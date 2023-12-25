Beijing shivers through coldest December on record

More than 300 hours of below-freezing temperatures have already been recorded in Beijing this month

The Chinese capital, Beijing, has experienced its coldest December since records began in 1951.

Temperatures in the city have frequently fallen below -10C this month.

It has been a year of extremes in the capital: six months ago, Beijing recorded its hottest ever June day - just over 40C.

China has been hit with several waves of extremely cold weather already this winter.

The Chinese capital has also had to deal with snowfalls

Parts of northern Japan have seen huge snowfall, and South Korea has been battling freezing temperatures.

It is not clear how people are coping in North Korea.