete carnage within a 300-yard radius of the Parker home. “Every bird within reach of his house, anything he could hit, was lying there on the ground. Dozens and dozens of carcasses.” A river flows toward Lake Tahoe from the smaller mountain Eagle Lake, near Standish. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA “It was just an unbelievable amount of evidence,” Kroll says. The team needed to restrategize. Time was of the essence – many of the bodies had clearly been decomposing for some time. Some were little more than skulls and delicate wing bones. State wildlife officers assembled in a kind of phalanx formation and began meticulously surveying the property in four waves. The first wave made initial identifications of body locations, marking points on a GPS app. The second took photographs; the third recorded copious notes on the state and positioning of the carcasses. The fourth collected and bagged them. The process created a map of the butchery, which investigators later transposed on to satellite imagery of the Parker property. It provided unsettling insight into Parker’s bloody method. “As he entered his property by vehicle, any raptors he’d see perched along the access road he’d shoot,” Kroll says. “It was a row of dots along the road and around his home.” Parker, for his part, was surprised by the raid, yet calm, Kroll recalls. Kinnard obtained an admission on the scene from Parker that he had shot a red-tailed hawk just the day before. The justification offered was that he believed the raptors were killing off local game birds. “He was an upland game hunter,” Kroll says, conceding that raptors are known to predate on certain species of quail, dove and pheasant, favored by sportsmen. “He said he thought he was doing the game bird population a favor by eradicating the predators.” Kroll believes this may have been Parker’s original intent, “but it eventually became a sick sport”, he speculates. “There might have been an adrenaline rush; people get addicted to that. We see that from time to time with the larger-scale poaching cases.” Likewise, the map of Parker’s killings seemingly refutes the notion that his motives lay chiefly with preserving the area game bird population. All of the bodies recovered from Parker’s property were killed along the access road and in the immediate vicinity of his home. There is no evidence to suggest he made treks further afield to enact this purported, self-directed population-control program. That same day, Parker was arrested and booked into Lassen county jail on charges including unlawful killing of birds of prey, killing of migratory non-game birds in violation of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and possession of wildlife unlawfully taken. The man who relished the hunt The man wildlife agents took into custody that day had not necessarily lived a life indicative of a future sport killer. Richard Earl Parker was born and raised in Lassen county. He graduated from Susanville high school, and after receiving his bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State University in 1973, he returned to the area to settle down. He became a significant figure in the Honey Lake Valley, according to local people who spoke with the Guardian on the condition of anonymity. Parker still has friends in the area. Susanville is small. And even two years after his conviction, anxiety about retaliation persists. “They [don’t] want to stir up anything,” one local resident explains. Parker’s charges included the killing of migratory non-game birds, in violation of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Photograph: Courtesy California department of fish and wildlife For 20 years, Parker was the area milkman. When the home milk-delivery business died out, he pivoted to insurance sales. He served in the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce for 15 years and participated in local theater productions. Members of the community in Susanville say Parker’s local status was polarizing. He was intensely liked by his circle of friends and confidants and intensely disliked by others. “A lot of people from his community called us after the arrest came out,” Capt Patrick Foy of the department of fish and wildlife says. “They acknowledged that he was a powerful, well-connected guy in the community, and there was concern he was not going to be prosecuted fairly.” Indeed, local residents tell the Guardian that Parker viewed the Honey Lake Valley as a manor and himself as its lord. And like all standard-issue country gentlemen, Parker relished a stalk and a hunt. Sport hunting in many parts of rural America sits at an awkward philosophical crossroads between conservationism and libertarianism. On the one hand, there is a rationale for the preservation of wild lands, which arises from a mixture of legitimate appreciation for nature and simple supply-and-demand economics: better habitats attract more creatures to hunt. On the other hand, there is a natural tension between the autonomy of the hunter and the conservationist machinations of the state. Parker seemingly resided, for a time, at this crossroads. But the tension perhaps proved untenable for him. In the late 1990s, shortly after purchasing the property in Standish, Parker asked state forestry authorities to set a controlled fire on his land. Parker thought the riverside property was a perfect nesting ground for waterfowl. But at the time, it was infested with whitetop, an invasive weed that chokes out competing grasses. The controlled blaze, administered in November 1999, wiped out a mat of whitetop and made way for the