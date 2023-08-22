Beijing’s rising woes

It may come as a shock to China’s leaders but the nostrums of Marxism-Leninism are not able to buck the realities of capitalist markets. During the pandemic and its aftermath some economists suggested centrally planned autocracies were in a better position to direct economic recovery.

Beijing kept Covid controls in place far longer than Western countries and after a sudden burst of economic activity when they were lifted, China is now struggling – not with inflation seen elsewhere, but deflation. In July, consumer prices fell 0.3 per cent.

When prices fall over an extended period, consumers reduce spending and companies cut back on production, which in turn results in layoffs and lower salaries. China’s economy relies on domestic consumption, not least when other countries are looking to buy less from its factories amid the uncertain global economic outlook and geopolitical tensions.

A low birth rate, high local government debt, a flagging real estate market and record youth unemployment are all holding down growth. It is a phenomenon experienced in Japan for the past 30 years after decades of soaring economic growth.

The geopolitical consequences are hard to discern. Some fear Beijing will seek to distract the population by adventurism abroad. Others sense a threat to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), especially as many people are at risk from a collapsing property market.

George Magnus, a China expert, says Beijing needs to end its obsession with state-led industrial policy and let the market determine the prices of capital, land and labour. That would indeed be a great leap forward for the CCP.

