Beijing sets up formal ties with Honduras in yet another diplomatic blow for Taiwan

Beijing announced formal ties with Honduras on Sunday - hours after the Central American nation officially cut decades-old ties with Taiwan - notching up yet another diplomatic victory amid rising cross-strait tensions.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Eduardo Enrique Reina signed a joint communique on Sunday to establish formal ties, state media reported.

"As an important nation in Central America, the government of Honduras has chosen to stand with 181 countries in the world, acknowledging and committing to the one-China principle, cutting the so-called 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan," Chinese state news agency Xinhua cited a foreign ministry spokesman as saying.

China was willing to strengthen all-round friendly cooperation with Honduras, the statement added.

The severing of ties with Taipei came a week after Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on Twitter that she had "instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to manage the opening of official relations with the People's Republic of China".

Honduran President Xiomara Castro. Photo: AFP alt=Honduran President Xiomara Castro. Photo: AFP>

A Honduran delegation headed by Reina arrived in Beijing on Thursday to negotiate the signing of a formal communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

In a statement on Twitter on Sunday, Beijing time, the Honduran foreign ministry said: "The government of the Republic of Honduras recognises the existence of one China in the world and that the government of the People's Republic of China represents China as a whole.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and as of today, the government of Honduras has informed Taiwan about the severance of diplomatic relations."

Earlier on Sunday, Taipei announced the termination of 82 years of formal relations with Honduras, in a fresh setback for the self-governed island in its long-time diplomatic tussle with Beijing - which sees Taiwan as part of its territory with no right to build official ties with other governments.

The move by Honduras, the ninth since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, leaves Taipei with just 13 diplomatic allies.

The Honduran foreign ministry also said it would no longer maintain any relationship or official contact with Taiwan.

Beijing refuses to maintain official ties with any country that recognises Taiwan and has stepped up efforts to isolate the island internationally.

Taipei hit out at Honduras for bowing to what it said was economic sweeteners from Beijing, saying it would cut off all relations and cooperation programmes with Tegucigalpa.

Taiwanese media earlier reported that Honduras had turned to Beijing as Taiwan refused to double economic aid and restructure its debt, and that Reina had said economic reality made Honduras take the decision.

"The Castro government failed to take note of the long-time assistance and friendship from us and negotiated the establishment of ties with China. For this we feel deep pain and regret," Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu told a hastily called press conference on Sunday.

"To safeguard national sovereignty and dignity, we have decided to terminate diplomatic relations with Honduras with immediate effect, ending all bilateral cooperation projects and aid programmes, as well as recalling all of the staff at our embassy and technical mission in Honduras," Wu said.

He said Taipei had many times told the Castro government not to entertain any illusions of formal ties with Beijing, as the Chinese Communist authorities merely wanted to use Honduras in their long-standing efforts to isolate Taiwan internationally.

Wu also condemned Beijing for repeatedly trying to lure away the island's allies.

"We will not succumb to the pressure and coercion of the Chinese authoritarian government, and will uphold the values of freedom and democracy, actively unite with allies and like-minded countries, work together to maintain regional peace and stability, and strive to achieve Taiwan's due international status," he said.