area’s natural weeds and grasses to take root. “What I was going to grow was wildlife, little critters, waterfowl,” Parker told the Lassen County News just after the fire. “My interest is to have birds and wildlife around me.” But something in Parker’s philosophy would change in the ensuing years. The self-described hunter and naturalist began advocating seemingly contrary positions to the conservationist movement. In 2013, he told the Lassen County Times, another local newspaper, that he hoped a commission tasked with making countywide economic projections would prioritize logging, largely viewed as one of the most ecologically devastating industries in the world. “This committee should recommend to the people that our biggest opportunity for economic growth is timber,” he said. ‘We uncovered a hundredfold more than we thought we’d find,’ says Lt Kyle Kroll. Photograph: Courtesy California department of fish and wildlife The inciting incident for this change of heart may have been a small-town political scandal, at the heart of which was Parker himself. Despite the shades of anti-government spirit that pervade Lassen county, Parker seemed to crave public office. He has made several runs at various positions – most recently, it appears, in 2008, for the Lassen Community College board. In 2000, he was elected director of the Lassen municipal utility district, the public utility provider for the county. Less than a year into his tenure, citizens launched a vigorous recall effort against Parker and his fellow board members. Organizers accused Parker of “abdication of authority”, “violation of public trust”, “abuse of power”, and “intentional misuse of public funds” arising from a proposed 162% rate hike in electrical costs for the county that year. Public meetings in response to the proposed rate hike were “vile” and “disorderly”, according newspaper reports from the time, with community members lodging concerns that such a move would destroy the county’s fragile economy. Richard Parker was effectively villainized by the whole ordeal. The place to which he devoted years of time and effort cultivating a reputation seemed to be rejecting him. And he scrambled to shift blame – first, to unnamed local environmentalists, allegedly to blame for preventing the construction of more power plants. “Bunny huggers”, he called them in one public meeting, with palpable, newfound derision. The crimes come full circle Nearly two decades after the recall effort, Parker found himself on trial for conduct that was arguably the polar opposite of bunny hugging. In April of 2019, Parker, then 68, pleaded guilty to crimes associated with poaching in excess of 150 birds of prey and other wildlife. He was sentenced to three months in jail, a $75,000 fine, and five years’ probation. Terms of his probation forbid him from possessing firearms or engaging in hunting or fishing of any kind. Wildlife officers are reluctant to label crimes like Parker’s “serial killings”, as it conflates terminology associated with homicide and animal poaching. Still, they acknowledge a distinction between the crimes of Richard Parker and your average poacher. “Poaching can be taking one too many trout from a pond, or redirecting a creek on your own property,” says Foy. “But there are individuals who seem to enjoy killing for the sake of killing,” he says, noting that in cases where the body count is as high as Parker’s, it is difficult to identify a motive other than rank cruelty or sadism. “Who knows what the true extent was,” Kroll says of Parker’s crimes. “We uncovered a hundredfold more than we assumed we’d find. But things don’t last long in the wild. The true extent of the carnage was probably much greater. We truly think that his kill number was so much higher than what we were able to collect.” Kroll speculates Parker’s conviction was largely attributable to the strength of the government’s case against him, primarily due to forensic assistance from the federal Fish and Wildlife Service. Federal wildlife officials ‘were an immense help’ in the investigation, Kroll says. Photograph: Courtesy California department of fish and wildlife “Because these birds are federally protected, we were in constant contact with them,” Kroll says. “They were an immense help because we were able to ship the [dead] birds up to their lab in Ashland, Oregon, which is really world-renowned in wildlife forensics. They spent an immense amount of time going through every piece of evidence submitted and writing a comprehensive report for each – way beyond anything we could have compiled locally.” Ultimately, despite committing several federal crimes, Parker was tried in state court by the office of the former California attorney general Xavier Becerra. This, Kroll says, allowed for the story of Richard Parker – bloody as it may be – to inspire a happy ending. “Because of the case disposition, a huge sum of money went back into community conservation and education programs,” he explains. Per the California fish code, 10% of fish and wildlife-related fines go to individual county fish and game commissions, which can reinvest those funds to the benefit of local ecology. Seventy-five hundred dollars goes a long way in Lassen county. “They might donate the money to a fishing program for inner-city youth,” Kroll says, “Or wildlife projects like installing [water] guzzlers for antelope in the high desert. “It’s a nice way of bringing wildlife crimes full circle,” he says. Despite himself, Richard Parker, one of the most extensively prosecuted poachers in California history, became an indirect bunny hugger after all.

  • U.S. launches airstrike in response to failed Taliban rocket attack on day formal withdrawal begins

    As U.S. and NATO forces began their formal withdrawal from Afghanistan on Saturday, violence broke out in multiple parts of the country, including near a base that's home to remaining U.S. soldiers. The incidents appear to signal the challenges that likely lay ahead during the transition period. On Friday, the evening before the launch of the final withdrawal phase, which is set to end by or before Sept. 11, 2021, a truck bomb exploded outside of a guesthouse in Pul-e-Alam in Logar Province, killing at least 27 people. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Afghan government blames the Taliban. If that was indeed the case, The New York Times writes, then "it would be the most overt signal yet that the deal the Americans reached with the group" last year "is off." The Taliban has never ceased with attacks and assassinations, but Friday night's bombing "appeared to represent a shift in tactics," the Times notes. The Taliban has accused the U.S. of violating the agreement — which originally marked May 1 as the final deadline — with Biden's extension, though multiple spokesmen for the group said Saturday that leaders are still deciding how to respond. Elsewhere on Friday, Taliban insurgents overran an Afghan army base and captured 25 soldiers, while U.S. military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett tweeted that Kandahar Airfield, one of the bases where a small contingent of U.S. and NATO soldiers remain, "received ineffective firing" on Saturday. There were no injuries or damages. The U.S. military then responded to the rocket attack with an airstrike on a Taliban position, CNN reports. On the date the U.S. is set to begin withdrawing from Afghanistan: - In Logar: guesthouse attacked by suicide bomber killing at least 27- In Ghazni: Afghan military base taken with 25 prisoners- In Kandahar: U.S. NATO airfield is attacked with rocketshttps://t.co/KfpYb1BkRc — Wajahat S. Khan (@WajSKhan) May 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • Texas Democrat Facing Calls to Resign after Calling Tim Scott an ‘Oreo’

    A Texas Democratic official is facing calls to resign from his post after calling Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) a racial slur. After Scott delivered his rebuttal speech to President Biden’s congressional address on Wednesday, Lamar County Democratic Party chair Gary O’Connor called Scott an “oreo,” a slur that refers to a black person who is seen as “having adopted the attitudes, values and behavior thought to be characteristic of middle-class white society, often at the expense of his or her own heritage,” according to Dictionary.com. “I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles,” O’Connor wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. Representative Pat Fallon (R., Texas), whose district covers Lamar County in Northeast Texas, called O’Connor’s post “unforgivable.” “Gary O’Connor’s comment against Senator Tim Scott is abhorrent, insulting, and unforgivable. Both he and the entire Lamar County Democratic Party should be ashamed of this racist behavior,” Fallon said in a statement. BREAKING: Congressman Pat Fallon Calls on Lamar County Democratic Party Chair to Resign Following Racist Social Media Posthttps://t.co/88zvxEWHSm — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) April 30, 2021 The Republican congressman urged O’Connor to “apologize and step down immediately” and called on the Texas Democratic party and the NAACP “to condemn these words.” Fallon said the party “should take swift action to censure him.” “This kind of behavior is not tolerable in Texas, the United States, or any political party,” Fallon said. O’Connor’s comment is just one of a number of racial attacks the senator has faced in the aftermath of his speech. After left-wing Twitter users labeled Scott “Uncle Tim,” a reference to the racial slur “Uncle Tom,” the phrase trended on the platform for hours before the social media company banned the term from its trending topics section.

  • Secret Service agent dies training at Bush compound in Maine

    A service is being held Saturday in Maine for a 50-year-old secret service agent who died while training during his shift at the Bush family compound at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport. Keith Mills, a Secret Service officer who protected the late President George H.W. Bush and former President George W. Bush, died Sunday during training, said his brother Todd Mills of Gorham.

  • Body of reigning Mrs. Dallas pageant queen was found in lake, medical examiner reports

    The body of Lashun Massey, 38, was identified Saturday.

  • News outlets including the Washington Post have retracted or amended reports claiming the FBI warned Giuliani he was the target of a Russian influence operation

    It was reported that Giuliani was warned Putin's Russia was using him to spread falsehoods, but several outlets have now walked back the claim.

  • The leader of one of the world's biggest vaccine manufacturers said he fled India because of menacing threats

    Adar Poonawalla told The Times of London he faced an "unprecedented" environment of "expectation and aggression."

  • Caitlyn Jenner says transgender girls shouldn't get to participate on girls' sports teams because it 'just isn't fair'

    "This is a question of fairness," said Caitlyn Jenner, who in 1976 won gold at the Olympics. Trans advocates say these bills are harmful and useless.